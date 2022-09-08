Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
Sidney library first top on statewide Library Road Show
The Montana Library Association and the Trust for Montana Libraries are headed for Sidney, which will serve as the first stop on a statewide Library Road Show across Montana. The Sidney-Richland County Library was recently honored with several awards, including Montana Library of the Year. The public is invited to...
Fairfield Sun Times
University of Montana student passes away in Aber Hall
MISSOULA, Mont. - A University of Montana student passed away in Aber Hall on campus overnight Monday-Tuesday, according to a UM spokesperson. The student was a resident at Aber Hall, according to UM spokesperson Dave Kuntz. The exact time of the death is not being shared at this time. The...
Fairfield Sun Times
Air quality 'unhealthy' in Missoula, 'very unhealthy' in Hamilton
UPDATE: SEPT. 12 AT 11:34 A.M. The following is a message from Missoula County Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield:. "Today’s theme is stability gone bad. Or maybe too much of a bad thing. Regardless, we have a lot of smoke piled up across the region, and it isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Bat Night’ is back at Giant Springs State Park
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - “Bat Night” at Giant Springs State Park is back for a second year to raise awareness about the need for bat conservation and showcase Montana’s amazing bats. “Bats are vital to the health of Montana’s ecosystems, are the only mammals capable of true...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfield Sun Times
Jordan Hess voted to be Missoula's next mayor
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula City Council voted Jordan Hess to be Missoula's next mayor. The council nominated candidates who we're part of the six interviewed on September 7th. The council took public comment on the three candidates nominated, Jordan Hess, Fred Rice, and Mike Nugent, then moved forward to...
Fairfield Sun Times
Delay cleared at fatal crash at Roller Coaster Rd. and HWY 10 near Missoula
UPDATE: SEPT. 13 AT 10:50 A.M. The delay is cleared at the scene of the fatal crash at Roller Coaster Road and Highway 10 near Missoula Tuesday, an alert from Missoula County said. UPDATE: SEPT. 13 AT 10:07 A.M. The Montana Highway Patrol told Montana Right Now there were multiple...
Fairfield Sun Times
Advocates seek to make prison work voluntary
Montana State Prison. Keith Schubert/Daily Montanan. Prisoners making license plates is a popular stereotype, but most of the nation’s 800,000 incarcerated workers hold jobs more similar to those on the outside: They cook and serve food, mop floors, mow lawns and cut hair. Unlike other workers, though, the incarcerated...
Fairfield Sun Times
Missoula police looking for fugitive who they say is armed and dangerous
MISSOULA, Mont. - "Missoula Police Department is searching for fugitive Patrick Cork who is armed and dangerous. Patrick Cork has a $50,000 warrant for his arrest and is actively attempting to elude law enforcement. Missoula Police Department is actively looking for Cork who is believed to be in possession of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Fairfield Sun Times
New York banker: Gun, ammunition purchase code 'answers the call of millions'
(The Center Square) – The president and CEO of the New York-based bank that pushed for a specific credit card code for gun retailers has claimed victory in the wake of the International Organization for Standardization’s approval of that request last week. “We all have to do our...
Fairfield Sun Times
New York Declares Emergency After Finding More Spread of Poliovirus
MONDAY, Sept. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state emergency after finding evidence of continued community spread of poliovirus. Public health officials have detected the virus in a fourth county, Nassau in Long Island, which follows cases detected in Rockland, Orange, and Sullivan counties. That sample was linked genetically to the first Rockland County case, which suggests more community spread. The Nassau County case was found in a sample collected last month.
Fairfield Sun Times
Missoula CSO investigating after a woman died from jumping out of a moving vehicle
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is looking for information after a woman died from jumping from a moving vehicle. At 4:16 am Sunday, deputies responded to a call of suspicious activity near the intersection of 93 South and Delarka Drive. According to MCSO, a woman jumped...
Comments / 0