Now with his starring role in The Batman firmly situated in the rearview, Robert Pattinson is moving on to his next project: curating a Sotheby's auction. The actor is the latest celebrity to join Sotheby's Contemporary Curated auction series with Pattinson hand selecting a lot of six works from their collection that personally resonated with him. Joining the likes of Swizz Beatz, Oprah Winfrey, Steve Aoki, Ellie Goulding, Kim Jones and Cynthia Erivo who have previously lent their personal tastes and curatorial talents to the auction house, Pattinson brings together a wide variety of pieces from the post-war period to today. From paintings to sculpture, collage and more, the selection of works features everything from established names such as Willem de Kooning and Richard Serra, to up-and-comers like Genieve Figgis and Lynette Yiadom-Boakye.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO