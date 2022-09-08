ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
96.9 KISS FM

Pride And Jealousy Reason For Drive-By Shooting In Amarillo

I have high hopes that our city will eventually get control of crime. However, this weekend proves that it is far from it. Picture this if you will. Families sleep in on a Sunday morning enjoying their rest before getting up to go to church or sleeping in and enjoying a lazy Sunday because that’s what people do on Sundays. However, families in Western Plateau were startled awake by a string of gunshots around 5 am on Sunday morning.
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amarillo, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Amarillo, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

APD: officer-involved shooting in south Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that investigators with the homicide unit are investigating an officer-involved shooting early on Saturday morning in south Amarillo. According to APD, around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday an off-duty officer overheard a crowd of people nearby his residence at the intersection of Nasa Avenue and Explorer Trail. […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo police rules death of man found by dumpster near Oak Drive Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police has identified the man who was found by a dumpster near Oak Drive on Tuesday. According to officials, on Sept 6, Amarillo police were called to the area of Oak Drive and Sycamore Avenue, which is near Hamlet Elementary School, on a man who was found dead by a dumpster in the alley.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Murder Count in Amarillo Rises With Latest Discovery

I would like to say Amarillo is a safe city, but with every crime, I begin to wonder. As days go by the murder count increases. The Amarillo Police Department was called out to the 2800 block of Oak Drive. Someone had found a dead body laying by the dumpster. The body was that of a male, but no other identifying information was released.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Randall County Fire responding to two vehicle accident, delays expected

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Randall County Fire Department recently released information on a two-vehicle accident occurring in the county Monday afternoon. According to a tweet made by the department, the Randall County Fire Department is responding to a two-vehicle accident in the 10600 block of S. Osage Street. Drivers are being […]
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
101.9 The Bull

101.9 The Bull

Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
639K+
Views
ABOUT

101.9 The Bull FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://thebullamarillo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy