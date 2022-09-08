Read full article on original website
Related
spotonillinois.com
Weekly recap of Robinson home sales during week ending Aug. 13
Shares in Midland States Bancorp Inc. (MSBI:NSQ) in Effingham finished Sept. 7 at $25.19 USD on the stock exchange. This is a 2.15 percent rise from the day before when it closed at $24.66. Stocks in Midland States Bancorp Inc. have reached as high as $25.28 and as low as $24.32 USD....
G2E: South Vermillion vs North Vermillion
CAYUGA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – South Vermillion vs North Vermillion Falcons fall 35-19
wtyefm.com
Crawford County Rec Center Moving Forward
(Undated) – You may notice some new fencing near the natatorium at LTC. That is because after many months of meetings, planning, drawing, and redrawing plans are moving forward for the Crawford County Recreation Center on the campus of LTC. According to CCRC representatives, the early phases of construction have begun with fencing and site work underway. The new facility will include a child watch area for members, a multisport court, an indoor walking track, a large space for free weights and strength equipment, a cycling studio, and cardio equipment. The tentative completion date is the Fall of 2023. No date has been announced for an official groundbreaking.
WTHI
Bridge work begins on Fruitridge Avenue in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Expect delays if you travel on North Fruitridge Avenue in Terre Haute. Work will begin on Monday, September 12 to improve the bridge over Lost Creek. This is South of Maple Avenue near the Beech Street intersection. The bridge has had weight restrictions due to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
G2E: Robinson vs Marshall
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – Robinson vs Marshall Maroons 40 – Lions 13
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis, Montrose Fire Departments Respond To Two-Vehicle Accident
From the Teutopolis Fire Protection District’s Facebook Page:. On Friday 9/9/22 at 18:27 hours, Teutopolis Firefighters, with auto aid from Montrose FPD, were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 70 westbound at milemarker 102. Upon arrival found two vehicles, both upright, 3 occupants in one vehicle and 1 occupant in the other.
wamwamfm.com
Car and Motorcycle Crash in Montgomery
A car and a motorcycle collided in Montgomery near N 650 E & E 350 N, resulting in injuries for the driver of the motorcycle. The subject was in the road when officers responded and was taken by AirEvac to St. Vincent’s in Evansville. The owner of the car...
WAND TV
Effingham house fire extinguished
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Effingham Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 11:03 a.m. Friday at 908 S 4th Street. Upon arrival, they saw smoke from the first-floor windows of the house. Crews were able to contain the fire to the first-floor kitchen area. But. the house has significant...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald & Review
CIL-Con 2022 haunts Mattoon this weekend
MATTOON — Cross County Mall was home to CIL-Con 2022 throughout the weekend as vendors, cosplayers, speakers and everything in between came to get their supernatural fix. Dozens of tables were set up around the mall for those with paranormal products, crystals, card readings and more to engage with cosplayers and fans of the occult.
WLFI.com
Omarion Dixon released from hospital
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Omarion Dixon, the former Harrison football star and current Indiana State University football player, has returned home after a long hospital stay following a deadly car crash last month in Terre Haute. News was able to visit with Omarion and learn about his road to recovery.
WTHI
One dead, three hurt in Greene County crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and three more were hurt after a Tuesday crash in Greene County. It happened on I-69 and 231. The Greene County Sheriff's office says the driver of a vehicle was going south on I-69 and got off at the 231 exit.
wamwamfm.com
Washington VFW Building Pending Sale
The Washington Times Herald reports that the Washington VFW has an offer on its long-time home on Main Street and that the sale is awaiting the completion of the paperwork. Mike Heshelman declined to disclose the purchaser because the sale is still pending on the building that has served as the VFW home since 1968. The VFW has had a presence in downtown Washington since the chapter was founded in 1935. With the sale of the building, the VFW will revert to being a paper chapter that will still hold meetings and conduct business.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTHI
Power restored to Terre Haute's south side
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A power outage is affecting southern parts of Terre Haute. There were 500 Duke Energy customers without power as of 11:30. That's according to to Duke Energy's outage map. The map showed affected areas being south of Interstate 70, near Haute City Center. Vigo County...
Bear sighting in Princeton caught on camera
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – What started out as a typical day for 14 year old Ayden Smith turned into anything but for him and his friends. What appeared to be a relatively large black bear was spotted by Ayden in the middle of Princeton’s Southside Park, and it was all caught on video. “We were […]
Lawrence County woman killed in I-69 crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lawrence County woman was killed in a crash near Interstate 69 in Greene County Tuesday. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, a 64-year-old man from Tennessee was driving a Honda Pilot south on I-69 just before 3:30 p.m. when he exited at U.S. 231, then crossed the road to get back onto the interstate.
spotonillinois.com
Mahomet-Seymour baffles Charleston 6-0
Mahomet-Seymour sent Charleston home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 6-0 decision in Illinois boys soccer on September 8. How many Olney junior tennis players are ranked in Boys' 16 bracket in week ending Aug. 26?. 07:52. 07:52. 07:52. 07:52. 07:48. 07:28. 07:01. 07:01. 06:23. 06:23. 06:04. Stewart at...
WTHI
Officials identify the man who died in Labor Day drowning in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Conservation officers released the name of a man who died at Sullivan Park and Lake on Labor Day. Police say 45-year-old Nkosi Ziba had gone underwater and did not resurface. Divers used sonar equipment and found his body. Ziba was from Paxton in Sullivan County.
spotonillinois.com
How many inmates sentenced in Coles County will be released during week ending Sept. 17?
There is one inmate sentenced to jail in Coles County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Sept. 17. According to The Institute for Illinois' Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated...
‘Broomcorn Capital of the World’: Arcola to host annual Broomcorn Festival
ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — “Broomcorn Capital of the World” is welcoming its big day of the year. Arcola is celebrating its heritage with the renowned Broomcorn Festival. This three-day event lasts till September 11. Visitors can enjoy broom making, arts and crafts vendors, food and 5K/10K race. There is also an opportunity to join a […]
WTHI
Marshall officials warn as fake cash reported in the community
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - Officials are warning people in Marshall, Illinois, about counterfeit bills. A bank contacted the Marshall Chamber of Commerce about fake $100 bills being used at a local business. The chamber is now warning people how to identify them. You'll want to look for hidden watermark lines,...
Comments / 0