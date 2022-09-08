ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stover, MO

krcgtv.com

Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall enters Camdenton, gets warm welcome

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall got a warm welcome Thursday in Camdenton. The wall's eventual destination is the Camdenton Memorial Airport. The public can view the wall during the Lake of the Ozarks Air Show. Hours:. Thursday: 6 pm - 9 pm. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday: 9 am - 9...
CAMDENTON, MO
myozarksonline.com

Body found under a Lake of the Ozarks dock is male

The Osage Beach Police Department is continuing to investigate the circumstances of how a body ended up under a boat dock. On Thursday morning, Police officers responded to the 5-thousand block of Osage Beach Parkway, when human remains were found underneath a boat dock. According to the latest report, the victim is a man and he was wearing shorts and shoes, but his identity has yet to be determined. Osage Beach Police report that the man had been in the water for some time, which means they will only be able to determine who he is and how he died through an autopsy. The preliminary autopsy report should be available some time Monday.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KRMS Radio

One Injured in Accident on Westbound-54 in Miller County

Improper loading of a unit being towed is being blamed for a one-vehicle accident on westbound-54 near Tollwood Road in Miller County. The highway patrol says it happened Saturday afternoon causing the pickup driven by Larry Skinner, of Nelson, Missouri, to fishtail before overturning and coming to rest upright off the roadway. Nelson was wearing a seat belt and escaped with moderate injuries. He was treated at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Crews respond to crash on I-70 at Missouri River bridge

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Due to a crash, traffic on westbound Interstate 70 is backing up Friday afternoon at the Missouri River bridge near Rocheport. The Boone County Fire Protection District shared on Twitter that crews responded to the crash around 2:20 p.m. More details about the crash, including the...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Osage Beach man hurt in motorcycle crash in Lake Ozark

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Osage Beach man is seriously injured following a motorcycle crash in Lake Ozark. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, 36-year-old Chancelor Kitts crashed his motorcycle in front of 316 Albany Dr. in Camden County. Troopers say, the crash happened around 12:20 Sunday morning when Kitts was driving too fast on The post Osage Beach man hurt in motorcycle crash in Lake Ozark appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KYTV

Man convicted in Lake of the Ozarks woman’s death 3 decades ago set for release early following Supreme Court ruling

MACKS CREEK, Mo. -- It has been more than three decades since Trudy Darby was killed in Mack’s Creek. A judge ordered her murderer released from prison because of a 2012 Supreme Court ruling. The court said during the Miller vs. Alabama decision that mandatory life-without-parole sentences for children 17 or younger convicted of homicide are unconstitutional.
MACKS CREEK, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Man Sentenced in Robbery At Casey’s

On the evening of January 15, 2020, an individual attempting to conceal his identity entered Casey’s General Store located at 716 West 16th Street. After making his way past a customer in the store he brandished a hand hatchet or small axe type instrument, eventually striking the cash register as he demanded the cash from the store. Officers with the Sedalia Police Department were able to promptly develop and contact a suspect located at his home. A search of the suspect’s home and subsequent canvas of the area by officers and detectives yielded multiple items of evidentiary value. Freddie M. Thomas, Jr., age 52, of Sedalia, was arrested and subsequently charged with Robbery in the First Degree, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
SEDALIA, MO
abc17news.com

Lincoln falls big in home opener with Northwest Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Lincoln Blue Tigers fell hard in the homer opener 58-20 against Northwest Missouri State. LU scored on the opening drive with a 65-yard touchdown to Aderias Ealy, but the Blue Tigers didn't find the end zone again until the second half. The Bearcats put up...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Woman seriously hurt following motorcycle crash in Miller County

Miller County, Mo, (KMIZ) A Osage Beach woman is seriously hurt after a motorcycle crash in Miller County early Saturday Morning. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m on Route W South of Jade Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers say, 58-year-old Bruce Keffer was driving northbound on Route W when he lost The post Woman seriously hurt following motorcycle crash in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Woman killed after crash on Highway 54 in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A woman died following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 54 in Camden County on Wednesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Wagon Trail Road just after 6:35 p.m. Troopers said Tiffany N. Dust, 32, of Urbana, failed to yield to another The post Woman killed after crash on Highway 54 in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO

