Edwardsville, IL

Related
KSDK

3 fun fall events in Edwardsville to add to your list

Located just a short drive from St. Louis, Edwardsville, Illinois is bringing all the fall excitement with many fun events. Following a spectacular debut outdoor performance in 2021, Opera Edwardsville returns to Edwardsville City Park with a star-studded line up of guest artists. A musical program of operatic highlights and Broadway favorites will be performed by OE guest artists. OE welcomes sopranos Emily Birsan and Sofia Troncoso, mezzo-soprano Emily Fons, and Tenor Eric Ferring in performance alongside a special guest appearance in celebration of OE's fifth anniversary from OE's Artistic Advisor and Grammy Award-winning soprano, Christine Brewer.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Illinois Business Journal

Granite City takes part in ‘fun and delicious day’ at grand opening

The Chamber of Commerce Southwestern Madison County hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony as a part of the grand opening celebration at Chocolate Covered Creations in Granite City on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. “Granite City residents came out in full force, with a line out the door and all the way to...
GRANITE CITY, IL
FOX2Now

‘Chemo brain’ can impact quality of life long after treatment

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Chemotherapy can be lifesaving, but can also leave patients with debilitating side effects. These include cognitive impairments in processing speed, memory, executive function, and attention. Saint Louis University pain researcher Daniela Salvemini joins us to discuss “chemo brain.” Lingering symptoms can dramatically impact patients’ quality...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
northcountynews.org

Lots of local events to be held Saturday

This Saturday, Sept. 10 will be an extremely busy day in Randolph County with lots of event opportunities for everyone. Those wanting to see something fun and unusual in Red Bud should stop by IGA between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to see the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile. In addition to...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL
Alestle

University to install machines in men’s rooms after vandalism

SIUE will install dispensers for menstrual projects in some restrooms after another wave of vandalism against the Mensi Project bags hanging in all restrooms on campus. The Mensi Project began in 2018 after the university removed machines dispensing menstrual products from most restrooms on campus, leaving them available only on a first-floor restroom in each building. In response, English professor Christy Ferguson began leaving small quantities of menstrual supplies in restrooms with a little sign that read “period emergencies are emergencies,” and by the end of the first day she had a flurry of emails.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Alton Expo starts tonight

The Alton Expo starts tonight, with four nights of carnival food, rides, games, and other special attractions on the Alton riverfront. Centered around the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, there will be local bands throughout the event, a fishing tournament on Saturday, and rides starting at 5pm tonight and tomorrow, and at 1pm Saturday and Sunday.
ALTON, IL
madisoncountyjournal.com

Madison men set alligator record

Two Madison alligator hunters set a new state record for the longest female alligator on Aug. 28. Jim and Richie Denson caught the alligator that measured 10 feet two inches long on the Pearl River about five miles north of the Ross Barnett Reservoir. That record ties a previous world...
MADISON, IL
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: The White Cottage

BELLEVILLE (KMOV) -- The White Cottage is famous for homemade ice cream. It’s been a Belleville landmark since at least 1947. News 4′s Steve Harris tells the story of The White Cottage in this version of St. Louis Proud.
BELLEVILLE, IL

