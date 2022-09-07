ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

25newsnow.com

Bikers head south towards Memphis

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Motorcyclists across Central Illinois gathered at Walter Brothers Harley Davidson to head off to Memphis to raise money for St. Jude. This is the 16th annual ride began Thursday morning at 7AM. Around 200 bikers are driving their motorcycles the 380-mile trip, which is nearly...
PEORIA, IL
actionnews5.com

Local attractions to offer free admission to help community cope

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In an effort to help the community cope with recent tragedies, some Bluff City attractions will be offering free admission on Friday. On Wednesday, four people were killed and three others wounded after a gunman engaged in a random shooting spree across the metropolitan area. On...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Olive Branch set to celebrate Mardi Gras

Photo: From left, Kim Allen and Leigh Ellen Doddridge are the organizers of the first Olive Branch Twigs Mardi Gras parade fundraiser, set for Feb. 18. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) Revelers can now start making plans to celebrate Madi Gras this coming year in….. Olive Branch. Put together by the...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
localmemphis.com

Crumpy's on Highland to celebrate 31 years with 31 cent wings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis staple is celebrating a milestone in a tasty way. Crumpy's Hot Wings on Highland Street will be giving out 31 cent wings Monday, Sept. 12. That's how long they've been in business in Memphis. Owner Donald Crump said he wanted to do it for...
MEMPHIS, TN
WSMV

Governor Bill Lee addresses Memphis violence, plans to travel to city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will be traveling to Memphis to address the recent uptick in violence the city has faced. Lee held a press conference in Nashville on Thursday, speaking directly to Memphians. “The community of Memphis has seen evil,” the governor said. “Innocent lives have...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Pray for Memphis gathering at AutoZone parking Lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After the recent shooting spree that plagued the Memphis community Wednesday, there will be a gathering at an AutoZone parking lot on 4011 Jackson Avenue for community bonding and prayers hosted by churches around the City of Memphis. The AutoZone parking lot gathering will take place...
MEMPHIS, TN
memphismagazine.com

Five Things to Do In Memphis This Weekend — September 9-11

Regardless of whether you stay in this weekend or attend any one of these rose-worthy events, we hope that you find strength in community and can find time to rest. Whether you need to hug a goat, smell the fresh pages of a recently printed book, or drink some wine this weekend, these community spaces and the people there, from MoSH to Central Gardens, are always here for you. ♥️
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Opinion | Memphis, we must say to ourselves, this is unacceptable | Otis Sanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis is a city in shock and in mourning. Because for the past few weeks, we have seen first-hand the devastating effects of violent crime. Of course, Memphis has been saddled with a tremendous crime problem for years – even decades. As far back as 1916, we were described as the murder capital of the nation. But now, random violence has struck us in a deeply profound way.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Funeral services for Eliza Fletcher announced

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The funeral services have been announced for Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis teacher and mother who was kidnapped and murdered while jogging near the University of Memphis. Funeral services for Fletcher will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Second Presbyterian Church at Poplar and Goodlett. Memphis Police say Fletcher, a mother […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Arc Northwest Mississippi class keeps people moving

Photo: SuperABLE Fitness participants go through stretching at the start of class at Longview Heights Baptist Church in Olive Branch. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) Each Saturday morning during the school year, Eric Cook of Xpress Fitness in Olive Branch enters the gymnasium at Longview Heights Baptist Church in Olive Branch to lead a class.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
Mighty 990

BREAKING: West Memphis Nurse Killed in Memphis Shooting Spree

NEW: A West Memphis nurse has been identified as one of the victims of Wednesday’s rampage shooting. Allison Parker was one of the four people killed after 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly terrorized Memphis. “Our office is grieving the loss of our medical assistant, Allison Parker,” Family Practice Center of West...
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis Flyer

“I Want You To Stay and I Want You To Fight” — Officials React to “Evil Actions” of Rampage Killer

The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
MEMPHIS, TN

