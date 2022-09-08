ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

iknowfirst.com

ETF Forecast Based on Big Data Analytics: Returns up to 25.32% in 3 Months

This ETF Forecast forecast is part of the ETFs Package, as one of I Know First’s quantitative investment solutions. We determine the top ETFs by screening our database daily using our advanced algorithm. The full ETFs Package includes a daily forecast for a total of 20 ETFs with bullish and bearish signals:
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Stocks You'll Wish You Had In Your Portfolio

The Nasdaq's sharp decline has created an opportunity to buy strong companies. Apple's sales growth should accelerate with the new iPhone release. Costco continues to draw members with its low prices on high-quality goods. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Comeback Stocks That Soared Friday

The Nasdaq rose as investors began to fear inflation a little bit less. DocuSign and Zscaler shares both rose after favorable financial reports. Zscaler looks to have somewhat stronger fundamental business prospects than DocuSign right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
TheStreet

What Is the Daily Sentiment Index (DSI)? How Is It Computed?

Every investor wishes for a crystal ball so they can see where the markets are headed. But while one hasn’t been invented (yet), there are ways traders can predict market movements by gauging market sentiment. After all, so much of the investing world is driven not by data but rather by emotion and expectations.
msn.com

Zillow stock gains after Jefferies says company has 'attractive setup into 2023'

Shares of Zillow Group Inc. were headed nearly 6% higher in Thursday afternoon trading. Jefferies analyst John Colantuoni reiterated his bullish view of the online real-estate company earlier Thursday, writing that he saw "upside potential" for the third quarter based on housing data. He remains upbeat about Zillow's long-term story given the company's investments in areas like touring, financing, and seller services, as well as a partnership with Opendoor. "We also believe Z's dominant share of [real-estate] traffic provides various pathways to above-market growth," Colantuoni wrote. "While macro concerns could keep the stock rangebound [near term], we see an attractive setup into 2023 stemming from near-trough valuation, a 7% FCF [free-cash-flow] yield, and potential improvement in housing data." Zillow shares have declined 42% so far this year as the S&P 500 has lost 17%.
Benzinga

Peering Into Moderna's Recent Short Interest

Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) short percent of float has risen 20.0% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 14.98 million shares sold short, which is 5.16% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Motley Fool

Why Lowe's Stock Was Crushing the Market on Wednesday

Investors took a bullish new analyst note on the home improvement retail segment to heart. Both Lowe's and archrival Home Depot saw a pop as a result. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 2 Growth Stocks to Buy, and 1 Cryptocurrency to Sell

SentinelOne is using AI to protect its business customers in cyberspace, and it's growing rapidly. Bill.com is tackling the $125 trillion global business-to-business payments industry. Shiba Inu continues to shed value, and it's unlikely a meaningful recovery is imminent. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies AKTS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-09-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Akoustis Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.19. Akoustis Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Benzinga

Here's Why This Analyst Maintains Kraft Heinz As A Top Pick

Mizuho analyst John J. Baumgartner reiterated the Buy rating on the shares of Kraft Heinz Co KHC with a price target of $48.00. The analyst said that the market jitters about food industry pricing and tighter consumer budgets moderating demand at a faster rate are causes for investor concerns. Baumgartner...
ValueWalk

Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks

The Internet Security Stocks have been in a deep correction all year because of fears of slowing growth but still, there is no sign of that yet—results from Checkpoint Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) to SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) prove that demand for cyber security is not only still strong but accelerating on many fronts.
FXDailyReport.com

Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | September 08, 2022

USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index experienced bearish pressure yesterday and closed the day on the bearish side. The index made a bearish continuation today but managed to recover above the opening level. At the current time, the index will attempt to maintain the bullish pressure and close higher. However, if the index starts a bearish correction then traders will wait near 107.50 for a bounce reaction.
Benzinga

Analyzing Goldman Sachs Group's Short Interest

Goldman Sachs Group's (NYSE:GS) short percent of float has risen 6.49% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 5.56 million shares sold short, which is 1.64% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Business Insider

Bitcoin jumps more than 10% as risk appetite ramps up

Bitcoin surged as much as 13% on Friday to trade above $21,000 for the first time in two weeks. Crypto prices advanced alongside a jump in US stocks that put the S&P 500 on track to break a string of weekly losses. Bitcoin and stocks found fuel in a decline...
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Quotient QTNT shares moved upwards by 18.1% to $0.21 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.0 million. Spruce Biosciences SPRB stock increased by 12.56% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.6 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP shares moved upwards...
