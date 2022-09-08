TOKYO (AP) — Asian benchmarks mostly rose Thursday, as investor optimism got a perk from a rally on Wall Street that’s on track to break a three-week losing streak. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 surged nearly 2.0% in morning trading to 27,964.16. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.8% to 6,783.80. South Korea’s Kospi edged up 0.4% to 2,385.55. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.3% to 18,986.70, while the Shanghai Composite rose nearly 0.1% to 3,248.76. Somewhat reassuring to market watchers was Japan’s revised seasonally adjusted real gross domestic product, or GDP, for the second quarter, which was revised upward to an annual rate of 3.5% growth, better than the initial estimate at 2.2%. Data showed private consumption and business spending are holding up in the world’s third-largest economy, which has managed to grow for three quarters straight. The on-quarter growth for GDP, or the sum of the value of a nation’s products and services, was revised upward to 0.9% from 0.5%. The annual numbers show how the economy would have grown if the quarterly rate were to continue for a year.

