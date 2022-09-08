Read full article on original website
KMOV
Female soccer star shines in new role on Granite City High School football team
GRANITE CITY (KMOV) - A new face on the sidelines at Kevin Greene Field hopes to propel the Granite City High School football team to its first victory since 2019. Abby Knight, a sophomore and varsity soccer player, is the new kicker for the Warriors. “I’ve played soccer since I...
myozarksonline.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 9, 2022
THE YELLOWJACKETS WON THEIR HOME OPENER, WITH STOUT DEFENSE AND A PRODUCTIVE GROUND GAME…. LEBANON WAS UP 10 TO NOTHING BY HALFTIME, 17-3 AFTER THREE AND PUT TWO MORE SCORES ON THE BOARD IN THE FOURTH..COACH WILL CHRISTIAN WAS PROUD OF HIS YELLOWJACKETS…. LEBANON IS 3-0 OVERALL AND IN...
O’Fallon, East St. Louis face long road trips during full slate of Week 3 games
Did your team get a W on Friday night? Lots of action on the gridiron in the metro-east.
Illinois high school football Week 3: Scores, schedule from around the Springfield area
The high school football season resumes with Week 3. Here are this week’s games and scores will be updated here over the course of Friday night. CENTRAL STATE EIGHT CONFERENCE Chatham Glenwood 70, Normal University 28 ...
How SBLive Missouri's Power 25 teams fared in Week 3: Nixa knocks off Carthage in Top 10 matchup
By Chris Geinosky Here’s a look at the Week 2 results for the teams in the SBLive Missouri Power 25. 1. Christian Brothers College (2-1) defeated St. Louis University High 63-35 Coming off an out-of-state loss against nationally ranked East St. Louis (Ill)., CBC racked up 771 total yards (518 ...
