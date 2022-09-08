SIUE will install dispensers for menstrual projects in some restrooms after another wave of vandalism against the Mensi Project bags hanging in all restrooms on campus. The Mensi Project began in 2018 after the university removed machines dispensing menstrual products from most restrooms on campus, leaving them available only on a first-floor restroom in each building. In response, English professor Christy Ferguson began leaving small quantities of menstrual supplies in restrooms with a little sign that read “period emergencies are emergencies,” and by the end of the first day she had a flurry of emails.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO