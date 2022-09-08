Read full article on original website
Amazon is closing 2 facilities with a total of 300 employees and reportedly scrapping plans for 42 new buildings
Amazon is starting to tighten its belt. The e-commerce giant announced Wednesday it was shutting down two delivery stations in Baltimore which employ a total of over 300 people, as first reported by local news outlet WMAR-2. An Amazon spokesperson told WMAR-2 the company will offer staff at the stations...
Here's Why Amazon Is Abandoning Dozens Of US Warehouses
Amazon will not open 42 facilities spread across 25 million square feet of usable space. Amazon operates more than 1,200 logistics facilities, large and small, around the U.S. Amazon.com, Inc AMZN has abandoned many existing and planned facilities around the U.S. due to slow sales growth. Bloomberg quoted consulting firm...
Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle
Amazon is one of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, giving retail brands and small businesses an easy platform to sell their products. It’s also a useful platform for reselling items, giving entrepreneurs an alternative to generating e-commerce revenue. But there is one method of making money that Amazon doesn’t talk about, and that’s through Amazon return pallets.
Skip the Office Job: These 10 Companies Are Hiring Remote Workers Right Now
While many companies are trying to bring employees back to the office, it seems like the hybrid (or flexible) model is here to stay, allowing for at least some remote work -- a trend that is supported...
Nearly 400 workers in Washington state will be laid off due to Amazon Care shutdown
Almost 400 workers based in Washington state will be laid off as a result of the company’s decision to shut down its Amazon Care primary healthcare services. Email alerts from the state’s Employment Security Department revealed that 159 workers will be laid off from Amazon Care. Another 236 people will be cut from Care Medical, an independent company that provided healthcare to Amazon Care members. The layoffs will officially commence Dec. 1.
I’m a Walmart insider – the secret code employees won’t tell you that will show you if you’re really getting a good deal
STORES like Walmart and Costco are known for having some decent bargains, but there's a way to find out exactly how good. Experts have revealed the handy pricing hack that allows you to find out if a product is due for a markdown. According to the experts at Tip Hero,...
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon told wealthy clients there's a chance the US is heading into 'something worse' than a recession, report says
CEO Jamie Dimon talked to some of JPMorgan's wealthy clients on a call Tuesday, Yahoo reported. He was said to have put the chances of a "harder recession" and of "something worse" at 20 to 30%. He called current risks "storm clouds," an apparent downgrade from his June "hurricane" warning.
Amazon drivers rebel against unrealistic A.I. delivery routes that don’t account for rivers, train tracks, or narrow roads
Amazon’s unionization woes have spread to a new continent, as delivery drivers in one of the company’s biggest markets have rallied to fight poor conditions they say are intensified by the tech giant’s A.I. system. Fifteen subcontracted drivers in the city of Nagasaki, Japan, who announced their...
Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg Offloaded San Fransisco House for $31 Million
Curious about Priscilla Chan’s net worth? Well, it recently just got a little more liquid. Chan and her husband, Facebook co-founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, sold one of their homes in the San Francisco area for $31 million last month. Article continues below advertisement. A spokesperson for the...
Worker Who Quit Job After Boss Tried to Dock Pay After Vacation Applauded
The worker quit after their manager tried to claim they only had seven vacation days instead of the 10 that had been previously agreed on.
Ford is laying off thousands of employees, and here’s the memo explaining the change
Ford is laying off about 3,000 employees and contract workers, with the cuts primarily affecting staff in the US, Canada, and India, The Wall Street Journal reports. Chairman Bill Ford and CEO Jim Farley sent a memo on Monday informing staff of the layoffs, with affected workers being told later this week.
From 'frupidity' to 'swag bucks,' 16 secret terms only Amazon workers know, and what they mean
Company currency, productivity measurements, and management code words — Insider compiled a dictionary of Amazonian language and what it all means.
Whole Foods CEO says 'socialists are taking over' in the US and young people in liberal cities 'don't seem like they want to work'
In a recent podcast, Whole Foods CEO John Mackey said socialism was taking over the US. Mackey also expressed concern that younger people "don't seem like they want to work." The cofounder is leaving the chain in September and said he felt freer to express his opinions. Whole Foods CEO...
Snap employees have started joking they work at 'Snapazon' now, as massive layoffs, forced attrition and an Amazon-like metrics culture take over
In the midst of a brutal reorganizationn, Snap employees have been grimly joking the company has been turning itself into "Snapazon." The reference is both an acknowledgement that Amazon executives have ascended to key roles at the social media company, and that Snap managers are obsessing more over metrics, Amazon-style.
I’m a coin expert – one simple trick to find valuable pennies which could be worth $100s
THE penny has been a staple of US currency since one-cent coins were first minted in 1972. Most pennies have a distinct bronze color, despite the fact that the coins are primarily made of copper and zinc. For a short time during World War II, however, the US decided to...
Amazon CEO says the company has no plans to make its corporate employees return to the office
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company isn't planning to force employees back to the office. He noted that most of Amazon's corporate workers are already on a hybrid scheme. Jassy said the e-commerce firm would continue its "experiments" with work arrangements. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said on Wednesday that...
Walmart Cancels Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Peak-Season Orders
Walmart has about $1.5 billion in inventory “that if we could just wave a magic wand, we’d make it go away today,” chief financial officer John David Rainey told Wall Street analysts in a quarterly earnings call Tuesday of the retailer’s battle to get overstock under control. The first order of business? Slashing hundreds of billions of dollars in fourth-quarter orders to get back on track. In a Nutshell: “The second quarter finished stronger than we anticipated,” CEO Doug McMillon said. “Our sales were well ahead of plan with inflation lifting our average transaction size.” He said the company realized back in March...
Walmart and Dollar General forced to deny huge rumor – leaving some shoppers frustrated
DOLLAR General and Walmart have been forced to shut down a swirl of rumors about their shopping experience. A viral Facebook post announced that the store would become a 24-hour operation, leaving fans confused while the store took action against the allegations. The August 14 post, shared over 14,000 times,...
From layoffs to hiring freezes, here's how companies like Facebook, Microsoft, and Google are preparing for an economic downturn
While a recession hasn't arrived yet, there's no doubt the chatter about when one will hit has ramped up. After a robust year of economic recovery when Americans spent big and there were more than enough jobs to go around, companies seem to be tightening their belts. To be sure, experts have told Insider that the next recession will be much milder and feel very different than the pandemic recession or the 2008 housing-bubble collapse and financial crisis.
CNET
Millions of Capital One Customers Are Eligible for $190 Million Settlement: Learn How to Claim It
In March 2019, more than 100 million Capital One banking customers had personal information exposed in a huge data breach. The payback for victims of that hack will soon arrive, as Capital One's proposed $190 million settlement is set to receive final approval in mere weeks. Plaintiffs in a class-action...
