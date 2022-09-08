Read full article on original website
Couple confused after their car ‘caught speeding’ in Manchester while they were 1,500 miles away in Spain
A couple was left baffled upon returning home from Spain to find that police had issued them with a fine for speeding – while they had been 1,500 miles away on holiday.Gary Thornburn and Clare Beards, from Leeds dropped off their white Volkswagen Golf GTI at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 Meet and Greet parking service on 3 August before they left the UK.Holiday snaps show them enjoying their 13-day break in Murcia with their two daughters and friends of the family.Upon arriving home, they found Greater Manchester Police had sent them a prosecution notice for their car, which had allegedly...
Mother claims ex-husband has 'abducted' their three young children and taken them to Tunisia 'after telling her they were going on ten-day beach holiday to north Yorkshire'
A mother today told how she had been left 'distraught' after her ex-husband apparently abducted their three young children and took them to north Africa. Dawn Daley, 43, claimed former partner Fares Aljehani, 33, had tricked her into allowing him to take their kids on a beach holiday at fishing village in north Yorkshire.
Shoppers 'stepped over' mother-of-five as she lay dying on the street after suffering an allergic reaction from vegan Pret wrap which contained dairy, inquest hears
Shoppers 'stepped over' a mother-of-five as she lay dying on the ground after suffering an allergic reaction, an inquest heard on Tuesday. Celia Marsh, 42, suffered a fatal anaphylactic reaction after eating a vegan £3.75 Pret sandwich from a Pret A Manger store in Bath, Somerset, in December 2017.
'Nothing short of devastating': Girl, 14, who died after getting into difficulty in Tameside water is identified
A teenage girl who died after getting into difficulty in water in Tameside has been named as Lucy Smith. The 14-year-old's body was recovered from water near Crowswood Drive in Stalybridge after a huge search was launched on Monday night. Specialist search teams from the fire service and Greater Manchester...
Ryanair stewardess, 36, dies in hospital after suffering serious head injuries when she was run over by 'drug driver' on her way home from airport
A Ryanair stewardess has tragically died in hospital after she was knocked down by a suspected drug driver just outside an airport. Cinzia Ceravolo, 36, was hit by the Ford Focus vehicle last Monday while walking around half a mile from Liverpool's John Lennon airport. Merseyside Police said they were...
Police release CCTV after Sikh priest ‘left for dead’ on Manchester street
Family of a 62-year-old man left with life-changing injuries after assault appeal for information
Police launch urgent appeal for schoolgirl, 15, last seen two days ago at a bus stop in Cheshire
Cheshire Police has launched an urgent appeal after a 15-year-old school girl went missing. Kaitlin McClennon was last seen at a bus stop at Halton Hospital, Runcorn, at 4.30pm on Thursday. The teenager has been missing for two days and officers are imploring anyone who knows her whereabouts to come...
BBC
Manchester IRA 1996 bomb: Man arrested at Birmingham Airport
A man has been arrested in connection with the 1996 Manchester IRA bombing, police have said. While no-one was killed in the blast, about 250 people were injured in what was described as the UK mainland's largest bomb since World War Two. The suspect was held at Birmingham Airport on...
BBC
'Heartbreak' after biker killed in crash involving USAF worker in Norfolk
The mother of a motorcyclist killed in a crash involving a US Air Force worker said his family were "heartbroken". Father-of-one, Matthew Day, 33, died of his injuries after a car collided with his motorbike in Southery, near Downham Market, Norfolk, on 26 August. Mikayla Hayes, 23, based at RAF...
BBC
Manchester IRA 1996 bomb: Man released after arrest
A man who was arrested in connection with the 1996 Manchester IRA bombing has been released without charge. He was held on suspicion of terrorism at Birmingham Airport on Thursday but has now been released from custody, Greater Manchester Police said. No-one was killed in the blast however about 250...
BBC
Public advised to check Leicestershire events
People who were due to attend events in Leicestershire and Rutland this weekend are being advised to check if they are still proceeding. While some organisers have cancelled their plans, following the death of the Queen, others have made the decision to continue. The government has said such decisions are...
BBC
Leicester City stadium expansion set for council approval
Councillors are set to approve plans for Leicester City to expand the King Power Stadium by 8,000 seats. The club applied for planning permission from Leicester City Council in October after a public consultation. It also wants to build a new hotel and business centre, a flagship fan store, an...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Coffin to travel by road from Balmoral to Edinburgh
The Queen's coffin will travel through Scotland accompanied by her daughter Princess Anne, it has been announced. A cortege will leave Balmoral at 10:00 on Sunday then make its way through Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen, Angus and Tayside before reaching Edinburgh. The Queen will then lie at rest in The Palace of...
BBC
Ipswich Half Marathon postponed after Queen's death
A half marathon due to take place this weekend has been postponed following the death of the Queen. The running event in Ipswich was due to return on Sunday for the first time in three years following cancellations due to the Covid pandemic restrictions. Organisers said the decision was made...
BBC
Javell Morgan death: Sixth man charged over stabbing
A sixth man has been charged in relation to the fatal stabbing of a man after the Manchester Caribbean Carnival. Javell Morgan, from West Yorkshire, was found critically injured by police in Claremont Road after midnight on 15 August. The 20-year-old was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Ministers cut NHS Covid jabs ad budget by 63% despite winter wave fears
Exclusive: Government accused of complacency as funding to promote Covid and flu vaccines reduced to £4m
BBC
Island beach accessibility to be improved
Plans to make a beach more accessible have been unveiled. Beach and water wheelchairs, raised sunbeds and accessible beach huts could become available in Ryde on the Isle of Wight. The measures follow a number of complaints that local beaches were inaccessible for people with mobility issues over the summer.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Chiltern Railways issues September strike guidance to passengers
Chiltern Railways has issued guidance to passengers planning to use the service when workers walk out later this month. Workers are preparing to take industrial action in a bid to secure an improved pay settlement. Around 40,000 workers across 14 train operators will be taking to the picket lines on...
BBC
South Tyneside Hospital's childbirth services to resume in November
A hospital birthing centre which closed because of "significant" staffing problems will reopen from the beginning of November. Mums-to-be have had to travel to Sunderland to give birth since the closure of the unit at South Tyneside Hospital in January. The NHS trust running it has invested £680,000 to strengthen...
BBC
Calderdale school trust Polaris gives pupils free uniforms
A school trust has been praised for providing free uniforms for students to help families with the cost of living. Academy trust Polaris has given all students across its four West Yorkshire schools free items like trousers and jumpers. At Field Lane Primary School in Brighouse, headteacher Caroline Howarth said...
