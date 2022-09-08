Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Granite City Police Department Works Fatal ShootingMetro East Star Online NewspaperGranite City, IL
Alton Fire Department Battle Two Structure Fires Thursday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperAlton, IL
Missouri's first state capitol was located in St. Charles and it's a state historic siteCJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Week 1 Preview Vs CardinalsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
columbiachronicle.com
‘Nobody comes to this college because they just want to fit in’: Columbia kicks off new year at Convocation
Bubbles, laughter and upbeat music filled the air at Columbia’s annual New Student Convocation ceremony that brought together students for a new school year and showcased the many student organizations available for new students to get involved in. Alongside the student performers, student leaders and faculty who took the...
Operations resume at Townsend Elementary School after lockdown
ST. LOUIS — A lockdown was lifted at a St. Louis-area elementary school Thursday afternoon. Townsend Elementary School was locked down because of an incident unconnected to the school. The lockdown was lifted at 2:41 p.m. St. Louis County Police said a person with a weapon was suspected of...
Alestle
Retired SIUE professor curates community art exhibit
The Edwardsville Art Center hosts “Still Life: Painters and Objects,” curated by Jane Barrow, an SIUE painting professor of 24 years. Barrow, of St. Louis, said she came up with the idea of a still life exhibit while she was still teaching because it is standard subject matter that gets boring for most students as they progress.
Illinois Business Journal
Inside The CAVE: Where futures are bright and innovation comes alive
At the start of a new academic year for Belleville Township High School District 201 came the debut of its newest innovation in teaching and learning: A bright and clean learning facility now known as “The CAVE.”. The Center for Academic Vocational Excellence broke ground in March 2022. Just...
southernillinoisnow.com
Three Centralia schools locked down Thursday following two separate incidents
Centralia Police Lieutenant Steve Whritenour says three schools in Centralia went on lockdown Thursday following two separate incidents that ended up being unfounded. Centralia Junior High and BCMW Head Start in the former Field School Building went on lockdown around 11:40 Thursday morning after Centralia Police received a call from a residence in the 1200 block of South Lincoln that she saw a rifle sitting on her porch. When police arrived, there was no gun and no one around the porch. Whritenour says in an overabundance of caution, the Junior High which is three blocks away through a wooded area, and the Head Start building which is a little further away were placed on lockdown. Centralia Police searched the wooded area and around other area houses without finding anything. A neighbor who had watched police arrive at the home told them there had been no one else around the house. The lockdown was lifted about 45 minutes after it started.
spotonillinois.com
Southwest IL school was condemned. $26M grant means students will get a new building
Editor's note: This story has been updated at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, to include the correct grant total in the headline. Children in Venice are getting a new elementary ...
myleaderpaper.com
Festus R-6 student taken into custody over alleged shooting threat
A Festus R-6 student was taken into custody today, Sept. 9, for allegedly making a threat against one of the schools in the district, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said. “We received a call from a parent this morning saying his child was told (by the suspect) they were going to shoot the school up sometime next week,” Lewis said. “The SROs (school resource officers) got involved. The child alleged to have made the threat was turned over to juvenile services.”
Viking Cruise line adds stop in Alton, IL
Two other cruise lines, American Queen Voyages and American Cruise line, have had an economic impact of almost 7-million dollars on the region, with around 60 cruises coming through the area in the last few months.
gladstonedispatch.com
Roughly 165 citations later, Valley Park sues over scrap heap off I-44
VALLEY PARK — Wrecked cars, rebar and rusted metal parts have piled up for years at a metal recycling business along Interstate 44 in west St. Louis County. The city where it’s located, Valley Park, says it’s an eyesore and a nuisance. The business, Scrap Mart LLC, says it’s a thriving company with a right to be there.
advantagenews.com
Edwardsville car show and cruise today
The 3rd annual Kicks on 66 Ultra Car Show and Cruise is happening today in Edwardsville. It’s promoted as the place to see some of the brightest, boldest, and best vintage and modern cars around. It’s held at the On the Hill Golf Course, American Legion Post 199, on Illinois 157.
New $325 million North City riverfront development unveiled
The city approved plans to work with developers M2DP to create a marina on the riverfront in North City. The $325 million plan is part of a recent move to revitalize the St. Louis riverfront.
Southern Illinois Town Warns Outsiders to Stay Away from Seven Gates of Hell
Recently, someone sent me a video on Facebook messenger wondering if I had ever heard of a dark and chilling urban legend in Illinois involving seven bridges. If not, the video would explain it all. The Seven Gates of Hell are located just outside of Collinsville, Illinois. Each of the...
West Newsmagazine
Ellisville backs Panda Express and Massage Heaven bids; rejects Royal Juice
A trio of conditional use permits was the main focus of the Ellisville City Council meeting on Sept. 7. While two received unanimous passage, the third was denied – but barely. Eric Abeln, of Heights Venture Architecture Design and representing a proposed Panda Express, answered a good deal of...
A two-tiered police system coming to a city near you
These are basically, at their core, economic issues playing out in medical care and police protection, respectively. But the principle can be applied anywhere.
Granite City Police Department Works Fatal Shooting
GRANITE CITY - On 09/08/22, at around 12:50 P.M., the Granite City Police Department responded to the 2700 block of East 25th Street for a report of at least one gunshot. When officers arrived on-scene one subject was immediately taken into custody. The officers then located the victim and began rendering aid. Treatment of the victim was later taken over by the Granite City Fire Department’s Paramedics however the victim succumbed to their wounds and did not survive.
sharkscene.com
St. Louis High School welcomes many new staff members
St. Louis high school greeted new educational staff members Aug. 29, due to staff shortages. In the midst of all the chaos of confused freshmen and groaning seniors roaming the halls, new faces have been noticed throughout the school. As for the 2022-2023 school year, five new staff members have joined the Shark family. The teachers the school was in need of consisted of two science teachers, a physical education teacher, and a economics/civics teacher, and a resource teacher.
St. Louis Off Ramp Turns Into World's Worst Beach After Trailer Dumps Sand on I-44
The driver sustained no injuries
advantagenews.com
Clark Bridge reopens, subject safe
The Clark Bridge at Alton has fully reopened, as an earlier situation with a person in distress has been resolved. The bridge was closed this morning during the 9:00 hour when a person climbed to the edge of the bridge and later climbed to an inspection platform under the bridge.
edglentoday.com
Alton Police and Crisis Negotiator Called To Clark Bridge For Person On The Ledge
ALTON - The Alton Police Department was reported on the Clark Bridge around 10 a.m. Friday with a negotiator to assist a person in crisis on the ledge of the bridge, Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said. The top photo shows first responders on the bridge, while the bottom photo...
advantagenews.com
Changes coming to traffic on 67 at Riverlands Way
The road project on the Missouri side of the Clark Bridge to make both lanes the same elevation is entering a new phase and with it, comes new traffic restrictions. Starting Thursday evening after rush hour, the crossover at Riverlands Way will be shut down to allow construction crews safe access to the new lanes.
