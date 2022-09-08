Water Purifier Market Size, Top Leader Companies Analysis Share, Industry Overview, Segmentation, Growth Opportunities and Report 2022-2027

Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Vegetable Oil Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Latest Insights, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2022-2027
The Vegetable Oil Market to reach US$ 324.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.92% during 2022-2027. According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Canola Oil, Coconut Oil and Soybean Oil) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global vegetable oil market size reached US$ 241.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 324.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.92% during 2022-2027.
Benzinga
Multi-Cloud Management Market Global Size 2022-27: Overview, Trends, Growth, Share and Forecast
IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 29.23 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 27.50% during 2022-2027. The latest research study “Multi-Cloud Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global multi-cloud management market reached a value of US$ 6.43 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 29.23 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 27.50% during 2022-2027.
‘It kickstarts conversations’: the VR tool that makes diversity and inclusion training a ‘lived experience’
PwC’s In My Shoes is an immersive, first-hand experience that raises awareness of workplace discrimination
TechCrunch
Sequoia India and SEA taps international operators to help startups launch and expand overseas
In addition to providing founders with advice, connections and help, the operators will also invest in the startups as part of the program, called Pathfinders, the storied venture firm said. The program’s launch comes at a time when an increasingly growing number of Indian startups, especially in the SaaS space, are expanding to the U.S., the UK, Europe and other international markets. Startups including Byju’s, Freshworks, Chargebee and Clevertap today count U.S. and Europe as some of their biggest markets.
Scaling Up: The weighty impact of hog farming’s evolution?
This is the first in a five-part series titled “Scaling Up.” Each week, we’ll release a new graphic explaining one way the pork industry has changed in recent decades. This week, we’re focusing on changing farm sizes. Since the 1990s, hog farms have gotten bigger, more...
TechCrunch
Hebbia raises $30M to launch an AI-powered document search tool
CEO George Sivulka says that the new cash will be put toward building out Hebbia’s engineering team and “accelerating development” of its product platform, in addition to expanding its customer acquisition efforts into professional services industries. When TechCrunch last wrote about Hebbia, the company — founded by...
CashFlo Raises $8.7M to Extend Reach of Supply Chain Finance in India
Indian supply chain finance startup CashFlo has raised 700 million rupees (about $8.7 million) to reach more customers with its existing products and to develop new products for businesses. CashFlo offers solutions that help corporates and businesses with core finance process automation and cash flow management. It also helps small-...
Cost of living crisis is risk to UK road safety, says Halfords boss
The boss of Halfords has warned that the UK cost of living crisis is creating “a risk to road safety” as drivers buy older cars and struggle with maintenance costs. The warning came as the motoring and cycling retailer reported higher sales over the past 20 weeks as it was boosted by its expanding car repairs business.
Phys.org
Machine learning model can evaluate the effectiveness of management strategies for wildfire prevention
Wildfires are a growing threat in a world shaped by climate change. Now, researchers at Aalto University have developed a neural network model that can accurately predict the occurrence of fires in peatlands. They used the new model to assess the effect of different strategies for managing fire risk and identified a suite of interventions that would reduce fire incidence by 50–76%.
United Airlines lifts 3Q revenue estimate after busy summer
DALLAS (AP) — United Airlines said Wednesday that third-quarter revenue will be higher than it had expected due to strong summer travel demand, and the upbeat outlook helped push airline stocks higher. Separately, United said it will end flights at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York unless it can expand operations at the congested airport. Chicago-based United estimated that July-through-September revenue will be 12% higher than in the same quarter of 2019, up from its previous projection of an 11% increase over pre-pandemic levels. United paid slightly more than it had expected to for jet fuel, but that was offset by a slightly smaller increase in other costs on a per-seat basis. Profit margins, excluding special items, was about 10.5%, compared with a previous forecast of 10%, the company said.
No need for Germany to shift central bank cash deposits for now - finance agency
Sept 9 (Reuters) - Germany will not need to invest its central bank cash deposits in new ways for now after the European Central Bank decided to pay interest on them, a finance agency spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.
TechCrunch
Arize lands $38M to grow its MLOps platform for the enterprise
Machine learning operations, or MLOps, has to do with deploying and maintaining machine learning models in production. Similar to DevOps, MLOps aims to increase automation while improving the quality of production models — but not at the expense of business and regulatory requirements. Given the interest in machine learning and AI more broadly in the enterprise, it’s no surprise that MLOps is projected to become a large market, with IDC putting the size at around $700 million by 2025.
TechCrunch
Open source startups have a natural growth model: PLG
BuildBuddy built its service to work with Bazel, an open source version of the Google developer tool Blaze, to pick an example from our coverage. Airbyte built its own open source code that it is monetizing, to highlight another. The trend of startups building open source code, and then a business atop it, or doing the latter while contributing to an extant open code base, is now common enough that we’ve published essays on TechCrunch+ strictly dealing with how to build open source startups. Hell, the topic is even cropping up in crypto circles lately.
US News and World Report
Target, McDonald's Announce Bond Offerings
(Reuters) - Target Corp will raise about $1 billion in bonds and McDonald's Corp about $1.5 billion, the companies disclosed in separate filings on Tuesday. Target is offering $1 billion in notes due 2032, while McDonald's is offering about $1.5 billion in two-part bonds due 2052 and 2032. The move...
The Best Software Solutions and Tech Providers in the Franchising Industry
2022 Franchise Supplier Rankings: Top Software Solutions Providers
Nature.com
Photoacoustic imaging radiomics in patient-derived xenografts: a study on feature sensitivity and model discrimination
Photoacoustic imaging is an increasingly popular method of exploring the tumour microenvironment, which can provide insight into tumour oxygenation status and potentially treatment response assessment. Currently, the measurements most commonly performed on such images are the mean and median of the pixel values of the tumour volumes of interest. We investigated expanding the set of measurements that can be extracted from these images by adding radiomic features. In particular, we found that Skewness was sensitive to differences between basal and luminal patient derived xenograft cancer models with an \(\eta ^2\) of 0.86, and that it was robust to variations in confounding factors such as reconstruction type and wavelength. We also built discriminant models with radiomic features that were correlated with the underlying tumour model and were independent from each other. We then ranked features by their importance in the model. Skewness was again found to be an important feature, as were 10th Percentile, Root Mean Squared, and several other texture-based features. In summary, this paper proposes a methodology to select radiomic features extracted from photoacoustic images that are robust to changes in acquisition and reconstruction parameters, and discusses features found to have discriminating power between the underlying tumour models in a pre-clinical dataset.
Alloy Therapeutics Hires People Executive Trier Bryant as President of Venture Studio, 82VS
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- Alloy Therapeutics, a biotechnology ecosystem company, welcomes Trier Bryant as President of 82VS, Alloy’s affiliated venture studio. Trier is a strategic executive leader with distinctive tech, Wall Street, and military experience spanning 15 years, and brings a people-first approach to leading and scaling the 82VS team and ecosystem of startup companies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005412/en/ Alloy Therapeutics, a biotechnology ecosystem company, welcomes Trier Bryant as President of 82VS, Alloy’s affiliated venture studio. (Photo: Business Wire)
Grifols enters into agreement with Canadian Blood Services to accelerate self-sufficiency in immunoglobulins for Canada
The country, with an increasing immunoglobulin (Ig) usage rate, currently imports about 85% of its Ig demand for patients in Canada who rely on this lifesaving plasma-protein therapy. Building on its investment in a large-scale fractionation facility in Montreal, Grifols will manufacture plasma sourced in Canada to provide finished product...
VALUES, Inc. Selected as a Presenter at ESOMAR Congress 2022, the World’s Largest Marketing Research Conference
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- VALUES, Inc. (HQ: Minato-ku, Tokyo: President: Hideyuki Tsujimoto; hereinafter, “VALUES”) has been selected to present at the ESOMAR Congress 2022 (Location: Toronto, Canada; Dates: Sept. 18 - 21, 2022), hosted by ESOMAR, the world’s largest marketing research association. There were more than 330 applicants from 40 countries, and VALUES was among two Japanese companies that were selected to present at the conference. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907006331/en/ VALUES, Inc. selected as a presenter at ESOMAR Congress 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Nature.com
Long-range QKD without trusted nodes is not possible with current technology
A recently published patent (https://www.ipo.gov.uk/p-ipsum/Case/PublicationNumber/GB2590064) has claimed the development of a novel quantum key distribution protocol purporting to achieve long-range quantum security without trusted nodes and without use of quantum repeaters. Here we present a straightforward analysis of this claim, and reach the conclusion that it is largely unfounded. Introduction.
