ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 2

Related
Benzinga

Here's Why Amazon Is Abandoning Dozens Of US Warehouses

Amazon will not open 42 facilities spread across 25 million square feet of usable space. Amazon operates more than 1,200 logistics facilities, large and small, around the U.S. Amazon.com, Inc AMZN has abandoned many existing and planned facilities around the U.S. due to slow sales growth. Bloomberg quoted consulting firm...
MARYLAND STATE
MarketRealist

Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle

Amazon is one of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, giving retail brands and small businesses an easy platform to sell their products. It’s also a useful platform for reselling items, giving entrepreneurs an alternative to generating e-commerce revenue. But there is one method of making money that Amazon doesn’t talk about, and that’s through Amazon return pallets.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Ceo#Online Retail#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Amazon#Linus Company Google#Office#Cnet#Cnn
geekwire.com

Nearly 400 workers in Washington state will be laid off due to Amazon Care shutdown

Almost 400 workers based in Washington state will be laid off as a result of the company’s decision to shut down its Amazon Care primary healthcare services. Email alerts from the state’s Employment Security Department revealed that 159 workers will be laid off from Amazon Care. Another 236 people will be cut from Care Medical, an independent company that provided healthcare to Amazon Care members. The layoffs will officially commence Dec. 1.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
Business Insider

Snap employees have started joking they work at 'Snapazon' now, as massive layoffs, forced attrition and an Amazon-like metrics culture take over

In the midst of a brutal reorganizationn, Snap employees have been grimly joking the company has been turning itself into "Snapazon." The reference is both an acknowledgement that Amazon executives have ascended to key roles at the social media company, and that Snap managers are obsessing more over metrics, Amazon-style.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Cancels Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Peak-Season Orders

Walmart has about $1.5 billion in inventory “that if we could just wave a magic wand, we’d make it go away today,” chief financial officer John David Rainey told Wall Street analysts in a quarterly earnings call Tuesday of the retailer’s battle to get overstock under control. The first order of business? Slashing hundreds of billions of dollars in fourth-quarter orders to get back on track. In a Nutshell: “The second quarter finished stronger than we anticipated,” CEO Doug McMillon said. “Our sales were well ahead of plan with inflation lifting our average transaction size.” He said the company realized back in March...
RETAIL
Business Insider

From layoffs to hiring freezes, here's how companies like Facebook, Microsoft, and Google are preparing for an economic downturn

While a recession hasn't arrived yet, there's no doubt the chatter about when one will hit has ramped up. After a robust year of economic recovery when Americans spent big and there were more than enough jobs to go around, companies seem to be tightening their belts. To be sure, experts have told Insider that the next recession will be much milder and feel very different than the pandemic recession or the 2008 housing-bubble collapse and financial crisis.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy