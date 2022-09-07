Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Bikers head south towards Memphis
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Motorcyclists across Central Illinois gathered at Walter Brothers Harley Davidson to head off to Memphis to raise money for St. Jude. This is the 16th annual ride began Thursday morning at 7AM. Around 200 bikers are driving their motorcycles the 380-mile trip, which is nearly...
actionnews5.com
Local attractions to offer free admission to help community cope
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In an effort to help the community cope with recent tragedies, some Bluff City attractions will be offering free admission on Friday. On Wednesday, four people were killed and three others wounded after a gunman engaged in a random shooting spree across the metropolitan area. On...
How one Mid-South town keeps its residents safe with alert system
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many alerts during the Memphis shooting spree were sent out on the Memphis Police Department’s Twitter and Facebook, but some members of the community don’t have social media. While the state of Tennessee does not have an active shooter alert, the town of Collierville...
Local attractions offer free admission on Friday to help Memphis heal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A violent week in the Mid-South has left many people on edge. To help the Memphis community cope with the recent tragedies, some local attractions offered a little stress relief Friday. The Memphis Zoo offered free general admission, so adults and children could have “a place...
localmemphis.com
Memphis dentist working to increase diversity in workforce
Only 3% of dentist are black. One Memphis dentist is taking it upon himself to hire more people of color to work in underserved communities.
desotocountynews.com
Olive Branch set to celebrate Mardi Gras
Photo: From left, Kim Allen and Leigh Ellen Doddridge are the organizers of the first Olive Branch Twigs Mardi Gras parade fundraiser, set for Feb. 18. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) Revelers can now start making plans to celebrate Madi Gras this coming year in….. Olive Branch. Put together by the...
localmemphis.com
Crumpy's on Highland to celebrate 31 years with 31 cent wings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis staple is celebrating a milestone in a tasty way. Crumpy's Hot Wings on Highland Street will be giving out 31 cent wings Monday, Sept. 12. That's how long they've been in business in Memphis. Owner Donald Crump said he wanted to do it for...
WSMV
Governor Bill Lee addresses Memphis violence, plans to travel to city
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will be traveling to Memphis to address the recent uptick in violence the city has faced. Lee held a press conference in Nashville on Thursday, speaking directly to Memphians. “The community of Memphis has seen evil,” the governor said. “Innocent lives have...
From working on cars to working on people: this Mid-Southerner gives his all in the healthcare field
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — He had plans to become a mechanic, but Leroy Newby found a different calling helping others. He’s works in the hyperbaric oxygen therapy department at Methodist Hospital. “I thought I was gonna be an auto mechanic. So, I grew up in the car community working...
Community rallies for Eliza Fletcher, taking to the streets Friday morning
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Eliza Fletcher is refraining from speaking at this time but community members are not. They are using their social media platforms as a place to take a stand against crimes like these and to show support for Fletcher. Danielle Heineman is an avid...
actionnews5.com
Pray for Memphis gathering at AutoZone parking Lot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After the recent shooting spree that plagued the Memphis community Wednesday, there will be a gathering at an AutoZone parking lot on 4011 Jackson Avenue for community bonding and prayers hosted by churches around the City of Memphis. The AutoZone parking lot gathering will take place...
Lawrence Jones: We’re headed for vigilante justice if things don’t change
While Memphis "soft-on-crime" policies have had severe consequences, Lawrennce Jones, host of "Lawrence Jones Cross Country," told "America’s Newsroom" on Friday that vigilante justice will rise if things don’t change. LAWRENCE JONES: So, you know, and I was telling you this off-air, what I'm afraid of as this...
memphismagazine.com
Five Things to Do In Memphis This Weekend — September 9-11
Regardless of whether you stay in this weekend or attend any one of these rose-worthy events, we hope that you find strength in community and can find time to rest. Whether you need to hug a goat, smell the fresh pages of a recently printed book, or drink some wine this weekend, these community spaces and the people there, from MoSH to Central Gardens, are always here for you. ♥️
Opinion | Memphis, we must say to ourselves, this is unacceptable | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis is a city in shock and in mourning. Because for the past few weeks, we have seen first-hand the devastating effects of violent crime. Of course, Memphis has been saddled with a tremendous crime problem for years – even decades. As far back as 1916, we were described as the murder capital of the nation. But now, random violence has struck us in a deeply profound way.
Funeral services for Eliza Fletcher announced
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The funeral services have been announced for Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis teacher and mother who was kidnapped and murdered while jogging near the University of Memphis. Funeral services for Fletcher will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Second Presbyterian Church at Poplar and Goodlett. Memphis Police say Fletcher, a mother […]
Tennessee legislators react to string of Memphis crimes
The 72-hour stretch included the finding of Eliza Fletcher's body and a partially-live streamed shooting.
desotocountynews.com
Arc Northwest Mississippi class keeps people moving
Photo: SuperABLE Fitness participants go through stretching at the start of class at Longview Heights Baptist Church in Olive Branch. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) Each Saturday morning during the school year, Eric Cook of Xpress Fitness in Olive Branch enters the gymnasium at Longview Heights Baptist Church in Olive Branch to lead a class.
Kait 8
CRIME CONFUSION: West Memphis explains how technology led to wrong information in search of shooting spree suspect
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - Crime chaos spread across the Midsouth and parts of Northeast Arkansas as a shooting suspect reigned terror across the city of Memphis. The search for 19-year-old Eezkiel Kelly on Wednesday, Sept. 7 spanned miles, and police in three states were on alert. For hours, West...
BREAKING: West Memphis Nurse Killed in Memphis Shooting Spree
NEW: A West Memphis nurse has been identified as one of the victims of Wednesday’s rampage shooting. Allison Parker was one of the four people killed after 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly terrorized Memphis. “Our office is grieving the loss of our medical assistant, Allison Parker,” Family Practice Center of West...
Memphis Flyer
“I Want You To Stay and I Want You To Fight” — Officials React to “Evil Actions” of Rampage Killer
The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
