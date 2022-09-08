Read full article on original website
Conflict reported at the Boise Pride Festival
BOISE, Idaho — The first reported conflict of this year's Boise Pride Festival occurred Saturday around noon. According to Boise Police's Public Information Officer (PIO), Haley Williams, the conflict was between a protestor and a member from a private security team. Police responded to the altercation and escorted the protestor out of the event; the private security member is facing a citation for battery.
Introducing the Idaho Folklife Collection
The Folk and Traditional Arts program at the Idaho Commission on the Arts has partnered with Special Collections and Archives at Boise State University’s Albertsons Library to create the Idaho Folklife Collection. The post Introducing the Idaho Folklife Collection appeared first on Local News 8.
Will We See More People Moving To The Treasure Valley?
Will the Treasure Valley continue to see an influx of people moving to the area? It looks that way, according to Wallethub Boise is ranked 16th on their list "2022's Best & Worst Places to Retire". Boise was given a total score of 53.90. Wallethub "compared the retiree-friendliness of more...
Boise Idaho Things to Do Fall 2022: Festivals, Art, Wine, Dining
Autumn in Boise marks a canopy of fall foliage and harvest season, including wine grapes, apples, pumpkins and so much more. It’s hard to be bored with a never-ending roster of festivals and events, wine trails and scenic hikes. Here is a roundup of Boise Idaho Things to Do Fall 2022.
idahobusinessreview.com
Red Aspen breaks ground on headquarters after record growth
Beautiful things are happening for Red Aspen, the Boise-based social selling beauty company. Not only was the female-founded company just ranked #788 of 5,000 at the beginning of September by Inc., but on Aug. 30, the Red Aspen team broke ground on their new headquarters, a 30,000-square-foot warehouse and corporate office that will be located ...
Idaho participating in the first federally coordinated wireless emergency alert exercise
The Idaho Office of Emergency Management (IOEM) is partnering with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to test the performance of the Wireless Emergency Alert System (WEA) in Ada County on Monday, Sept. 12 and Tuesday, Sept.13 at 10 a.m. The post Idaho participating in the first federally coordinated wireless emergency alert exercise appeared first on Local News 8.
11 Helpful and Free Resources for New Idaho Residents
New to Idaho? Welcome! To help you settle in, we've compiled a list of valuable resources to help Idaho's newest Idahoans adapt to and thrive in Idaho!. 1. Drink Here. When you're going through something as major as transitioning to life in a new state, there's nothing quite like a stiff drink to take the edge off. If you're looking for a low-key local watering hole to call home, check out our list of Boise's Best Dive Bars. Each bar on the list is accompanied by authentic reviews from locals who know what's up.
Boise drag community responds to whirlwind of threats ahead of Boise Pride event
BOISE, Idaho — This week we have heard a lot from the Treasure Valley community about what a drag show is, what happens at a drag performance, and what people expected to happen at the now canceled ‘kids drag’ event. In recent days we have heard a...
Idaho’s #1 Barbecue Joint (Ranked One of the Best in the Country)
Yum. Writing about this definitely made me hungry for some good barbecue. I know exactly what I’m doing for dinner tonight. Idaho is home to many incredible barbecue restaurants, but one of em’ was recently featured on a nationwide list by Lovefood for being the BEST barbecue joint in all of Idaho — making it one of the greatest barbecue restaurants in the country.
Boise City Council Belatedly Sends Support of Boise Pride Fest
Saturday is usually a slow news day or one dominated by college football. It's not often that the Boise City Council issues a press release. However, Boise has been in the local and national spotlight due to the Gay Pride Fest at Cecil Andrus Park. Pride organizers canceled the kid's...
Boise Pride Festival increasing private security ahead of annual event
BOISE — The Boise Pride Festival will increase private security presence ahead of its annual three-day event from Sept. 9 to 11, according to the festival’s Vice President Joseph Kibbe. “We made the commitment to hold (security measures) steady and do slight increases in some areas,” Kibbe said to KTVB. “The overall message that our organization does and strives for is inclusion in our community — helping to drive that narrative in Boise around diversity and inclusion.” ...
Southwest Idaho weather: Very mild but smoky, warmer for the weekend
Saturday's high in Boise will be 86° and into the low 90's on Sunday. Next week, mid 80's each day with an increasing chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Former Idaho irrigation district treasurer accused of embezzling $1.8 million
NOTUS, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. A former employee of Black Canyon Irrigation District allegedly embezzled nearly $1.8 million from the district over three years. The district, which is headquartered in Notus, hired Catherine A. Skidmore in 2014 as its secretary and treasurer, according...
Boise Pride Festival drops children’s drag show amid mounting pressure
Idaho’s Boise Pride Festival organizers announced they would drop their children’s drag show event, citing safety concerns.
Boise Catholic Bishop Asks Saint Alphonsus Withdraw from Pride
The fallout over the children dressed up in drag continues as Idaho's Catholic Bishop Peter Christensen has asked Saint Alphonsus to pull their sponsorship of Gay Pride Fest Weekend. The bishop left no doubt in a written statement published by the Diocese of Boise. The bishop and the church revealed...
Boise's 68th Art in the Park kicks off at Julia Davis Park
BOISE, Idaho — One of the most popular cultural events in the state, Art in the Park, kicked off its 68th year in Boise Friday. The event is organized by the Boise Art Museum and features more than 250 artists' works made from glass, metalwork, pottery and textiles, jewelry and toys.
Fire restrictions in place starting Sunday for Sawtooth North Zone
JEROME, Idaho — Wildfires continue to burn across Idaho which has prompted officials to put fire restrictions in place in order to reduce the risk of human-caused fires. The Sawtooth National forest service and the Idaho Department of Lands have initiated stage 1 fire restrictions on the Sawtooth National Forest portion of the Sawtooth North Zone, starting Sunday, Sept. 11.
TOP GUNS: Idaho fighter squadron takes home win in A-10 competition
Boise-based pilots of the 190th Fighter Squadron at Gowen Field are some of the nation’s best to fly the A-10 fighter jet — and they proved as much during this year’s Hawgsmoke competition Thursday. The A-10 Thunderbolt II, known as the “Warthog” fighter jet, has played a pivotal role for the Idaho National Air Guard since the late 1990s. This is the fourth win for the 190th Squadron “Skullbangers,” which...
Back On Track With Boise’s New Covid Guidelines
A lot has changed since the uprising of Covid, with 603 million cases worldwide in total. China’s drastic COVID-19 measures have battered its economy. But government officials say the restrictions are necessary to prevent a widespread virus. China locks down 21 million people in Chengdu amid COVID scare. US deaths are rising as well. About 200 new cases on average every day in Boise, Idaho. The latest figures on COVID-19 shows cases in the Treasure Valley may have plateaued, but they aren’t in the clear yet. Covid tests are coming in as positive, and hospitalizations in Idaho have increased since March. Now it shows that those numbers peaked last month.
Amelia Road Fire, 12 miles north of Brogan, Oregon in Malheur County
MALHEUR COUNTY – (Information from Bureau of Land Management) The Amelia Road fire is located 12 Miles North of Brogan, Oregon. The fire was reported at 2:50pm this afternoon and the current estimated acreage is 1500 acres. The fire is spreading quickly and is wind driven. A Bureau of Land Management (BLM) engine and Rangeland Fire Protection Association (RFPA) members are currently on scene, and several aerial resources have been working on the incident. More aerial and ground resources are in route.
