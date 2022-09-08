ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Fairfield Sun Times

Sidney library first top on statewide Library Road Show

The Montana Library Association and the Trust for Montana Libraries are headed for Sidney, which will serve as the first stop on a statewide Library Road Show across Montana. The Sidney-Richland County Library was recently honored with several awards, including Montana Library of the Year. The public is invited to...
Fairfield Sun Times

University of Montana student passes away in Aber Hall

MISSOULA, Mont. - A University of Montana student passed away in Aber Hall on campus overnight Monday-Tuesday, according to a UM spokesperson. The student was a resident at Aber Hall, according to UM spokesperson Dave Kuntz. The exact time of the death is not being shared at this time. The...
Fairfield Sun Times

Air quality 'unhealthy' in Missoula, 'very unhealthy' in Hamilton

UPDATE: SEPT. 12 AT 11:34 A.M. The following is a message from Missoula County Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield:. "Today’s theme is stability gone bad. Or maybe too much of a bad thing. Regardless, we have a lot of smoke piled up across the region, and it isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
Fairfield Sun Times

‘Bat Night’ is back at Giant Springs State Park

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - “Bat Night” at Giant Springs State Park is back for a second year to raise awareness about the need for bat conservation and showcase Montana’s amazing bats. “Bats are vital to the health of Montana’s ecosystems, are the only mammals capable of true...
Fairfield Sun Times

Jordan Hess voted to be Missoula's next mayor

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula City Council voted Jordan Hess to be Missoula's next mayor. The council nominated candidates who we're part of the six interviewed on September 7th. The council took public comment on the three candidates nominated, Jordan Hess, Fred Rice, and Mike Nugent, then moved forward to...
Fairfield Sun Times

Advocates seek to make prison work voluntary

Montana State Prison. Keith Schubert/Daily Montanan. Prisoners making license plates is a popular stereotype, but most of the nation’s 800,000 incarcerated workers hold jobs more similar to those on the outside: They cook and serve food, mop floors, mow lawns and cut hair. Unlike other workers, though, the incarcerated...
Fairfield Sun Times

Missoula police looking for fugitive who they say is armed and dangerous

MISSOULA, Mont. - "Missoula Police Department is searching for fugitive Patrick Cork who is armed and dangerous. Patrick Cork has a $50,000 warrant for his arrest and is actively attempting to elude law enforcement. Missoula Police Department is actively looking for Cork who is believed to be in possession of...
Fairfield Sun Times

New York Declares Emergency After Finding More Spread of Poliovirus

MONDAY, Sept. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state emergency after finding evidence of continued community spread of poliovirus. Public health officials have detected the virus in a fourth county, Nassau in Long Island, which follows cases detected in Rockland, Orange, and Sullivan counties. That sample was linked genetically to the first Rockland County case, which suggests more community spread. The Nassau County case was found in a sample collected last month.
