Shreveport, LA

KSLA

VR medical training coming to Shreveport

CenterPoint officials say they made the donation with struggling families in mind. A water main break at Shallowhorne and Willard is the cause of the issue, the city says. City leaders started the War Room Initiative back in December of 2021 to help provide affordable housing in the city.
SHREVEPORT, LA
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Health
Shreveport, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Government
96.5 KVKI

You Can Adopt this Sweet and ‘Sassie’ Girl, Shreveport

Sassie is a gorgeous girl and she's available for adoption now! In fact, you can meet her today at Pet Savers Shreveport. She's up to date on her shots and already spayed. Sassie's adoption fee is $150. Just remember, adopting a dog is a big commitment. Make sure you're ready to take care of your new friend FOR LIFE before making the leap to pet ownership.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Mansfield water system sustains major rupture

MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – City officials are advising citizens that a water main suffered a major rupture Wednesday evening. They say a large number of customers and businesses will experience low or no water pressure while crews work to repair the issue. The city hopes to have the water pressure restored within the next few hours.
MANSFIELD, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christus Health#Medical Services#General Health#Shreveport Council#Lsu Health#Rfp#Health Care Board
KSLA

SFD responds to storage building on fire behind home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire emergency Friday afternoon. The call went out just before 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. SFD units were dispatched to Flournoy Lucas Road between Crooked Creek and Francais drives. According to Caddo Parish emergency dispatch records, at least 13 units initially responded.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Bossier Leaders Talk About Increasing Garbage Fee

The Bossier City Council is looking for ways to tighten the belt for the 2023 budget. During a budget hearing on Tuesday, council members asked department heads about ways they could trim spending in light of inflation and higher costs for just about everything from fuel to basic supplies. Each...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
96.5 KVKI

Blanchard Supporting First Responders With BBQ This Sunday

It is almost surreal to think that this Sunday, September 11, will mark twenty one years since the day our world stood still. On September 11, 2001, as we all watched with disbelief as those planes hit the towers of the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Arlington and the plane that crashed in Pennsylvania, we made a vow to never forget.
BLANCHARD, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Rapper Mystikal hires Shreveport attorney in latest rape case

GONZALES, La. - Mystikal, a Grammy-nominated rapper raised in New Orleans who rose to fame in the early 2000s, has been indicted on a charge of first-degree rape over an alleged July 30 attack at his home in Prairieville and now faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted at trial.
GONZALES, LA
KTBS

First use of drone revealed water tank problems

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Holes exposed atop four Shreveport water towers that set off a system-wide boil advisory last week, were found after the city used a drone for the first time for an annual inspection. The drone the city used belong to the Louisiana Department of Health. The city's water...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Watkins murder trial: Motion for mistrial denied again

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After seven days of testimony in the trial of the man accused of shooting and killing a couple who gave him a ride home from the mall in Shreveport, DeWayne Watkin’s defense attorney called for a mistrial Thursday. That motion was ultimately denied, but...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

1 wounded, shooting at Bossier liquor store

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police were called to the scene of a shooting in Bossier City late Thursday night. Officials say a man was shot multiple times just before 10:00 p.m. in the parking lot of a liquor store on the 1600 block of E. Texas St. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his wounds.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

66 students in Bossier achieve perfect scores on LEAP test

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Despite lost learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bossier Parish School District is holding its own in terms of the number of students earning perfect scores on the LEAP test. School officials say 66 students in the district made perfect scores on one or more...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
96.5 KVKI

96.5 KVKI

Shreveport, LA
96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

