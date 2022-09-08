Read full article on original website
'Cursed' $58 million painting found hidden under a bed after police investigation into psychic swindle
The painting Sol Poente by Tarsila do Amaral was found after the widow of a Rio de Janeiro art collector was conned by a scammer posing as a psychic, say police.
Keith Haring: ‘Radiant Baby’ drawing from childhood bedroom wall to be sold at auction
An early drawing of Keith Haring’s ‘Radiant Baby’ found in his childhood home is to be sold at auction.The 1980’s American artist – who is celebrated not just for his artwork, but for his AIDS activism – once lived in the house with his family in Pennsylvania.The image, drawn in gold pen on the blue paint of his wall, is said to have been created when he was visiting home from New York in the 1980s.Since it was penned, the house has been sold twice, with the drawing almost painted over by the first new owners. Luckily, a last...
U.K.’s National Portrait Gallery Is Raising Funds to Purchase $58 M. Joshua Reynolds Portrait
The National Portrait Gallery in London is attempting to raise millions of dollars to purchase a painting by 18th-century artist Joshua Reynolds, the Art Newspaper reported Wednesday. The painting, titled Portrait of Omai (1776), was valued at £50 million ($58 million) earlier this year. It depicts Omai, a Tahitian man who became the toast of British society during the 18th century. In March, the U.K. government temporarily barred the export of the work under a government policy that allows public institutions in the country to vie for the work if they are able to secure funding to purchase it. Institutions were initially required to secure funds...
Russian Security Guard Who Doodled Eyes on Avant-Garde Painting Found Guilty of Vandalism
A Russian security guard at Yekaterinburg’s Yeltsin Center who doodled eyes on an abstract painting by avant-garde artist Anna Leporskaya last December was found guilty of vandalism by the local magistrate’s court on Monday. According to the Art Newspaper, he must serve 180 hours of “compulsory labor” and undergo “psychiatric evaluation.” The painting, titled Three Figures (1932–34), was on loan to the Yeltsin Center from Moscow’s State Tretyakov Gallery and valued at 75 million rubles ($1.2 million). News of the vandalism broke when visitors alerted gallery staff of two crude eyes drawn on the painting’s faceless figures in ballpoint pen. A police investigation...
msn.com
An American tourist was fined almost $500 for eating and drinking on the steps of a historic fountain in Rome
An American tourist visiting Italy has been fined roughly $450 for eating and drinking at a centuries-old fountain in Rome. The Fontana dei Catecumeni was built in 1588 and 1589, and restored in 1997. In recent years, Rome has introduced legislation cracking down on eating and drinking near fountains to...
A Lost Masterpiece from a British Avant-Garde Movement Will Go on Display in London
A rediscovered masterpiece by English painter Helen Saunders, a member of the Vorticist movement, will debut this October at London’s Courtauld Gallery. Sanders’ lost work, titled Atlantic City (ca. 1915), was detected in 2019 by two former Courtauld students beneath another painting: Praxitella, a portrait of film critic and curator Iris Barry by fellow Vorticist Wyndham Lewis. Researchers had long suspected Lewis painted over an earlier composition to create Praxitella, as the painting’s surface was uneven and odd colors were visible through cracks in the paint’s layers. According to the Courtland, the students, Rebecca Chipkin and Helen Kohn, undertook an X-ray analysis of Praxitella. Lurking behind the Lewis’s...
This 19th-Century Lakeside Castle in Italy Just Hit the Market for $3 Million
What’s better than a lakefront castle? An Italian lakefront castle, of course. Dubbed Villa Castello Pellegrini, this striking 19th-century estate in Stresa is said to have once belonged to late designer and stylist, Gianfranco Ferré. The former artistic director for Christian Dior passed away in 2007 before completing renovations on the neoclassical manse, and its subsequent owners also faltered in restoring the castle to its former glory. Today, the 129,000-square-foot property is back on the market for $2.9 million and awaits a buyer willing to give rehabbing the lot another try. And while the bones certainly require some TLC, its site...
Smithonian
The Netherlands Repatriates 343 Ceramics to Panama
Officials in the Netherlands have repatriated 343 pre-Hispanic pieces of pottery to Panama, according to a statement from the Central American country’s culture ministry late last month. Panamanian leaders received the artifacts at the international airport in Panama City. Researchers will now get to work learning more about the...
architecturaldigest.com
Rising Star Julien Sebban Takes the French Creative Scene by Storm
Julien Sebban of the multidisciplinary firm Uchronia first burst onto the Parisian design stage in the summer of 2019, when his debut restaurant project, the vegetarian hot spot Créatures, opened on the roof of Galeries Lafayette. The playful oasis (a summertime pop-up now four years running) became an instant selfie-inducing hit, with raised gardens that snaked around colorful tables and seating woven from recycled plastic.
