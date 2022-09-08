Read full article on original website
The Winter Predictions Are In For 2022!
As the summer temperatures are starting to drop it low to the ‘Flo, fall and winter is right around the corner! But, just how cold can we expect it to be this year? The Farmers’ Almanac already has their predictions for NC winter 2022-2023 and the almanac is predicting that our winter season here in […]
The Weather Channel
September Can Be Full Of Weather Changes – Here's What To Expect
Temperature and daylight changes are noticeable in September. The tropics are usually busy as the Atlantic hurricane season peaks. Some areas can also expect their first snow of the season, while others experience the return of Santa Ana winds. September is typically a month of weather changes as we transition...
Major update in tropical storm Danielle’s path as it’s set to strengthen into a hurricane ahead of Labor Day weekend
TROPICAL Storm Danielle looks set to strengthen into a hurricane ahead of the Labor Day weekend. The weather system is the first named storm since July 3 in what has been the quietest season in more than three decades. Winds of 70mph have been reported in the Atlantic on September...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night
By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
A few storms around with warm temperatures
Upper troughing oriented from the western Gulf across the south and toward the eastern Great Lakes is keeping us under cloudy skies and rainy pattern.
Rain forecast for Clay County high school football games Friday night
Rainy weather is in the forecast for high school football games in Clay County on Friday night. The National Weather Service forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. The low is predicted to be around 73 degrees.
Hit or miss storms through today lasting into the weekend
Slightly less humid air remains over the area today. A mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon with highs in the middle 80s. An upper-level low over the northeastern Gulf will continue to enhance the rain coverage today.
