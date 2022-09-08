Read full article on original website
Since Microsoft Started Purchasing Activision, The PlayStation Version Of Call Of Duty Has Been In Jeopardy
The shoot-em-up game will be available for several more years on your Sony platform, according to Microsoft, which is good news for PlayStation Call of Duty enthusiasts. According to The Verge, previously this year, Microsoft’s Xbox chief Phil Spencer promised PlayStation head Jim Ryan in a written message that Call of Duty wouldn’t be removed from the PlayStation marketplace anytime soon if Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is authorized by authorities.
CD Projekt Red Announces That Cyberpunk 2077 Is Ending Production On The PlayStation 4 And Xbox One
Cyberpunk 2077’s PS4 and Xbox One versions will no longer receive updates, according to CD Projekt Red, who also confirmed that upcoming developments the recently unveiled Phantom Liberty—will only be made available on PC, PS5, Stadia, and Xbox Series X|S. They’ll concentrate their efforts and funds on the...
Xbox One X console owners promised Cyberpunk 2077's expansion to be reimbursed with Microsoft Store credit
The limited edition console was originally sold alongside expansion access
The Verge
Call of Duty Next event will showcase the future of the franchise
Activision has announced a showcase that it says will reveal the future of the Call of Duty franchise. Dubbed Call of Duty Next, the showcase will take place at 1PM ET on September 15th, broadcast on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. According to the press release, the showcase will focus...
Xbox update brings more social gaming to its fans
XBOX is bringing a big update to its consoles to focus on the social part of gaming. The first big change is to how voice chat will work when playing Xbox games. Currently, Xbox users can use voice chat to speak to their teammates in online games from anywhere in the world.
Red Dead Online players pleasantly surprised by update with actual content
Red Dead Redemption 2 title update 1.31 brings handy fixes and even some new Telegrams. It's been two months since the Red Dead Online funeral held by players mourning Rockstar's decision to halt major updates for the flagging mode, but the latest patch for Red Dead Redemption 2 actually delivered some meaningful changes for the game's online portion.
NME
Playstation says ‘Call Of Duty’ offer by Microsoft is “inadequate on many levels”
PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan has branded Microsoft‘s Call Of Duty offer “inadequate on many levels”. It comes after Microsoft promised to keep the franchise on PlayStation for three years beyond the current agreement between Activision and Sony. But Sony says the offer fails to consider the impact...
itechpost.com
Amazon CEO Says Company Will Not Require Workers to Return to Office
It appears like the employees of Amazon can continue working remotely as its CEO Andy Jassy announced that the company "has no plan requiring its workers to come back into the office," as per CNET. Amazon's employees adopted the remote work model because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I don't really...
itechpost.com
Best PS4, Xbox One Games to Play in 2022
The industry of gaming has grown rapidly over the last few years, as if contributed by the pandemic. However, the good side is that we can now talk about gaming with more friends and enjoy playing it with them. It still continued to be rough in the gaming community since...
NME
Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ MMO was canned due to Tencent complications
Amazon Game Studios, Amazon’s game development arm, was set to release a free-to-play Lord of the Rings MMO this year. However, the project was canceled in April last year, with reports at the time claiming that this was caused by a dispute with Tencent. Amazon Games president Christoph Hartmann...
The Verge
Cyberpunk 2077’s new update adds cross-platform saves, mod management, and more
CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a new performance mode for Xbox Series S, an official tool for installing and making mods, and a big improvement to outfits via the 1.6 Edgerunners update, which was announced alongside the Phantom Liberty DLC pack. Like the DLC, it seems like most future updates to the game will be for next-gen consoles only; the company says 1.6 will be “the last major update” for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077 Ending Development on PS4 and Xbox One, CD Projekt Red Confirms
CD Projekt Red has decided to end development of new content for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Cyberpunk 2077, confirming in an update note that future expansions, including the recently announced Phantom Liberty, will only be released on PC, PS5, Stadia and Xbox Series X|S. Following Patch 1.6...
ComicBook
New PS5 Console and Controller Colors Revealed by PlayStation
Sony has today unveiled that it will be releasing a new PlayStation 5 color scheme for both the console and DualSense controller in a little over a month. Since the PS5 launched at the end of 2020, Sony has slowly been releasing new DualSense controller colors to go along with swappable covers for the console itself. Now, Sony will be letting loose a whole new collection later this fall that will also include a variant of the PS5's wireless headset.
laptopmag.com
Ubisoft Forward September 2022: Live updates
Here's everything happened at Ubisoft Forward September 2022. Ubisoft is hosting its Forward event today, with promises to show new footage of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Assassin's Creed and Skull and Bones. You can tune in today at 9 a.m. CEST / 12 p.m. PST / 3 p.m. EST / 8 p.m. BST on YouTube or Twitch.
These are the free PlayStation Plus games for September 2022
If you have a PlayStation Plus membership, you know about PlayStation's free games featured each month. Here are the latest titles available for September with your membership.
ComicBook
Xbox Announces New Home Screen and UI Changes
Xbox has announced it is giving users a new home screen and making various changes to the UI. The home screen of a console is one of the most important features. It sets the tone for the feeling and aesthetic the console is going to offer, it is key to quickly and efficiently deliver information and making things like games, movies, and other apps easily accessible. Xbox has had a number of iconic home screens dating back to the original Xbox, but things really made an impact with the Blades dashboard on Xbox 360 and all of the subsequent evolutions that followed. All of the Xbox consoles have launched with new, premium, flashy home screens with the exception of the Xbox Series X, it's virtually identical to the Xbox One's current home screen.
dotesports.com
The worst Call of Duty games of all time, ranked
Call of Duty is one of the most successful entertainment franchises in history. But it’s not all gravy. When you release a new entry every single year for nearly two decades, you’re bound to have some misses along with the hits. Titles like Black Ops 2, Call of Duty 4, Modern Warfare 2, Black Ops III, and others are remembered fondly by most. Others, not so much.
investing.com
Rockstar Games poised to hang up Grand Theft Auto Online for good
Rumour has it that Rockstar Games is about the hang up its incredibly successful Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Redemption 2 online video games to focus on new adventures. Although Rockstar has made no official announcements, a series of cryptic messages has started to emerge from the lauded...
itechpost.com
Apple Charges Different Prices for the iPhone 14 Pro Depending on the Market
Apple is selling the iPhone 14 Pro at different prices. Apple just recently held Far Out, its own launching event where the company introduced its newest products. During the event, Apple unveiled one of its most-awaited products, one that has been subjected to numerous leaks and rumors, the iPhone 14 Pro.
Amazon and Tencent's Lord of the Rings MMO was scrapped because "we're too big as companies"
The two global conglomerates just couldn't get along
