ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

McBroom vs. Gib odds, predictions, betting trends, expert picks for Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib Social Gloves 2022 boxing fight

By Daniel Yanofsky
ng-sportingnews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

UFC 279 predictions -- Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson: Fight card, odds, preview, expert picks, prelims

A hectic Friday has created a brand new fight card for UFC 279 on Saturday night. The event, slated for the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, was set to see rising welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev take on Nate Diaz in what many believed to be his final fight with the promotion. Instead, Chimaev missed weight by an astounding 7.5 pounds and it set off a chain reaction of epic proportions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo vs. Golovkin – 1 week to go on Sept.17th in Las Vegas

By Dan Ambrose: Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin meet for their long-awaited trilogy fight in one week from now at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 17th on DAZN PPV. Golovkin will need to raise his game to keep from losing this fight because Canelo is fighting at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo vs. Golovkin III to fight for WBC Zapoteca Belt

By Sean Jones: Four-belt 168-lb champion Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will be pleased to fight for the WBC’s newly created ‘Zapoteca belt, also called the ‘Jaguar Warrior belt’ on September 17th. Artisans have created the beautiful Zapoteca belt, which will be available for Canelo (57-2-2,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Hall
Person
Tayler Holder
Person
Landon Mcbroom
Person
Jake Paul
Person
Austin Mcbroom
Boxing Scene

Mayer vs. Baumgardner: Perfect Positioning

In one of the best women’s doubleheaders ever made, the chief support bout this weekend may be the one with the more lasting ramifications. Prior to the long awaited middleweight unification grudge match between lineal and WBA/WBC/IBF queen Claressa Shields (12-0, 2 KO) and WBO titlist Savannah Marshall (12-0, 10 KO), fans will be treated to another unification bout at Jr. lightweight.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

UFC 279 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Khamzat vs. Diaz

In a rare pay-per-view (PPV) with no titles involved, the Octagon returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday (Sept. 10, 2022) with Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz in the starring roles. Playing support at UFC 279 are Tony Ferguson’s Welterweight debut against Li Jingliang, Kevin Holland’s Catchweight grudge match with Daniel Rodriguez, and more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

WBC Prez Embraces The Idea of Fury vs. Joshua Showdown

World Boxing Council (WBC) President Mauricio Sulaiman has embraced the possibility of a fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and former unified beltholder Anthony Joshua. Joshua is coming off back to back decision losses to IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. Even with the defeats, Sulaiman likes...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Gloves#Boxing Ring#Swaggy P#Combat#Social Gloves#Tmz#Tiktokers#The Sporting News
MMAmania.com

UFC 279 results, live streaming PPV play-by-play updates | Diaz vs. Ferguson

UFC 279 live stream results and main card PPV play-by-play updates: It’s time to redirect our attention to the pay-per-view (PPV) main card, and assuming you didn’t just wake up from a coma, you know the past 24 hours have been nothing short of chaotic. UFC 279’s five-round main event now features original headliner, Nate Diaz, taking on fellow Welterweight striker, Tony Ferguson, following a disastrous day on the scale for Khamzat Chimaev, spurred by a weight-related medical issue. “Borz” moves down to the five-round co-headliner opposite Kevin Holland, sending “Trailblazer’s” original opponent, Daniel Rodriguez, into battle against Li Jingliang, who was supposed to be fighting Ferguson. Get all the gory details from that last-minute switcheroo right here.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy