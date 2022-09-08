Read full article on original website
I Make Thousands Copying Famous Works of Art
This article originally appeared on VICE France. Most of us struggle to draw a tree that looks anything like the real thing. Artists like Andréa Dlouha are capable of reproducing not just reality – they replicate other people’s work with millimetre-stroke precision, too. In her Paris atelier, she has faithfully copied works by some of the most famous artists in history, including Picasso, Van Gogh and Renoir. She’s sometimes even commissioned to duplicate family portraits for the next generations.
Lost Vorticist Masterpiece Found Hidden Beneath Another Painting
On the eve of World War I, a band of iconoclastic, London-based artists announced the debut of Vorticism, a movement that rejected “sentimental” Victorian aesthetics in favor of bold abstraction celebrating the vitality of industrialism. Bright colors, strong lines and harsh angles evoke the slash of modern machinery in Vorticist works. The group was given its name by poet Ezra Pound, who opined that “the Vortex is the point of maximum energy. It represents, in mechanics, the greatest efficiency.”
Michael Heizer’s Epic Desert Installation, More Than 50 Years in the Making, Has Finally Arrived
At long last, Michael Heizer’s installation City (1970–2022), a vast complex of sculptural interventions in the Nevada desert, is finally complete. On Friday, the Triple Aught Foundation, the nonprofit Heizer had founded to help fund the epic project, announced that visits can be made to City starting on September 2 by reservation only. It will be the first time that the general public is allowed to see the piece —an iconic work of the Land art movement—in full. Millions of dollars and years in the making, City is more than a mile and a half long. Few other contemporary artworks in the...
German Artist Kerstin Brätsch Is Redefining What It Means to Be a Painter Today
Kerstin Brätsch has unobtrusively been redefining what it means to be a contemporary painter. Executing art during a period that’s been characterized as “post-abstract figuration” by some scholars, she works with offbeat colors and otherworldly images. Think vivid, visual memories and inventive, imaginary fossils rather than storytelling or portraiture. Brätsch is looking backward—several centuries, to be exact—at a time when most painters are bent on gazing into the future. She has revitalized methods and practices that could be compared to dead languages. To achieve this, she has located “Old World” craftsmen living in Europe as collaborators. As a group, Brätsch admires...
Climate Activists Damage Rubens Painting’s Frame, British Museum Receives Chinese Jades, and More: Morning Links from August 30, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A BIG BEQUEST. The British Museum in London revealed this week that it had received a large bequest of Chinese porcelains and jades from Sir Joseph Hotung, a member of a powerful Hong Kong family who died last year. George Osborne, chair of the British Museum’s board, told the Guardian that the bequest is “one of the most generous gifts we’ve ever received.” In it are a bounty of riches—namely, “246 jades, 15 very fine Yuan (1279–1368) and Ming dynasty (1368–1644) blue-and-white porcelains, and a dry lacquer head of a Bodhisattva,” per the Guardian. These objects are expected...
Robert Pattinson's Next Role Is As an Art Curator
Now with his starring role in The Batman firmly situated in the rearview, Robert Pattinson is moving on to his next project: curating a Sotheby's auction. The actor is the latest celebrity to join Sotheby's Contemporary Curated auction series with Pattinson hand selecting a lot of six works from their collection that personally resonated with him. Joining the likes of Swizz Beatz, Oprah Winfrey, Steve Aoki, Ellie Goulding, Kim Jones and Cynthia Erivo who have previously lent their personal tastes and curatorial talents to the auction house, Pattinson brings together a wide variety of pieces from the post-war period to today. From paintings to sculpture, collage and more, the selection of works features everything from established names such as Willem de Kooning and Richard Serra, to up-and-comers like Genieve Figgis and Lynette Yiadom-Boakye.
200 unpublished prints from archives of the famous LIFE magazine go on sale
The French auction house, Bonhams Cornette de Saint Cyr, is expected to hold a sale of up to 200 prints and unpublished images heralded from the archives of legendary LIFE Magazine, taking place and exhibiting in Paris on September 22, 2022. For only the second time in Europe, unpublished photos...
Lithuanian Modernism: Discover Kaunus’ Rich but Underrated Architectural Heritage
How can architecture be a force for good in our ever-changing world? During Future Fest, we’ll pose this question to some of the world’s best architects. Launching in September, our three-week-long virtual event will be 100% free to attend. Register here!. Since its launch in 1985 there have...
HAY's Fall 2022 Lighting Collection Is Illuminated In Collaborations and Architectural References
Danish interior stalwart HAY is a part of contemporary life. From its spiral drinking straws to side tables and cabinets, minimal lounge chairs to kitchen staples like the SOWDEN kettle and its kitsch French Press, HAY has infiltrated our homes like few other brands. Now, it aims to continue its lifestyle takeover with its new range of lighting for Fall 2022, presenting a collection underpinned by collaborations, architectural references, and innovations.
Haussmann Architecture: Defining the Elements of This Iconic Style
If you have visited the city of Paris, you have seen Haussmann architecture firsthand. The 19th-century city planner, Georges-Eugene Haussmann defined the style that created the look of the modern city of Paris. While his work is quintessential to the look of the city, it was not an organic process.
Gagosian Show Spotlights Andy Warhol’s Ties to Paris and Fashion
PARIS — Fashion and fame were two of Andy Warhol’s principal obsessions — and in Paris, the king of Pop Art found a fertile breeding ground for both. Warhol may be forever identified with New York City and his Factory studio, but he was equally celebrated in the French capital, where he was a frequent visitor. The American artist at one point kept an apartment in the Left Bank neighborhood of Saint-Germain-des-Prés, and even enlisted Karl Lagerfeld to appear in his locally filmed underground movie “L’Amour.”More from WWDYves Saint Laurent to Mark 60th Anniversary at Six Paris MuseumsA Look Back at...
Guy-Olivier Deveau’s Sand Castle Art is a Temporary Terror
The time-honored tradition of sand castle building is a getting a scary new makeover, thanks to this horror-loving Canadian artist. Guy-Olivier Deveau, who lives in Quebec City, is a contestant on the second season of the Canadian reality show Race Against the Tide, where participants sprint to complete giant sand sculptures on the beach of the Bay of Fundy. The judges select the winner on each episode just moments before the tide washes all the art out to sea.
‘Startling Discoveries’: An Underpainting Was Found Beneath Vermeer ‘Milkmaid’ Painting
Advanced scanning technology has revealed two objects that were later painted over in Johannes Vermeer’s 1657–58 painting The Milkmaid, providing new insight into the Dutch painter’s artistic process. These “startling discoveries” were announced Thursday at a press conference at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, which is planning a major Vermeer exhibition next year. The recent scans showed an underpainting, an initial outline of the composition that provides a base on which the painting is layered. Originally, this underpainting included a jug holder and a fire basket that Vermeer subsequently painted over. “So much work had already been done on The Milkmaid that we never...
