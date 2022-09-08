Read full article on original website
Box CEO: Industrial companies are surprisingly flexible in the age of disruption
Box's Aaron Levie nerds out about leadership theory with the co-hosts of Fortune's Leadership Next podcast.
CoinTelegraph
ETH Merge will change the way enterprises view Ethereum for business
A recent report from the Ethereum Enterprise Alliance (EEA) highlights how the Ethereum ecosystem has matured to a point where the network can be used by businesses to solve real-world problems. From supply chain management use cases to payment solutions utilized by companies like Visa and PayPal, the report demonstrates how the Ethereum network has grown to become one of the most valued public blockchains.
CoinTelegraph
How GameFi contributes to the growth of crypto and NFTs
The crypto industry has grown tremendously over the past couple of years, and one of its biggest drivers is the GameFi industry. GameFi — a portmanteau of gaming and finance — enables gamers to earn rewards while playing. The market has been growing steadily and presently has a...
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum's potential fork ETHPOW has crashed 80% since debut — More pain ahead?
The listing of ETHPOW (ETHW) across multiple crypto exchanges has been followed by a huge drop in price despite some initial success. On the daily chart, ETHW's price dropped by more than 80% to $25 on Sept. 10, over a month after its market debut. For starters, ETHPOW only exists...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
The Ouroboros Approach to Marketing
In a society with diminishing attention spans and thirst for instant gratification we’ve seen the proliferation of how-to courses and systems that would provide instant sales or “magic“ sales funnels that promise to eventually get the sale from prospects by staying in front of them for ever hoping that “in-time“ the prospect will take action and buy. Instead of focusing on a sales funnel with a “Value Ladder”, businesses would be better served in creating “Ouroboros Loops” that offers value to their tribe members in exchange for social credits in a closed loop environment.
CoinTelegraph
Will Ethereum keep rallying versus Bitcoin? ETH price technicals hint at 60% gains ahead
Ethereum's native token Ether (ETH) shows the potential to log major gains versus Bitcoin (BTC) with the ETH/BTC pair nearing yearly highs. The bullish cues come from a classic technical pattern called the inverse head and shoulders, which develops when the price forms three troughs below a common support level known as neckline. The middle trough, or head, is deeper than the other two, called the shoulders.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin on the streets: The trick to onboarding UK merchants into BTC
“Do you accept Bitcoin? Would you ike to?” These questions echoed around the streets of Reading, near London, United Kingdom, over a hard day’s graft for two British Bitcoin (BTC) advocates. James Dewar, founding partner of Bridge2Bitcoin, and MSW, a business developer for CoinCorner, took to the streets...
pymnts.com
Open Banking Europe and Open Banking Exchange Merge to Create ‘One Global OBE’
Open Banking Europe announced Monday (Sept. 5) that it has merged with its international division, Open Banking Exchange, to form a single global organization called OBE. Open Banking Europe is a multiparty group that works with regulatory authorities, banks, third-party payment service providers and other ecosystem stakeholders to foster innovation, competition, efficiency and security around online payments in the European Union, per a company release.
CoinTelegraph
What the Ethereum Merge means for the blockchain’s layer-2 solutions
Ethereum is just over a week away from officially moving to a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain with the Merge slated for completion around Sept. 13–15. With the transition, Ethereum would abandon its current proof-of-work (PoW) chain, eliminating miners from the ecosystem. Ethereum is a vast ecosystem with thousands of decentralized...
CoinTelegraph
Ether price could ‘decouple’ from other crypto post Merge — Chainalysis
Crypto analytics firm Chainalysis has suggested that the price of Ether (ETH) could decouple from other crypto assets post-Merge, with staking yields potentially driving strong institutional adoption. In a Wednesday report, Chainalysis explained that the upcoming Ethereum upgrade would introduce institutional investors to staking yields similar to certain instruments such...
CoinTelegraph
MicroStrategy to reinvest $500M stock sales into Bitcoin: SEC filing
MicroStrategy, the largest institutional Bitcoin (BTC) buyer, entered an agreement with two agents — Cowen and Company and BTIG — to sell its aggregated class A common stock worth $500,000,000, reveals Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. MicroStrategy, co-founded by Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor, amassed approximately 129,699 BTC...
CoinTelegraph
Entrepreneurs must learn to tackle business risks in the Metaverse
Hyped as it is, the Metaverse remains largely undefined. It’s a challenge to answer the question “What is the Metaverse?” in part because its definition depends on whom you ask. As it stands today, the “Metaverse” includes virtual reality and what we might previously have called “cyberspace” — including digital assets like non-fungible tokens (NFTs), cryptocurrencies and more.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin is a 'wild card' set to outperform, says Bloomberg analyst
Bloomberg analyst Mike McGlone has labeled Bitcoin (BTC) a “wild card” which is “ripe” to outperform once traditional stocks finally bottom out. In a five-part Twitter thread on Sept. 7 to his 52,600 followers, McGlone explained that while the United States (U.S.) Federal Reserve tightening will likely determine the direction of the stock market, Bitcoin remains a “wildcard” that could buck the trend, stating:
CoinTelegraph
Insiders’ guide to real-life crypto OGs: Part 1
Crypto OGs — slang for Original Gangsters — have acquired almost a mythical and godly reputation in an industry populated with libertarians, anti-government rebels, innovators, get-rich-quick scammers, hackers and degen investors with rampant gambling addictions and toxic social media behavior. Who are these OGs exactly? Unlike the rich...
CoinTelegraph
Will Bitcoin’s rally sustain? DXY, SPX, GC and WTI could have the answer
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in a question and answer session hosted by the Cato Institute on Sept. 8 that the central bank will continue to hike rates until inflation is under control. However, these comments did not rattle the markets as much as most would have anticipated, indicating that traders might have already factored in a 75 basis point rate hike in the Fed’s next meeting on Sept. 20–21.
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum Merge can trigger high volatility, BitMEX CEO warns
The Ethereum Merge is one of the most anticipated events in the crypto space this year. Because of this, crypto firms are on the lookout for any hiccups that may occur as the newly upgraded Ethereum network comes to life. In a Cointelegraph interview, Alexander Höptner, the CEO of crypto...
Visa to start categorizing gun shop sales separately
Gun rights advocates have argued that step would unfairly segregate legal gun sales when most sales do not lead to mass shootings.
freightwaves.com
A dumb box no more: Warehouses are built with intelligence in mind
PHILADELPHIA — The basic warehouse is made up of four walls. What makes a facility effective is what is built inside those four walls. In 2022, that means building facilities with the future in mind, yet one capable of leveraging robotics and business intelligence today. The warehouse is no...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin analyst who called 2018 bottom warns 'bad winter' may see $10K BTC
Bitcoin (BTC) could dive another 50% from current levels if the upcoming winter proves a major test for Europe. That was the conclusion of a veteran crypto market analyst this week, with BTC/USD failing to reclaim $20,000 support. In an interview with Cointelegraph, Filbfilb, creator of trading suite DecenTrader, forecast...
