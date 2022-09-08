Read full article on original website
Related
kmmo.com
PUBLIC MEETINGS SCHEDULED AT SEVERAL MISSOURI STATE PARKS AND HISTORIC SITES
Team members from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend informational meetings throughout the state to provide their input and comments and to ask questions about the park and its operations. The meeting locations and times are as follows:. · Bothwell Lodge State Historic Site Open House, 1-2 p.m.,...
abc17news.com
Phelps County man flown to University Hospital after crash in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Phelps County man was flown to University Hospital early Sunday morning following a crash in Miller County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Missouri Route 87 at Boulder Rd. in Miller County. Troopers say, 58-year-old Joseph Luskey was traveling northbound...
krcgtv.com
Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall enters Camdenton, gets warm welcome
The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall got a warm welcome Thursday in Camdenton. The wall's eventual destination is the Camdenton Memorial Airport. The public can view the wall during the Lake of the Ozarks Air Show. Hours:. Thursday: 6 pm - 9 pm. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday: 9 am - 9...
Police find human remains under Lake of the Ozarks boat dock
Osage Beach police are trying to find out what killed a person whose body was found under a boat dock on the Lake of the Ozarks. The post Police find human remains under Lake of the Ozarks boat dock appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Three hurt in Jefferson City crash
The crash happened at about 8 a.m. at Southwest Boulevard and Route C. The post Three hurt in Jefferson City crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
myozarksonline.com
Body found under a Lake of the Ozarks dock is male
The Osage Beach Police Department is continuing to investigate the circumstances of how a body ended up under a boat dock. On Thursday morning, Police officers responded to the 5-thousand block of Osage Beach Parkway, when human remains were found underneath a boat dock. According to the latest report, the victim is a man and he was wearing shorts and shoes, but his identity has yet to be determined. Osage Beach Police report that the man had been in the water for some time, which means they will only be able to determine who he is and how he died through an autopsy. The preliminary autopsy report should be available some time Monday.
Man dead after personal watercraft jumps wake on Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A man was killed in a personal watercraft accident after his vessel went airborne on Lake of the Ozarks Wednesday. Russell J. Rauba, 62, of Jefferson City, was driving a 2011 Kawasaki personal watercraft at the 5-mile mark in the main channel. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
KRMS Radio
One Injured in Accident on Westbound-54 in Miller County
Improper loading of a unit being towed is being blamed for a one-vehicle accident on westbound-54 near Tollwood Road in Miller County. The highway patrol says it happened Saturday afternoon causing the pickup driven by Larry Skinner, of Nelson, Missouri, to fishtail before overturning and coming to rest upright off the roadway. Nelson was wearing a seat belt and escaped with moderate injuries. He was treated at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc17news.com
Crews respond to crash on I-70 at Missouri River bridge
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Due to a crash, traffic on westbound Interstate 70 is backing up Friday afternoon at the Missouri River bridge near Rocheport. The Boone County Fire Protection District shared on Twitter that crews responded to the crash around 2:20 p.m. More details about the crash, including the...
921news.com
Detectives Find Break in Large Theft Case, Recover Nearly $60K in Stolen Property
A Windsor, MO resident is in custody after a lengthy theft investigation by the Vernon. County Sheriff’s Office. On August 13, 2022, the VCSO took a report of a theft of 3. zero-turn mowers from Heritage Tractor (John Deere) in Nevada worth an estimated. $33,200.00. Detectives began gathering surveillance...
Osage Beach man hurt in motorcycle crash in Lake Ozark
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Osage Beach man is seriously injured following a motorcycle crash in Lake Ozark. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, 36-year-old Chancelor Kitts crashed his motorcycle in front of 316 Albany Dr. in Camden County. Troopers say, the crash happened around 12:20 Sunday morning when Kitts was driving too fast on The post Osage Beach man hurt in motorcycle crash in Lake Ozark appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Man convicted in Lake of the Ozarks woman’s death 3 decades ago set for release early following Supreme Court ruling
MACKS CREEK, Mo. -- It has been more than three decades since Trudy Darby was killed in Mack’s Creek. A judge ordered her murderer released from prison because of a 2012 Supreme Court ruling. The court said during the Miller vs. Alabama decision that mandatory life-without-parole sentences for children 17 or younger convicted of homicide are unconstitutional.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sedalia Man Sentenced in Robbery At Casey’s
On the evening of January 15, 2020, an individual attempting to conceal his identity entered Casey’s General Store located at 716 West 16th Street. After making his way past a customer in the store he brandished a hand hatchet or small axe type instrument, eventually striking the cash register as he demanded the cash from the store. Officers with the Sedalia Police Department were able to promptly develop and contact a suspect located at his home. A search of the suspect’s home and subsequent canvas of the area by officers and detectives yielded multiple items of evidentiary value. Freddie M. Thomas, Jr., age 52, of Sedalia, was arrested and subsequently charged with Robbery in the First Degree, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
abc17news.com
Lincoln falls big in home opener with Northwest Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Lincoln Blue Tigers fell hard in the homer opener 58-20 against Northwest Missouri State. LU scored on the opening drive with a 65-yard touchdown to Aderias Ealy, but the Blue Tigers didn't find the end zone again until the second half. The Bearcats put up...
Man dies from injuries after crash on I-70 in west Columbia
A one-vehicle crash slowed traffic on westbound Interstate 70 in west Columbia on Friday afternoon. The post Man dies from injuries after crash on I-70 in west Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Hallsville man who abandoned fatal overdose victim heads to trial in October
A new trial date is set for a Boone County man accused of abandoning his girlfriend after she fatally overdosed. Kenneth Jones, of Hallsville, was scheduled earlier this week for a jury trial to begin October 5. He’s charged with abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.
Woman seriously hurt following motorcycle crash in Miller County
Miller County, Mo, (KMIZ) A Osage Beach woman is seriously hurt after a motorcycle crash in Miller County early Saturday Morning. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m on Route W South of Jade Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers say, 58-year-old Bruce Keffer was driving northbound on Route W when he lost The post Woman seriously hurt following motorcycle crash in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Woman killed after crash on Highway 54 in Camden County
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A woman died following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 54 in Camden County on Wednesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Wagon Trail Road just after 6:35 p.m. Troopers said Tiffany N. Dust, 32, of Urbana, failed to yield to another The post Woman killed after crash on Highway 54 in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 0