Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Two men injured in east Columbus shooting at community event

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men are recovering after being shot at a community give-back event in east Columbus, according to police. Police say that officers went to the 1400 block of East Livingston Avenue just after 5:00 p.m. Saturday and were told that two people were taken to separate hospitals by family members after […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Steak in the Columbus Area

If you're craving a mouthwatering steak in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're looking for a steakhouse with a classy old-school vibe, you can't go wrong with this local favorite, which has been serving delicious steaks since 1955. Try the New York strip, ribeye, or bacon-wrapped filet mignon. They also have fantastic prime rib and oysters Rockefeller. As you eat your food, you can listen to live music in the evenings.
COLUMBUS, OH
townandtourist.com

60 BEST Things to Do in Columbus, OH (Something For Everyone!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Columbus, Ohio is a historic destination that has much to offer. From garden attractions to museums, zoos and more, you can do it all when you visit this famous old city. Love a good outdoor adventure? They’ve got a million. Looking for an educational, informative trip? Columbus is all that and more. From incredible food to an experience that is incomparable, you will love everything about this lively city.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Weird Green Fruit is Not From Ohio, but You Will Find It Here

PICKAWAY – This time of year around fall you will see these odd-looking bright green fruit on the ground known as hedge apples, the question is what are they for?. The “oranges” which they are also referred as come from an Osage-orange tree that is not indigenous to Ohio but was introduced in Ohio in the 1800s. These trees were brought to Ohio by farming settlers for forming a natural fence along farmlands and wind sheers. The tree is actually native to Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma. Recently a tree larger than 20 feet in circumference was found in Pickaway County, you can read about that here: http://www.sciotopost.com/conservation-organization-found-possibly-largest-osage-orange-tree-ohio-pickaway-county-2/
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Gahanna, OH
Columbus, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Family and friends attend Donovan Lewis' funeral

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The funeral for 20-year-old Donovan Lewis, shot and killed in his home by a Columbus police officer on Aug. 30, was held Saturday, nearly two weeks later. The funeral for Donovan Lewis was at the Christian Valley Baptist Church. Friends and family gathered to celebrate his...
COLUMBUS, OH
WKYC

Ohio winner! Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Somebody is waking up $2 million richer after winning one of the top prizes in the Powerball drawing on Saturday, Sept. 10. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at a Duchess Shoppe on West Broad Street in Columbus. The winning ticket had 5/5...
COLUMBUS, OH
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com

10 Free Indoor Activities for Kids in Columbus

Whether it’s a rainy day or too cold to go out and play, these indoor activities in Columbus will keep your kids entertained! And the best thing is, they’re all free!. Here in Columbus we have a never ending list of parks and playgrounds to choose from when the weather is nice and we’re looking for a free activity! But when the weather changes and parks aren’t so pleasant, what is there to do in Columbus that won’t break the bank?
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

16-year-old hurt in shooting at Rally's restaurant near Ohio State campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting that happened early Saturday morning at a Rally's restaurant near The Ohio State University campus. The shooting happened just before 2:20 a.m. at the Rally's located at 2556 North High Street, according to police. When...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

iPad stolen from disabled Columbus man near Polaris

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A disabled man in Columbus was promised cash in exchange for an iPad but only received an empty envelope. On Friday, the Columbus Division of Police said detectives are searching for a male minivan driver who used a “sleight of hand trick” to steal an iPad from a man in a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
police1.com

Ohio police no longer allowed to serve overnight warrants

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police have revised a policy involving serving warrants during the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. after the shooting death of Donovan Lewis. WSYX reported that Officer Ricky Anderson shot and critically wounded Lewis while serving warrants at an apartment involving...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fatal accident halts morning traffic on I-270 near Gahanna

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person who was outside of their vehicle on Friday morning died after being struck by a car that officers said drove off the road. The accident which happened at about 8:15 a.m. delayed traffic on Interstate 270 southbound at U.S. 62. The road re-opened at 9:36 a.m. according to ODOT […]
GAHANNA, OH

