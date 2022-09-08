Read full article on original website
3 fun fall events in Edwardsville to add to your list
Located just a short drive from St. Louis, Edwardsville, Illinois is bringing all the fall excitement with many fun events. Following a spectacular debut outdoor performance in 2021, Opera Edwardsville returns to Edwardsville City Park with a star-studded line up of guest artists. A musical program of operatic highlights and Broadway favorites will be performed by OE guest artists. OE welcomes sopranos Emily Birsan and Sofia Troncoso, mezzo-soprano Emily Fons, and Tenor Eric Ferring in performance alongside a special guest appearance in celebration of OE's fifth anniversary from OE's Artistic Advisor and Grammy Award-winning soprano, Christine Brewer.
Southwest IL school was condemned. $26M grant means students will get a new building
Editor's note: This story has been updated at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, to include the correct grant total in the headline. Children in Venice are getting a new elementary ...
Granite City takes part in ‘fun and delicious day’ at grand opening
The Chamber of Commerce Southwestern Madison County hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony as a part of the grand opening celebration at Chocolate Covered Creations in Granite City on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. “Granite City residents came out in full force, with a line out the door and all the way to...
‘Chemo brain’ can impact quality of life long after treatment
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Chemotherapy can be lifesaving, but can also leave patients with debilitating side effects. These include cognitive impairments in processing speed, memory, executive function, and attention. Saint Louis University pain researcher Daniela Salvemini joins us to discuss “chemo brain.” Lingering symptoms can dramatically impact patients’ quality...
Future of Fox Theatre still in balance as dispute carries on, trial looms
ST. LOUIS — The legal dispute over ownership of the Fox Theatre has dragged on, with parties fighting on points as detailed as inspections of the property. The Business Journal in March first reported on the fight, in which the theater's operator, Fox Associates LLC, is suing the owner of a large part of the property, Foxland Inc.
Lots of local events to be held Saturday
This Saturday, Sept. 10 will be an extremely busy day in Randolph County with lots of event opportunities for everyone. Those wanting to see something fun and unusual in Red Bud should stop by IGA between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to see the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile. In addition to...
‘Dad's dying. You have stage one colon cancer. Also, you may have given it to your child not knowing.’
Angie Rundle lives in St. Louis, Missouri, and her son, Chris, is a student at the University of Missouri. Their family shares a rare inherited genetic condition, called familial adenomatous polyposis, which causes cancer. They spoke about Angie’s own experiences with colorectal cancer and about how this condition impacted them...
Tickets on sale for the Polar Express out of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Tickets for the Polar Express out of the St. Louis Union Station went on sale Thursday. Ride the real train to the North Pole and see the Conductor, Santa Clause and his elves. The trip to meet Santa takes one hour, with trains departing at 4:30,...
St. Louis developer building ‘most expensive subdivision’ in a century
What if the chance to live in a historic, yet modernized victorian home was available?
University to install machines in men’s rooms after vandalism
SIUE will install dispensers for menstrual projects in some restrooms after another wave of vandalism against the Mensi Project bags hanging in all restrooms on campus. The Mensi Project began in 2018 after the university removed machines dispensing menstrual products from most restrooms on campus, leaving them available only on a first-floor restroom in each building. In response, English professor Christy Ferguson began leaving small quantities of menstrual supplies in restrooms with a little sign that read “period emergencies are emergencies,” and by the end of the first day she had a flurry of emails.
Alton Expo starts tonight
The Alton Expo starts tonight, with four nights of carnival food, rides, games, and other special attractions on the Alton riverfront. Centered around the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, there will be local bands throughout the event, a fishing tournament on Saturday, and rides starting at 5pm tonight and tomorrow, and at 1pm Saturday and Sunday.
Small Town in Illinois is Home to Terrifying ‘Seven Gates of Hell’ and People Are Warned Not To Go There
My ghostly senses are getting all tingly as Fall and the season of spooks approaches. Many people have already started sending me leads to paranormal photos, videos, ghost stories, and urban legends, and I can't wait to share them with you. Recently, someone sent me a video on Facebook messenger...
UPDATED: Bread Co. Betrays Us, Changes Name to Panera in Some Metro St. Louis Locations
We can only hope they'll continue slicing their bagels like bread
Fall Foliage Prediction Map: See when the leaves change
This year's forecast for fall colors is looking good with a nice long season.
Viking Cruise line adds stop in Alton, IL
Two other cruise lines, American Queen Voyages and American Cruise line, have had an economic impact of almost 7-million dollars on the region, with around 60 cruises coming through the area in the last few months.
'I shouldn't be penalized because I'm having a period': Period poverty continues in St. Louis
SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — Period insecurity has become a public health issue. A recent, national study looked at St. Louis high schoolers and found nearly two-thirds of those asked had missed class because they didn't have access to products. Data also shows that 46% of low-income women have had...
Madison men set alligator record
Two Madison alligator hunters set a new state record for the longest female alligator on Aug. 28. Jim and Richie Denson caught the alligator that measured 10 feet two inches long on the Pearl River about five miles north of the Ross Barnett Reservoir. That record ties a previous world...
Alton Police and Crisis Negotiator Called To Clark Bridge For Person On The Ledge
ALTON - The Alton Police Department was reported on the Clark Bridge around 10 a.m. Friday with a negotiator to assist a person in crisis on the ledge of the bridge, Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said. The top photo shows first responders on the bridge, while the bottom photo...
St. Louis Proud: The White Cottage
BELLEVILLE (KMOV) -- The White Cottage is famous for homemade ice cream. It’s been a Belleville landmark since at least 1947. News 4′s Steve Harris tells the story of The White Cottage in this version of St. Louis Proud.
Abortion rights take center stage in Illinois’ 13th congressional race
In the race for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District, which includes parts of Springfield, Champaign-Urbana, and Edwardsville, abortion rights came to the forefront this week.
