iknowfirst.com
ETF Forecast Based on Pattern Recognition: Returns up to 5.87% in 14 Days
This ETF Forecast forecast is part of the ETFs Package, as one of I Know First’s quantitative investment solutions. We determine the top ETFs by screening our database daily using our advanced algorithm. The full ETFs Package includes a daily forecast for a total of 20 ETFs with bullish and bearish signals:
Vanguard Forecasts The Next 10 Years: 65% Chance Of Recession, Bet On Value Stocks
The Vanguard Group is projecting an annualized return of between 4.1% and 6.1% for U.S. stocks over the next ten years, with value stocks beating those returns. The Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based investment giant has issued a white paper looking at the year ahead. For Vanguard, which touts $7 trillion in assets, the probability of the U.S. entering a recession within the next 12 months is 25%. However, that likelihood climbs to 65% in the next 24 months.
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Prior to 2022, the S&P 500 had seen various bear markets in the last five decades, and all of them were followed by bull markets. Block's ability to bundle payment processing and banking services with a wide range of business software gives it an edge. Datadog has innovated at an...
msn.com
Zillow stock gains after Jefferies says company has 'attractive setup into 2023'
Shares of Zillow Group Inc. were headed nearly 6% higher in Thursday afternoon trading. Jefferies analyst John Colantuoni reiterated his bullish view of the online real-estate company earlier Thursday, writing that he saw "upside potential" for the third quarter based on housing data. He remains upbeat about Zillow's long-term story given the company's investments in areas like touring, financing, and seller services, as well as a partnership with Opendoor. "We also believe Z's dominant share of [real-estate] traffic provides various pathways to above-market growth," Colantuoni wrote. "While macro concerns could keep the stock rangebound [near term], we see an attractive setup into 2023 stemming from near-trough valuation, a 7% FCF [free-cash-flow] yield, and potential improvement in housing data." Zillow shares have declined 42% so far this year as the S&P 500 has lost 17%.
Looking Into Digital Media Solns's Recent Short Interest
Digital Media Solns's (NYSE:DMS) short percent of float has risen 51.09% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 518 thousand shares sold short, which is 4.17% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
Motley Fool
Why Lowe's Stock Was Crushing the Market on Wednesday
Investors took a bullish new analyst note on the home improvement retail segment to heart. Both Lowe's and archrival Home Depot saw a pop as a result. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Benzinga
Peering Into Moderna's Recent Short Interest
Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) short percent of float has risen 20.0% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 14.98 million shares sold short, which is 5.16% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Here's Why This Analyst Maintains Kraft Heinz As A Top Pick
Mizuho analyst John J. Baumgartner reiterated the Buy rating on the shares of Kraft Heinz Co KHC with a price target of $48.00. The analyst said that the market jitters about food industry pricing and tighter consumer budgets moderating demand at a faster rate are causes for investor concerns. Baumgartner...
Earnings Outlook For Oracle
Oracle ORCL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-09-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Oracle will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07. Oracle bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Crypto Stocks MicroStrategy, Marathon Digital Among Most Heavily Shorted Application Software Stocks
Cryptocurrency stocks have taken quite a hit so far in 2022 as investors have rotated out of risk assets as interest rates rise. Crypto stock short sellers have done fairly well so far this year, but a new report by S3 Partners analyst Ihor Dusaniwsky suggested short sellers expect more weakness ahead for crypto stocks.
Algorand's Price Increased More Than 6% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Algorand's ALGO/USD price has risen 6.27% to $0.32. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 6.0% gain, moving from $0.30 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $3.56. The chart below...
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | September 08, 2022
USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index experienced bearish pressure yesterday and closed the day on the bearish side. The index made a bearish continuation today but managed to recover above the opening level. At the current time, the index will attempt to maintain the bullish pressure and close higher. However, if the index starts a bearish correction then traders will wait near 107.50 for a bounce reaction.
ValueWalk
Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
The Internet Security Stocks have been in a deep correction all year because of fears of slowing growth but still, there is no sign of that yet—results from Checkpoint Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) to SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) prove that demand for cyber security is not only still strong but accelerating on many fronts.
Benzinga
Analyzing Goldman Sachs Group's Short Interest
Goldman Sachs Group's (NYSE:GS) short percent of float has risen 6.49% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 5.56 million shares sold short, which is 1.64% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga
Cryptocurrency ApeCoin Rises More Than 16% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, ApeCoin's APE/USD price rose 16.25% to $5.18. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 9.0% gain, moving from $4.81 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $26.70. The chart below compares...
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Quotient QTNT shares moved upwards by 18.1% to $0.21 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.0 million. Spruce Biosciences SPRB stock increased by 12.56% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.6 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP shares moved upwards...
tipranks.com
Weekly Market Review: Rally Continues as Inflation Fears Subside
Our weekly review of the market. The broader U.S. stock market averages gained more than 1% across the board on Friday, as the S&P 500 rallied for a fourth consecutive week. Our Stock of the Week is an energy name. The broader U.S. stock market averages gained more than 1%...
Motley Fool
Why AeroVironment's Stock Soared Today
The U.S. and its allies are ramping up their orders for AeroVironment's unmanned aircraft systems. The drone maker is working to unfoul its supply chain bottlenecks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
