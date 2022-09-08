ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Comments / 0

Related
CoinTelegraph

ETH Merge will change the way enterprises view Ethereum for business

A recent report from the Ethereum Enterprise Alliance (EEA) highlights how the Ethereum ecosystem has matured to a point where the network can be used by businesses to solve real-world problems. From supply chain management use cases to payment solutions utilized by companies like Visa and PayPal, the report demonstrates how the Ethereum network has grown to become one of the most valued public blockchains.
COMPUTERS
CoinTelegraph

How GameFi contributes to the growth of crypto and NFTs

The crypto industry has grown tremendously over the past couple of years, and one of its biggest drivers is the GameFi industry. GameFi — a portmanteau of gaming and finance — enables gamers to earn rewards while playing. The market has been growing steadily and presently has a...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#B2broker#White Label Ctrader
HackerNoon

The Ouroboros Approach to Marketing

In a society with diminishing attention spans and thirst for instant gratification we’ve seen the proliferation of how-to courses and systems that would provide instant sales or “magic“ sales funnels that promise to eventually get the sale from prospects by staying in front of them for ever hoping that “in-time“ the prospect will take action and buy. Instead of focusing on a sales funnel with a “Value Ladder”, businesses would be better served in creating “Ouroboros Loops” that offers value to their tribe members in exchange for social credits in a closed loop environment.
ECONOMY
CoinTelegraph

Will Ethereum keep rallying versus Bitcoin? ETH price technicals hint at 60% gains ahead

Ethereum's native token Ether (ETH) shows the potential to log major gains versus Bitcoin (BTC) with the ETH/BTC pair nearing yearly highs. The bullish cues come from a classic technical pattern called the inverse head and shoulders, which develops when the price forms three troughs below a common support level known as neckline. The middle trough, or head, is deeper than the other two, called the shoulders.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin on the streets: The trick to onboarding UK merchants into BTC

“Do you accept Bitcoin? Would you ike to?” These questions echoed around the streets of Reading, near London, United Kingdom, over a hard day’s graft for two British Bitcoin (BTC) advocates. James Dewar, founding partner of Bridge2Bitcoin, and MSW, a business developer for CoinCorner, took to the streets...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
pymnts.com

Open Banking Europe and Open Banking Exchange Merge to Create ‘One Global OBE’

Open Banking Europe announced Monday (Sept. 5) that it has merged with its international division, Open Banking Exchange, to form a single global organization called OBE. Open Banking Europe is a multiparty group that works with regulatory authorities, banks, third-party payment service providers and other ecosystem stakeholders to foster innovation, competition, efficiency and security around online payments in the European Union, per a company release.
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

What the Ethereum Merge means for the blockchain’s layer-2 solutions

Ethereum is just over a week away from officially moving to a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain with the Merge slated for completion around Sept. 13–15. With the transition, Ethereum would abandon its current proof-of-work (PoW) chain, eliminating miners from the ecosystem. Ethereum is a vast ecosystem with thousands of decentralized...
COMPUTERS
CoinTelegraph

Ether price could ‘decouple’ from other crypto post Merge — Chainalysis

Crypto analytics firm Chainalysis has suggested that the price of Ether (ETH) could decouple from other crypto assets post-Merge, with staking yields potentially driving strong institutional adoption. In a Wednesday report, Chainalysis explained that the upcoming Ethereum upgrade would introduce institutional investors to staking yields similar to certain instruments such...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

MicroStrategy to reinvest $500M stock sales into Bitcoin: SEC filing

MicroStrategy, the largest institutional Bitcoin (BTC) buyer, entered an agreement with two agents — Cowen and Company and BTIG — to sell its aggregated class A common stock worth $500,000,000, reveals Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. MicroStrategy, co-founded by Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor, amassed approximately 129,699 BTC...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Entrepreneurs must learn to tackle business risks in the Metaverse

Hyped as it is, the Metaverse remains largely undefined. It’s a challenge to answer the question “What is the Metaverse?” in part because its definition depends on whom you ask. As it stands today, the “Metaverse” includes virtual reality and what we might previously have called “cyberspace” — including digital assets like non-fungible tokens (NFTs), cryptocurrencies and more.
ECONOMY
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin is a 'wild card' set to outperform, says Bloomberg analyst

Bloomberg analyst Mike McGlone has labeled Bitcoin (BTC) a “wild card” which is “ripe” to outperform once traditional stocks finally bottom out. In a five-part Twitter thread on Sept. 7 to his 52,600 followers, McGlone explained that while the United States (U.S.) Federal Reserve tightening will likely determine the direction of the stock market, Bitcoin remains a “wildcard” that could buck the trend, stating:
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Insiders’ guide to real-life crypto OGs: Part 1

Crypto OGs — slang for Original Gangsters — have acquired almost a mythical and godly reputation in an industry populated with libertarians, anti-government rebels, innovators, get-rich-quick scammers, hackers and degen investors with rampant gambling addictions and toxic social media behavior. Who are these OGs exactly? Unlike the rich...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Will Bitcoin’s rally sustain? DXY, SPX, GC and WTI could have the answer

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in a question and answer session hosted by the Cato Institute on Sept. 8 that the central bank will continue to hike rates until inflation is under control. However, these comments did not rattle the markets as much as most would have anticipated, indicating that traders might have already factored in a 75 basis point rate hike in the Fed’s next meeting on Sept. 20–21.
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

Ethereum Merge can trigger high volatility, BitMEX CEO warns

The Ethereum Merge is one of the most anticipated events in the crypto space this year. Because of this, crypto firms are on the lookout for any hiccups that may occur as the newly upgraded Ethereum network comes to life. In a Cointelegraph interview, Alexander Höptner, the CEO of crypto...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
freightwaves.com

A dumb box no more: Warehouses are built with intelligence in mind

PHILADELPHIA — The basic warehouse is made up of four walls. What makes a facility effective is what is built inside those four walls. In 2022, that means building facilities with the future in mind, yet one capable of leveraging robotics and business intelligence today. The warehouse is no...
TECHNOLOGY
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin analyst who called 2018 bottom warns 'bad winter' may see $10K BTC

Bitcoin (BTC) could dive another 50% from current levels if the upcoming winter proves a major test for Europe. That was the conclusion of a veteran crypto market analyst this week, with BTC/USD failing to reclaim $20,000 support. In an interview with Cointelegraph, Filbfilb, creator of trading suite DecenTrader, forecast...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy