ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
spotonillinois.com

New COVID Booster Shots Arrive In Sangamon County

Sangamon County has received a shipment of the updated COVID booster and is now taking appointments for people to get the shot. The "bivalent" booster is designed to offer greater protection against the omicron strain of the virus. The county has received 900 doses of the Pfizer...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sangamon County, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Urbana, IL
Sangamon County, IL
Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy