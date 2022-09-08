ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Conflict reported at the Boise Pride Festival

BOISE, Idaho — The first reported conflict of this year's Boise Pride Festival occurred Saturday around noon. According to Boise Police's Public Information Officer (PIO), Haley Williams, the conflict was between a protestor and a member from a private security team. Police responded to the altercation and escorted the protestor out of the event; the private security member is facing a citation for battery.
BOISE, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Introducing the Idaho Folklife Collection

The Folk and Traditional Arts program at the Idaho Commission on the Arts has partnered with Special Collections and Archives at Boise State University’s Albertsons Library to create the Idaho Folklife Collection. The post Introducing the Idaho Folklife Collection appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
foodgressing.com

Boise Idaho Things to Do Fall 2022: Festivals, Art, Wine, Dining

Autumn in Boise marks a canopy of fall foliage and harvest season, including wine grapes, apples, pumpkins and so much more. It’s hard to be bored with a never-ending roster of festivals and events, wine trails and scenic hikes. Here is a roundup of Boise Idaho Things to Do Fall 2022.
BOISE, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

Red Aspen breaks ground on headquarters after record growth

Beautiful things are happening for Red Aspen, the Boise-based social selling beauty company. Not only was the female-founded company just ranked #788 of 5,000 at the beginning of September by Inc., but on Aug. 30, the Red Aspen team broke ground on their new headquarters, a 30,000-square-foot warehouse and corporate office that will be located ...
BOISE, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho participating in the first federally coordinated wireless emergency alert exercise

The Idaho Office of Emergency Management (IOEM) is partnering with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to test the performance of the Wireless Emergency Alert System (WEA) in Ada County on Monday, Sept. 12 and Tuesday, Sept.13 at 10 a.m. The post Idaho participating in the first federally coordinated wireless emergency alert exercise appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

11 Helpful and Free Resources for New Idaho Residents

New to Idaho? Welcome! To help you settle in, we've compiled a list of valuable resources to help Idaho's newest Idahoans adapt to and thrive in Idaho!. 1. Drink Here. When you're going through something as major as transitioning to life in a new state, there's nothing quite like a stiff drink to take the edge off. If you're looking for a low-key local watering hole to call home, check out our list of Boise's Best Dive Bars. Each bar on the list is accompanied by authentic reviews from locals who know what's up.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho’s #1 Barbecue Joint (Ranked One of the Best in the Country)

Yum. Writing about this definitely made me hungry for some good barbecue. I know exactly what I’m doing for dinner tonight. Idaho is home to many incredible barbecue restaurants, but one of em’ was recently featured on a nationwide list by Lovefood for being the BEST barbecue joint in all of Idaho — making it one of the greatest barbecue restaurants in the country.
EAGLE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Boise Pride Festival increasing private security ahead of annual event

BOISE — The Boise Pride Festival will increase private security presence ahead of its annual three-day event from Sept. 9 to 11, according to the festival’s Vice President Joseph Kibbe. “We made the commitment to hold (security measures) steady and do slight increases in some areas,” Kibbe said to KTVB. “The overall message that our organization does and strives for is inclusion in our community — helping to drive that narrative in Boise around diversity and inclusion.” ...
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

Fire restrictions in place starting Sunday for Sawtooth North Zone

JEROME, Idaho — Wildfires continue to burn across Idaho which has prompted officials to put fire restrictions in place in order to reduce the risk of human-caused fires. The Sawtooth National forest service and the Idaho Department of Lands have initiated stage 1 fire restrictions on the Sawtooth National Forest portion of the Sawtooth North Zone, starting Sunday, Sept. 11.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

TOP GUNS: Idaho fighter squadron takes home win in A-10 competition

Boise-based pilots of the 190th Fighter Squadron at Gowen Field are some of the nation’s best to fly the A-10 fighter jet — and they proved as much during this year’s Hawgsmoke competition Thursday. The A-10 Thunderbolt II, known as the “Warthog” fighter jet, has played a pivotal role for the Idaho National Air Guard since the late 1990s. This is the fourth win for the 190th Squadron “Skullbangers,” which...
IDAHO STATE
boisehighlights.com

Back On Track With Boise’s New Covid Guidelines

A lot has changed since the uprising of Covid, with 603 million cases worldwide in total. China’s drastic COVID-19 measures have battered its economy. But government officials say the restrictions are necessary to prevent a widespread virus. China locks down 21 million people in Chengdu amid COVID scare. US deaths are rising as well. About 200 new cases on average every day in Boise, Idaho. The latest figures on COVID-19 shows cases in the Treasure Valley may have plateaued, but they aren’t in the clear yet. Covid tests are coming in as positive, and hospitalizations in Idaho have increased since March. Now it shows that those numbers peaked last month.
BOISE, ID
elkhornmediagroup.com

Amelia Road Fire, 12 miles north of Brogan, Oregon in Malheur County

MALHEUR COUNTY – (Information from Bureau of Land Management) The Amelia Road fire is located 12 Miles North of Brogan, Oregon. The fire was reported at 2:50pm this afternoon and the current estimated acreage is 1500 acres. The fire is spreading quickly and is wind driven. A Bureau of Land Management (BLM) engine and Rangeland Fire Protection Association (RFPA) members are currently on scene, and several aerial resources have been working on the incident. More aerial and ground resources are in route.
MALHEUR COUNTY, OR

