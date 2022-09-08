Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Nick Saban Heated When His Players Made ‘Horns Down’ Gesture
The Crimson Tide coach was visibly upset with his players after a narrow victory in Austin.
Cal vs. UNLV Football In-Game Thread
Bears and Rebels meet at Memorial Stadium, each trying to go to 2-0 on the season.
Fall Recruiting Period: Top-50 junior Dink Pate attracts morning suitors
Four-star guard Dink Pate attracted a crowd of coaches from Arkansas, Auburn, TCU, and Texas Tech this morning.
Week 3 high school football scores in Texoma
Week 3 of high school football is over. Take a look at the final scores from around Texoma.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rangers Prospect Strikes Out 10 For Frisco
The pitcher, recently named one of the organization's top players for August, is making a case for a 2023 promotion.
Pitt DL Devin Danielson, Tyler Bentley Leave with Lower Body Injuries
The Pitt Panthers lost two defensive lineman on the same drive.
'Premature'?: As Longhorns Prep for SEC, Rivalry Negotiations with Texas Tech at Standstill
Texas and Texas Tech first played each other in 1928 and have played every year since 1960.
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Whitehouse takes down Corsicana 48-17
WHITEHOUSE, Texas — The Corsicana Tigers went head-to-head with the Whitehouse Wildcats in the third week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Whitehouse came away with the win, defeating Corsicana, 48-17. Click the video above for the highlights.
Comments / 0