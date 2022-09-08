ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 9, 2022

THE YELLOWJACKETS WON THEIR HOME OPENER, WITH STOUT DEFENSE AND A PRODUCTIVE GROUND GAME…. LEBANON WAS UP 10 TO NOTHING BY HALFTIME, 17-3 AFTER THREE AND PUT TWO MORE SCORES ON THE BOARD IN THE FOURTH..COACH WILL CHRISTIAN WAS PROUD OF HIS YELLOWJACKETS…. LEBANON IS 3-0 OVERALL AND IN...
LEBANON, MO
Edwardsville travels to Soldan on Saturday for Week 3

The Edwardsville Tigers are hitting the road and crossing the Mississippi River for Week 3. After a 31-28 win over Highland in the home opener for Week 2, Edwardsville will meet Soldan at noon Saturday in St. Louis. The game will be played across the street from the high school, which...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Holden Open Honors Former Coach

The inaugural Dave Holden Cross Country Open will take place Tuesday, September 13 at Greenville High School. Holden created the GHS cross country program and was its coach 15 years before his unexpected passing in January of this year. Prior to Tuesday's cross country event, a special... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
GREENVILLE, IL

