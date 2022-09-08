ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntley, IL

How men's fashion is forming at DePaul this fall

The fall quarter has begun at DePaul and young men are coming back in full force with their personal expressions through fashion. Returning and new students have shared what exactly they are wearing and why. As Chicago enters the fall season, layers are embraced and enjoyed. Say goodbye...
CHICAGO, IL
Marseilles home sales during week ending Aug. 13

The following political organizations received the most campaign contributions in Illinois during the week of Aug. 28. Top campaign contributions for the week of Aug. 28 in IllinoisCampaign CommitteeCandidateTotal AmountBailey for IllinoisDaren Bailey$1,104,635Willie Wilson for MayorWillie...
MARSEILLES, IL
Internet killed the the radio star

Danny Bauer, a local Chicago musician, sets up his camera next to his microphone and piano and opens up Omegle. "Give me a word and I'll write you a song," a phrase soon coined to be repetitive as the new strangers who pop up on the screen, each one intrigued by the game and picking...
CHICAGO, IL
Patent office approves one patent for Geneva innovators in August

Shares in John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS:NSQ) in Elgin finished Sept. 7 at $79.77 USD on the stock exchange. This is a 3.12 percent rise from the day before when it closed at $77.36. Stocks in John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc. have reached as high as $79.93 and as low as $77.29 USD....
GENEVA, IL
#Huntley The
Developer Jim Onan sells Waukegan condos in $4M bulk sale

3370 West Brooke Avenue and Kiser Group brokers Danny Mathis and Matt Halper (Kiser Group, Getty) The developer of a Waukegan condo building sold more than three-quarters of the building's units for $4.1 million. Jim Onan, who built Onan Place Condos in 2006, sold 58 of the building's...
WAUKEGAN, IL
Volleyball sweeps DePaul Invitational

After a long awaited first home match at McGrath-Phillips Arena, the Blue Demon women's volleyball team showed that the losses to start the season were just a fluke. The Blue Demons swept the field, going 3-0 at the DePaul Invitational Saturday, while losing a total of three sets...
CHICAGO, IL
Are You Still Contagious With COVID After 5 Days? Here's What We Know

As COVID's incubation period changes, what does that mean for isolation time and how long you are contagious? During a Facebook Live last month, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady reported that recent studies have shown the incubation period for COVID...
CHICAGO, IL

