KTBS
Update: Controversial health plan for city employees was rejected
SHREVEPORT, La. -- City leaders backtrack on health care. For two days, we were led to believe that a controversial three-tier insurance plan for city employees and retirees had been approved. But it turns out that it was rejected. The plan did get a majority vote of 4 to 3...
KSLA
VR medical training coming to Shreveport
CenterPoint officials say they made the donation with struggling families in mind. A water main break at Shallowhorne and Willard is the cause of the issue, the city says. City leaders started the War Room Initiative back in December of 2021 to help provide affordable housing in the city.
KSLA
Special meeting regarding healthcare, city retiree benefits set for Sept. 7
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Every year, the City of Shreveport has a meeting to build healthcare plans for active and retired employees. This time around, several current and former employees have spoken out against the city’s decision to change their insurance provider for 2023. “The City of Shreveport has...
KSLA
City of Shreveport looks to add more affordable housing to area through War Room Initiative
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport has goals to help bring more affordable housing to communities in need. Bonnie Moore, director of Community Development for the City of Shreveport, says they started the War Room Initiative in December 2021 to help provide affordable housing in the city. “We...
KTAL
Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office & Youth Challenge Program address recent riot at Camp Minden: ‘What’s done is done’
CAMP MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana National Guard’s Youth Challenge Program responded Wednesday to concerns of violence involving their cadets after the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office was called there multiple times. The most recent disturbance at the YCP on Saturday led to two arrests and ten...
You Can Adopt this Sweet and ‘Sassie’ Girl, Shreveport
Sassie is a gorgeous girl and she's available for adoption now! In fact, you can meet her today at Pet Savers Shreveport. She's up to date on her shots and already spayed. Sassie's adoption fee is $150. Just remember, adopting a dog is a big commitment. Make sure you're ready to take care of your new friend FOR LIFE before making the leap to pet ownership.
KCS Holiday Express Returns to Shreveport This Year
The KCS Holiday Express train is back for 2022. After taking a break because of the pandemic, this special Christmas train will hit the rains across the south to bring joy to thousands of families. This is an older video of some of the beauty you will get to see...
KTAL
Mansfield water system sustains major rupture
MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – City officials are advising citizens that a water main suffered a major rupture Wednesday evening. They say a large number of customers and businesses will experience low or no water pressure while crews work to repair the issue. The city hopes to have the water pressure restored within the next few hours.
KTBS
Board approves new healthcare plan despite opposition; Perkins to address issue Friday
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Mayor Adrian Perkins will hold a news conference at 8 a.m. Friday to discuss employee and retiree health coverage, according to a news release from the mayor's office Thursday afternoon. It comes after a controversial vote Wednesday afternoon by the Healthcare Trust Fund Board that makes changes...
KSLA
SFD responds to storage building on fire behind home
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire emergency Friday afternoon. The call went out just before 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. SFD units were dispatched to Flournoy Lucas Road between Crooked Creek and Francais drives. According to Caddo Parish emergency dispatch records, at least 13 units initially responded.
Bossier Leaders Talk About Increasing Garbage Fee
The Bossier City Council is looking for ways to tighten the belt for the 2023 budget. During a budget hearing on Tuesday, council members asked department heads about ways they could trim spending in light of inflation and higher costs for just about everything from fuel to basic supplies. Each...
KSLA
Amtrak passenger route through north La. discussed at Southern Rail Commission meeting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With federal dollars becoming available from Washington, now is the time to move forward on Amtrak’s passenger rail service in north Louisiana. That was the message Friday, Sept. 9 at a meeting of the Southern Rail Commission at the Port of Caddo-Bossier. Discussion focused on...
Blanchard Supporting First Responders With BBQ This Sunday
It is almost surreal to think that this Sunday, September 11, will mark twenty one years since the day our world stood still. On September 11, 2001, as we all watched with disbelief as those planes hit the towers of the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Arlington and the plane that crashed in Pennsylvania, we made a vow to never forget.
westcentralsbest.com
Rapper Mystikal hires Shreveport attorney in latest rape case
GONZALES, La. - Mystikal, a Grammy-nominated rapper raised in New Orleans who rose to fame in the early 2000s, has been indicted on a charge of first-degree rape over an alleged July 30 attack at his home in Prairieville and now faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted at trial.
Why Bossier Is a Terrible Place to Be if There’s a Nuclear Attack
Have you ever read an article and it left you completely unsettled? That's exactly what happened to me. 247WallSt.com just listed the worst places to be if there is a nuclear attack. Why was I surprised when Shreveport-Bossier made the list?. Shreveport-Bossier Is a Terrible Place to Be if There's...
KTBS
First use of drone revealed water tank problems
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Holes exposed atop four Shreveport water towers that set off a system-wide boil advisory last week, were found after the city used a drone for the first time for an annual inspection. The drone the city used belong to the Louisiana Department of Health. The city's water...
Terrorizing arrest at Sibley church: ‘Why church security is so important’
A Sibley man is facing terrorizing charges and a local church is reviewing its security plans after a disturbing incident during Sunday services.
KTAL
Watkins murder trial: Motion for mistrial denied again
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After seven days of testimony in the trial of the man accused of shooting and killing a couple who gave him a ride home from the mall in Shreveport, DeWayne Watkin’s defense attorney called for a mistrial Thursday. That motion was ultimately denied, but...
KTAL
1 wounded, shooting at Bossier liquor store
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police were called to the scene of a shooting in Bossier City late Thursday night. Officials say a man was shot multiple times just before 10:00 p.m. in the parking lot of a liquor store on the 1600 block of E. Texas St. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his wounds.
KSLA
66 students in Bossier achieve perfect scores on LEAP test
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Despite lost learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bossier Parish School District is holding its own in terms of the number of students earning perfect scores on the LEAP test. School officials say 66 students in the district made perfect scores on one or more...
