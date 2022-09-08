ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alestle

Retired SIUE professor curates community art exhibit

The Edwardsville Art Center hosts “Still Life: Painters and Objects,” curated by Jane Barrow, an SIUE painting professor of 24 years. Barrow, of St. Louis, said she came up with the idea of a still life exhibit while she was still teaching because it is standard subject matter that gets boring for most students as they progress.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Illinois Business Journal

Inside The CAVE: Where futures are bright and innovation comes alive

At the start of a new academic year for Belleville Township High School District 201 came the debut of its newest innovation in teaching and learning: A bright and clean learning facility now known as “The CAVE.”. The Center for Academic Vocational Excellence broke ground in March 2022. Just...
BELLEVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Education
Edwardsville, IL
Education
City
Edwardsville, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Three Centralia schools locked down Thursday following two separate incidents

Centralia Police Lieutenant Steve Whritenour says three schools in Centralia went on lockdown Thursday following two separate incidents that ended up being unfounded. Centralia Junior High and BCMW Head Start in the former Field School Building went on lockdown around 11:40 Thursday morning after Centralia Police received a call from a residence in the 1200 block of South Lincoln that she saw a rifle sitting on her porch. When police arrived, there was no gun and no one around the porch. Whritenour says in an overabundance of caution, the Junior High which is three blocks away through a wooded area, and the Head Start building which is a little further away were placed on lockdown. Centralia Police searched the wooded area and around other area houses without finding anything. A neighbor who had watched police arrive at the home told them there had been no one else around the house. The lockdown was lifted about 45 minutes after it started.
CENTRALIA, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Festus R-6 student taken into custody over alleged shooting threat

A Festus R-6 student was taken into custody today, Sept. 9, for allegedly making a threat against one of the schools in the district, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said. “We received a call from a parent this morning saying his child was told (by the suspect) they were going to shoot the school up sometime next week,” Lewis said. “The SROs (school resource officers) got involved. The child alleged to have made the threat was turned over to juvenile services.”
FESTUS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Transgender Men#Vandals#Legislature#College#The Mensi Project#English
gladstonedispatch.com

Roughly 165 citations later, Valley Park sues over scrap heap off I-44

VALLEY PARK — Wrecked cars, rebar and rusted metal parts have piled up for years at a metal recycling business along Interstate 44 in west St. Louis County. The city where it’s located, Valley Park, says it’s an eyesore and a nuisance. The business, Scrap Mart LLC, says it’s a thriving company with a right to be there.
VALLEY PARK, MO
advantagenews.com

Edwardsville car show and cruise today

The 3rd annual Kicks on 66 Ultra Car Show and Cruise is happening today in Edwardsville. It’s promoted as the place to see some of the brightest, boldest, and best vintage and modern cars around. It’s held at the On the Hill Golf Course, American Legion Post 199, on Illinois 157.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Metro East Star Online Newspaper

Granite City Police Department Works Fatal Shooting

GRANITE CITY - On 09/08/22, at around 12:50 P.M., the Granite City Police Department responded to the 2700 block of East 25th Street for a report of at least one gunshot. When officers arrived on-scene one subject was immediately taken into custody. The officers then located the victim and began rendering aid. Treatment of the victim was later taken over by the Granite City Fire Department’s Paramedics however the victim succumbed to their wounds and did not survive.
GRANITE CITY, IL
sharkscene.com

St. Louis High School welcomes many new staff members

St. Louis high school greeted new educational staff members Aug. 29, due to staff shortages. In the midst of all the chaos of confused freshmen and groaning seniors roaming the halls, new faces have been noticed throughout the school. As for the 2022-2023 school year, five new staff members have joined the Shark family. The teachers the school was in need of consisted of two science teachers, a physical education teacher, and a economics/civics teacher, and a resource teacher.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Clark Bridge reopens, subject safe

The Clark Bridge at Alton has fully reopened, as an earlier situation with a person in distress has been resolved. The bridge was closed this morning during the 9:00 hour when a person climbed to the edge of the bridge and later climbed to an inspection platform under the bridge.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Changes coming to traffic on 67 at Riverlands Way

The road project on the Missouri side of the Clark Bridge to make both lanes the same elevation is entering a new phase and with it, comes new traffic restrictions. Starting Thursday evening after rush hour, the crossover at Riverlands Way will be shut down to allow construction crews safe access to the new lanes.
ALTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy