Greatest Fighter Pilots in Aviation History

A critical failure but a popular success, the movie “Top Gun” illustrates what seems to be an undeniable truth, fighter pilots are a separate breed. They are exceedingly driven risk-takers, with athletic prowess and quick intelligence. Often, they are Tom Cruise cocky. (If you’re a fan, these are Tom Cruise’s biggest and best movies.)  And […]
The Most Famous Traitors in History

No historical figures are more reviled than traitors. Many of their betrayals have had a significant impact on history and the fate of nations. Such is the depth of their treachery that many of their names -Vidkun Quisling, Benedict Arnold, Mir Jafar, and Judas Iscariot – are synonymous with disloyalty. To determine the most famous […]
Israeli president evokes horrors, ties at German parliament

BERLIN (AP) — Israel’s president addressed Germany’s parliament on Tuesday about atrocities committed during the Third Reich, while at the same time praising the close and friendly relations that have emerged between the two countries since the end of the Holocaust. Six million European Jews were murdered by Germany’s Nazis and their henchmen during World War II. “Never in human history was there a campaign like the one the Nazis and their accomplices conducted to annihilate the Jewish people,” Israeli President Isaac Herzog told lawmakers at the Bundestag. “Never in history was a state responsible, as Nazi Germany was responsible, for the loss of all semblance of humanity, for the erasure of all mercy, for the pursuit of the worldwide obliteration, with such awful cruelty, of an entire people.”
Survivor of Holocaust, Munich attack heads back to Germany

They call him the ultimate survivor: Shaul Ladany lived through a Nazi concentration camp and escaped the massacre of 11 fellow Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich.Decades later the 86-year-old is back in Germany to visit the two places where he narrowly avoided death.On Saturday, Ladany, who was born in 1936 in Belgrade, in the former Yugoslavia, brought family members to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in northern Germany to show them the place where he was imprisoned by the Nazis as an 8-year-old boy.After that the spry octogenarian will participate in a joint German-Israeli ceremony in...
Route Queen’s cortege will take from Balmoral to Holyrood Palace revealed

Details of the route the Queen’s coffin will take from Balmoral to Edinburgh have been revealed.The cortege is expected to leave the castle on Royal Deeside – where the Queen died on Thursday – at 10am on Sunday morning.Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the “poignant” journey, which will see the Queen’s coffin transported to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, would give the public a chance to come together to “mark our country’s shared loss”.Wellwishers are expected to gather along the route the cortege will take as it travels from Balmoral to the Scottish capital.It will first head to the nearby town on Ballater,...
Italy's Right Eyes Landslide in 5-Star's Sicilian Strongholds

CATANIA, Italy (Reuters) - Like many Sicilians, Agatino Zappala, who runs a delicatessen in the city of Catania, voted for the 5-Star Movement at Italy's last national election in 2018 but will switch his allegiance to the right at this month's vote. The trend, reflected in polls, could give the...
France, Germany, Britain press Iran on renewed nuclear deal

France, Germany and Britain have urged Iran to agree to a proposed relaunch of the agreement limiting its nuclear program, saying final texts of a deal have been readied but Iran “has chosen not to seize this critical diplomatic opportunity.” The three European governments said in a joint statement Saturday that Iran has instead raised “separate issues” and “continues to escalate its nuclear program way beyond any plausible civilian justification.” The statement comes amid efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which eased sanctions on Iran in return for curbs on...
Israeli president retraces father's footsteps at Nazi camp

Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited the Bergen-Belsen Nazi concentration camp on Tuesday, retracing the footsteps of his father who helped liberate the site as a British army officer in 1945. - 'Hell on earth' - Bergen-Belsen was one of the first concentration camps to be liberated by the Western Allies, who arrived to find it riddled with disease and about 10,000 unburied corpses.
Swiss Seek Closer Defence Ties to EU, NATO; to Stay Neutral

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland will seek closer defence and security ties to the European Union and NATO while preserving its traditional neutrality in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the government said on Wednesday. A policy paper approved by the Cabinet also calls for building up Switzerland's own military...