Zola Jesus’s Living Room Is the Centerpiece of Her Gothic House in the Woods
As the artist Zola Jesus, Nika Roza Danilova makes dark and atmospheric vibes pop propelled by deep ruminations around stillness and absence. So, when the 33-year-old singer, songwriter, and producer set out to design a home from scratch in 2015, her instinct was to erect a minimalist “black metal square” in the northwoods of Wisconsin.
Good News Network
Artist Paints Charcoal Portraits on Giant Floating Blocks of Ice in Baltic Sea – LOOK
Meet the American artist who braves Finland’s freezing temperatures to paint portraits on giant floating blocks of ice in the Baltic Sea. 29-year-old David Popa creates the giant portraits by swimming out to sea in the freezing water and using charcoal and soil in a spray can to paint the surface of huge blocks of ice.
“Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour” Is the First Fashion Exhibition to Be Presented by Crystal Bridges
What is American design? And what defines an American designer? Both seemingly straightforward questions are actually quite difficult to answer. Andrew Bolton and his team considered them in the “In America” exhibitions at the Met, and now they’re being considered in new ways in “Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour,” opening this week at Crystal Bridges in Arkansas.
Harper's Bazaar
Groundbreaking Fashion Photographer Melvin Sokolsky Has Died
Melvin Sokolsky, a photographer whose fantastical and occasionally surreal work brought an experimental energy to Harper’s Bazaar and fashion imagery in the 1960s, died on August 29 in Beverly Hills, California. He was 88 years old. Sokolsky’s death was announced on Instagram by David Fahey, the co-founder of his...
hipparis.com
Family Friendly Restaurants in Paris
HiP Paris is pleased to feature this article written by Kasia Dietz, owner of Kasia Dietz Handbags— an American owned, Paris based company. Head over to my sweepstakes for a chance to win a Paris tote bag from Kasia’s collection. Other prizes include a week in my Paris apartment, French linens, The Cook’s Atelier and Sweet Paris Cookbooks, and so much more. Additionally, you will be helping my non-profit Veggies to Table work to end hunger in our community. Read on to find out about some of the best family friendly restaurants in Paris. Merci! – Erica.
D.C. Rubell Museum Reveals First Show, $10 M. Gift for Met, and More: Morning Links for September 7, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines SYNESTHESIA. The U.K. rapper Skepta (“Shutdown,” “That’s Not Me”) is making his debut as a curator this week at Sotheby’s in London, CNN reports. The grime star has guest-curated the house’s “Contemporary Curated” sale, which has previously been helmed by celebs like Virgil Abloh. Bidding begins today in the auction, which includes work by Alex Katz, Banksy, and a painting by Skepta (his first). “When you make music—because it comes with music videos, styling, set design, and everything else—you naturally get subsumed into the world of art as well,” he told the outlet. Meanwhile, BTS leader RM, who is a collector, recorded audio commentary for 10 works included in...
The Netherlands Returns 343 Pre-Hispanic Artifacts to Panama
The Netherlands has returned a trove of pre-Hispanic artifacts to Panama, aiding the country as it works toward its goal of reclaiming looted cultural heritage from international collections. Some 343 ceramic objects were returned on August 29 in what Panama’s Foreign Minister, Erika Mouynes, has called the “largest repatriation of archaeological pieces in the history of Central America.” The Foreign Ministry also reported that another repatriation of heritage objects is set to be received from Italy. According to the ministry, this past March, Panama’s ambassador to the Netherlands, Elizabeth Ward, discovered the ceramic artifacts in the collection of the Leiden University, which supported their return. They will join the collection of...
What Does the Name "Pinocchio" Mean in Italian? The Fairytale Has a Rich History in Italia
Unless you were forbidden from the likes of fun and magic as a child, then there's a good chance you've seen Disney's classic 1940 film Pinocchio. You know the gist of the story. When woodworker Geppetto wishes upon a falling star, desperate for his newly finished puppet to become a real-life boy, the Blue Fairy arrives to grant his wish — sort of. Turning puppet Pinocchio into a sentient being on strings, the fairy insists that Pinocchio will become a real, flesh boy if he proves himself to be brave, truthful (you know how his nose gets when he fibs), and unselfish. That's a lot to ask of someone who just gained the ability to speak.
BBC
New York returns $19m worth of stolen art to Italy
New York's district attorney has returned $19m (£16m) worth of stolen art to Italy. The 58 pieces include a marble head of the goddess Athena dated 200 BC, worth an estimated $3m alone. The stolen artefacts were sold on to museums and private dealers by convicted looters, said Mr...
‘Startling Discoveries’: An Underpainting Was Found Beneath Vermeer ‘Milkmaid’ Painting
Advanced scanning technology has revealed two objects that were later painted over in Johannes Vermeer’s 1657–58 painting The Milkmaid, providing new insight into the Dutch painter’s artistic process. These “startling discoveries” were announced Thursday at a press conference at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, which is planning a major Vermeer exhibition next year. The recent scans showed an underpainting, an initial outline of the composition that provides a base on which the painting is layered. Originally, this underpainting included a jug holder and a fire basket that Vermeer subsequently painted over. “So much work had already been done on The Milkmaid that we never...
