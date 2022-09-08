ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
survivornet.com

Minnesota Man, 33, Went To Doctor For A Hernia And Learned He Actually Had Cancer: How He Made History, Surviving The First Ever Multi-Organ Transplant for Extremely Rare Cancer

Andrew Voge, 33, was initially told he had a hernia in 2019. Two years later, he was having a history-making multi-organ transplant for an extremely rare cancer. And he survived. The rare cancer, called pseudomyxoma peritonei, known as PMP, develops and spreads through the digestive organs. Andrew was told that...
Scrubs Magazine

Oncology Nurse Diagnosed with Cancer After Her Physician Dismissed Her Lump as “Probably Nothing”

Sophie Jackson, 26, might not be here today if she had listened to her doctor. She noticed a large lump on her right breast, so she decided to have it checked out by her general physician. But the provider told her it was likely due to her menstrual cycle and that they would have to wait another four weeks to see if anything had changed before they could do anything.
marketplace.org

Why quiet quitting has become a loud trend

So-called quiet quitting, a polarizing term popularized on social media platforms, went viral after trending on TikTok and has sparked a heated debate about workplace culture. While the term has nothing to do with actually quitting a job, it’s being seen as part of a broader movement to re-establish work-life boundaries. Worker engagement, a measure used to evaluate involvement and enthusiasm in the workplace, has dropped since the second half of 2021 on the heels of The Great Resignation.
survivornet.com

Mom, 29, Thought ‘Cloudiness’ In Her Toddler Daughter’s Eye Was ‘Ice From A Snowball Fight:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Learning about Retinoblastoma: A Type of Eye Cancer. Gina Hickson, 29, noticed a white glow in her toddler’s eye after playing in the snow— something she dismissed as ice in her eye. When the cloudiness in her daughter’s eye remained, Gina took her daughter to the doctor. After Darcey-Rose was referred to a specialist, Gina soon discovered that she had a type of eye cancer called retinoblastoma.
David Robinson
Freethink

Shoe wearable could help Parkinson’s patients avoid falling

Researchers from Texas A&M University have developed smart shoe insoles that could one day help people with Parkinson’s disease predict and avoid dangerous falls. Assessing fall risk: Parkinson’s is a neurodegenerative disorder that often causes problems with movement and balance. As a result, falls are common among Parkinson’s patients — up to 68% fall at least once a year, according to various studies.
curetoday.com

I Refused to Let My Stage 4 Cancer Be a Death Sentence

When doctors told me that there was no more they could do for my stage 4 lung cancer, I refused to believe them, and wish other patients did the same. I’m a former stage 4 patient with lung cancer, now going on two years cancer-free. Cancer blew in, demolished my life and my body, and left before the year was out, leaving me traumatized and elated as I entered 2020’s COVID-19 isolation.
POLITICO

Doctors take long Covid into their own hands

Welcome to Thursday Pulse, where we’re wishing the best to the mother who gave birth to a healthy baby girl in a car outside the Hart Senate Office Building. We want to hear from you. Send news and tips to us at dpayne@politico.com and kmahr@politico.com. Want more Pulse? Check...
