I am obsessed with this drink from Green Joe Coffee in SchaumburgChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
DeKalb Kite Fest on 9/11Adrian HolmanDekalb, IL
The Young and the Restless flirts with danger but shows no signs of following throughCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Chicago Bears to hold new stadium meeting on 9/8Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
3 Towns in Wisconsin That Are A Must Visit For A Weekend GetawayJoe MertensRhinelander, WI
The Food Guy: Middle Eastern Flavors on Full Display at Orland Park Gem
Many of Chicago's early Palestinian and Jordanian immigrants settled around 63rd Street, but over the last half-century, they've continued moving outward to the suburbs, including to Orland Park, where an incredible restaurant is dishing up Middle Eastern flavors. According to NBC 5's Food...
How men's fashion is forming at DePaul this fall
The fall quarter has begun at DePaul and young men are coming back in full force with their personal expressions through fashion. Returning and new students have shared what exactly they are wearing and why. As Chicago enters the fall season, layers are embraced and enjoyed. Say goodbye...
Marseilles home sales during week ending Aug. 13
The following political organizations received the most campaign contributions in Illinois during the week of Aug. 28. Top campaign contributions for the week of Aug. 28 in IllinoisCampaign CommitteeCandidateTotal AmountBailey for IllinoisDaren Bailey$1,104,635Willie Wilson for MayorWillie...
Internet killed the the radio star
Danny Bauer, a local Chicago musician, sets up his camera next to his microphone and piano and opens up Omegle. "Give me a word and I'll write you a song," a phrase soon coined to be repetitive as the new strangers who pop up on the screen, each one intrigued by the game and picking...
City of Sycamore Planning and Zoning Commission met June 13
Here are the minutes provided by the commission:CALL TO ORDER AND ROLL CALL Chairperson Bill Davey called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. and City Clerk Mary Kalk called the roll. Those Commissioners present were Ted Strack,...
'Want to be good neighbors' but 'need help,' Bears execs tell residents about Arlington plans
Many clad in blue and orange, hundreds of residents from Arlington Heights and other Northwest suburbs came to the John Hersey High School gymnasium Thursday to get their first look at plans for the Chicago Bears' redevelopment at Arlington Park. They came to meet their potential...
Kendall County will have one inmate sentenced in its jurisdiction released during week ending Sept. 17
There is one inmate sentenced to jail in Kendall County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Sept. 17. According to The Institute for Illinois' Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated...
Patent office approves one patent for Geneva innovators in August
Shares in John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS:NSQ) in Elgin finished Sept. 7 at $79.77 USD on the stock exchange. This is a 3.12 percent rise from the day before when it closed at $77.36. Stocks in John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc. have reached as high as $79.93 and as low as $77.29 USD.
Three homes sold in Port Barrington, Illinois with a median home sale price of $227,000 in August 2022
These are the top three home sales for Port Barrington, Illinois in August 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In August 2022, there were three homes sold, with a median home sale price of $227,000 in Port Barrington. Top three home sales in Port Barrington for August 2022BuyerAddressSale...
How high did Chicago junior tennis player Luca Sevim rank in Boys' 14 bracket in week ending Sept. 3?
Value in Finance and Credit Services stocks fell 0.8 percent in August from the previous month. The strongest performing Finance and Credit Services company in Illinois was OppFi Inc. (OPFI:NYQ), sitting 58.1 percent higher to sell at $2.53. Enova International Inc. (ENVA:NYQ) fared...
Burr Ridge tennis player Edward Wang ranks in Boys' 16 bracket in week ending Sept. 3
Burr Ridge tennis player Edward Wang is ranked 3,829th in the junior Boys' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Sept. 3. They had 173 total points, split between 126 single points and 315 double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
How high did River Forest junior tennis player Martha Brennan rank in Girls' 18 singles bracket by week ending Aug. 5?
Schiller Park tennis player Khrystyna Pivtorak won 74 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Aug. 12. Their 74 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus...
How many points did Martyna Kalinowska from Homer Glen win in Girls' 18 singles USTA competitions by the week ending Aug. 12?
Homer Glen tennis player Martyna Kalinowska won 27 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Aug. 12. Their 27 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus...
How high did Western Springs junior tennis player Mason Mazzone rank in Boys' 16 bracket in week ending Sept. 3?
La Grange tennis player Shay Sweigard won 184 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Sept. 3. Their 184 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus...
Developer Jim Onan sells Waukegan condos in $4M bulk sale
3370 West Brooke Avenue and Kiser Group brokers Danny Mathis and Matt Halper (Kiser Group, Getty) The developer of a Waukegan condo building sold more than three-quarters of the building's units for $4.1 million. Jim Onan, who built Onan Place Condos in 2006, sold 58 of the building's...
Volleyball sweeps DePaul Invitational
After a long awaited first home match at McGrath-Phillips Arena, the Blue Demon women's volleyball team showed that the losses to start the season were just a fluke. The Blue Demons swept the field, going 3-0 at the DePaul Invitational Saturday, while losing a total of three sets...
Are You Still Contagious With COVID After 5 Days? Here's What We Know
As COVID's incubation period changes, what does that mean for isolation time and how long you are contagious? During a Facebook Live last month, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady reported that recent studies have shown the incubation period for COVID... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
