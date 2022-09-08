Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Minnesota Man, 33, Went To Doctor For A Hernia And Learned He Actually Had Cancer: How He Made History, Surviving The First Ever Multi-Organ Transplant for Extremely Rare Cancer
Andrew Voge, 33, was initially told he had a hernia in 2019. Two years later, he was having a history-making multi-organ transplant for an extremely rare cancer. And he survived. The rare cancer, called pseudomyxoma peritonei, known as PMP, develops and spreads through the digestive organs. Andrew was told that...
Scrubs Magazine
Oncology Nurse Diagnosed with Cancer After Her Physician Dismissed Her Lump as “Probably Nothing”
Sophie Jackson, 26, might not be here today if she had listened to her doctor. She noticed a large lump on her right breast, so she decided to have it checked out by her general physician. But the provider told her it was likely due to her menstrual cycle and that they would have to wait another four weeks to see if anything had changed before they could do anything.
survivornet.com
Worried Mom, 21, Noticed Her Baby Was ‘Slightly Squinting:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer And The Tot Needs SIX ROUNDS Of Chemo!
Nine-month-old baby girl Orla Kearney has been in the hospital fighting retinoblastoma, cancer of the retina, ever since her parents noticed a “slight squint” in her eye and went to get her checked. Meanwhile, the family is staying positive—keeping busy encouraging their loved ones to donate blood to...
A woman was diagnosed with incurable lung cancer after doctors sent her home with cough syrup
Alix Burnard, 29, said she was so sick that she couldn't leave the house without a cup to catch her phlegm and eventually couldn't climb stairs.
BBC
Parkinson’s test: Woman who smelled disease on husband helps scientists
A Scottish woman who found she could detect Parkinson's through smell has inspired scientists to develop a swab test that could be used to diagnose it. Researchers in Manchester have created a new method which they say can detect the disease in three minutes. Further study will be required to...
Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids: New FDA Ruling Will Make Devices Cheaper, More Accessible
People with mild to moderate hearing impairments will soon be able to buy hearing aids directly from retailers, thanks to a new rule issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and announced Tuesday. The ruling establishes a new category for over-the-counter hearing aids—which may be purchased from stores...
marketplace.org
Why quiet quitting has become a loud trend
So-called quiet quitting, a polarizing term popularized on social media platforms, went viral after trending on TikTok and has sparked a heated debate about workplace culture. While the term has nothing to do with actually quitting a job, it’s being seen as part of a broader movement to re-establish work-life boundaries. Worker engagement, a measure used to evaluate involvement and enthusiasm in the workplace, has dropped since the second half of 2021 on the heels of The Great Resignation.
survivornet.com
Mom, 29, Thought ‘Cloudiness’ In Her Toddler Daughter’s Eye Was ‘Ice From A Snowball Fight:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Learning about Retinoblastoma: A Type of Eye Cancer. Gina Hickson, 29, noticed a white glow in her toddler’s eye after playing in the snow— something she dismissed as ice in her eye. When the cloudiness in her daughter’s eye remained, Gina took her daughter to the doctor. After Darcey-Rose was referred to a specialist, Gina soon discovered that she had a type of eye cancer called retinoblastoma.
Freethink
Shoe wearable could help Parkinson’s patients avoid falling
Researchers from Texas A&M University have developed smart shoe insoles that could one day help people with Parkinson’s disease predict and avoid dangerous falls. Assessing fall risk: Parkinson’s is a neurodegenerative disorder that often causes problems with movement and balance. As a result, falls are common among Parkinson’s patients — up to 68% fall at least once a year, according to various studies.
survivornet.com
Electrician Dad, 31, Had Terrible Back Pain And Blue Lips That Doctors Told Him Was ‘Job-Related Arthritis:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A man named Joel, 30, from Herfordshire, England, was experiencing joint and back pain, and doctors blamed his job. It wound up being leukemia, a type of blood cancer called acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). The blood cancer warrior developed sepsis and pancreatitis from the disease and treatment, which is body...
curetoday.com
I Refused to Let My Stage 4 Cancer Be a Death Sentence
When doctors told me that there was no more they could do for my stage 4 lung cancer, I refused to believe them, and wish other patients did the same. I’m a former stage 4 patient with lung cancer, now going on two years cancer-free. Cancer blew in, demolished my life and my body, and left before the year was out, leaving me traumatized and elated as I entered 2020’s COVID-19 isolation.
What Impact Does Lemon Juice Have On Your Kidney Health?
When you think of good health, you may not always think of your kidneys. But lemon juice may be something to add to your diet to give them a healthy boost.
‘A sense of relief’: the Nigerian project helping babies to be born free of HIV
Lafiyan Yara is reducing transmission by training women to spot underlying issues and carry out tests
POLITICO
Doctors take long Covid into their own hands
Welcome to Thursday Pulse, where we’re wishing the best to the mother who gave birth to a healthy baby girl in a car outside the Hart Senate Office Building. We want to hear from you. Send news and tips to us at dpayne@politico.com and kmahr@politico.com. Want more Pulse? Check...
