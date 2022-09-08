Read full article on original website
Pride And Jealousy Reason For Drive-By Shooting In Amarillo
I have high hopes that our city will eventually get control of crime. However, this weekend proves that it is far from it. Picture this if you will. Families sleep in on a Sunday morning enjoying their rest before getting up to go to church or sleeping in and enjoying a lazy Sunday because that’s what people do on Sundays. However, families in Western Plateau were startled awake by a string of gunshots around 5 am on Sunday morning.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for burglary suspect
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for information regarding an Aug. 20 burglary in the area of the 6700 block of Columbia Lane. According to the Crime Stoppers, at around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, an unknown man allegedly burglarized a home on Columbia Lane. The man arrived in a […]
Good & Bad News For Commuters Near Bolton In Amarillo
Road projects are nothing new in Amarillo. We're accustomed to it. One of my favorite questions to hear come from newcomers is when it it will all be done. Probably not for a while, at least that's what I tell them. So, heads up commuters near Bolton in Amarillo, I've...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers Stolen Auto Day: 2013 Chevy Tahoe
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a 2013 silver Chevrolet Tahoe for this week’s “Stolen Auto Day” was reported stolen on Monday, Sept. 5. According to Crime Stoppers, the vehicle was stolen from the 6000 block of Bellpree. It should display a Texas license, FBZ-5403, and the last […]
Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help identifying suspect involved in residential burglary
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help to try and identify a suspect involved in a residential burglary. According to Amarillo Crime Stoppers, on Aug. 20, at around 6:30 p.m., a suspect burglarized a residence near the 6700 block of Columbia Lane. The report states that the suspect...
And The Award For The Oldest Business In Amarillo Goes To?
The history of any city is typically well documented. Things such as when a city was first settled, when they got their first government, the first building that was erected, etc. That kind of stuff you can find almost anywhere, whether it be on Google or in a history class.
Amarillo man sentenced to 16 months in prison in Donley County
DONLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the 100th Judicial District Court in Donley County sentenced an Amarillo man to prison after he violated probation. According to a news release from the 100th Judicial District Court, 38-year-old Amarillo resident Rueben Campus was sentenced to 16 months in prison for the state jail felony offense of […]
Moore County Crime Stoppers asking for help finding wanted man for indecent assault
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Moore County police are asking for help finding a man wanted for indecent assault. Moore County Crime Stoppers said Julio Caldera Galicia is facing a criminal offense of indecent assault. While police don’t go into detail of the warrant, the offense could range from touching someone...
Pickup hits utility pole, causes power outage, fire in downtown Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A pickup truck hit a utility pole, causing a power outage and fire in downtown Amarillo on Monday afternoon. The Amarillo Police Department said the pickup rolled over and hit an electric pole. Witnesses said the driver was going fast enough to ramp the divider...
Borger officials release info on Monday leak situation
UPDATE Officials from the city of Borger and the Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management report that evacuations have been lifted for the affected buildings and roads are being opened. According to officials, after 4 p.m., emergency crews were called to a report of a leaking rail car. Officials said the leak came from a […]
[PHOTOS] Can You Really Live the Cabin Life in Amarillo?
You are planning your next vacation. You want to head to the mountains. That crisp air just seems to relax you. You start your search for a place to stay. Oh, yeah it's the cabin life for you. Then vacation is over and you have to head home. All good...
What Is Pho And Where Can You Find Amarillo’s Best?
When I first moved to Amarillo, I had never tried pho. It didn't take long for someone to suggest. Now it's one of my absolute favorites. If you're not sure pho is, or you're wondering where to get it, I've got you covered. Here is where you can find the...
APD: officer-involved shooting in south Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that investigators with the homicide unit are investigating an officer-involved shooting early on Saturday morning in south Amarillo. According to APD, around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday an off-duty officer overheard a crowd of people nearby his residence at the intersection of Nasa Avenue and Explorer Trail. […]
Amarillo police identify man found dead near dumpster
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department (APD) reported that the dead man found near a dumpster on Sept. 6 has now been identified. APD identified 46-year-old Armando Misael Ramos in the case which has been ruled a homicide, APD detailed. According to a previous report by MyHighPlains.com, APD explained that a body had […]
Amarillo police rules death of man found by dumpster near Oak Drive Tuesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police has identified the man who was found by a dumpster near Oak Drive on Tuesday. According to officials, on Sept 6, Amarillo police were called to the area of Oak Drive and Sycamore Avenue, which is near Hamlet Elementary School, on a man who was found dead by a dumpster in the alley.
Murder Count in Amarillo Rises With Latest Discovery
I would like to say Amarillo is a safe city, but with every crime, I begin to wonder. As days go by the murder count increases. The Amarillo Police Department was called out to the 2800 block of Oak Drive. Someone had found a dead body laying by the dumpster. The body was that of a male, but no other identifying information was released.
Randall County Fire responding to two vehicle accident, delays expected
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Randall County Fire Department recently released information on a two-vehicle accident occurring in the county Monday afternoon. According to a tweet made by the department, the Randall County Fire Department is responding to a two-vehicle accident in the 10600 block of S. Osage Street. Drivers are being […]
Don’t Miss These Exciting Shows at the Amarillo Tri-State Fair
The Amarillo Tri-State Fair is something people in the Texas Panhandle look forward to each year. In fact, families will save up and spend an entire paycheck to come to the fair to enjoy, the food, the fun, and the rides. That or they just spend that much money trying to win a goldfish.
Hilmar Cheese Company hosting in-person job fair for open positions
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hilmar Cheese Company is hosting a job fair this Wednesday, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The job fair will be held at the Hilmar Cheese Company’s processing site at 12400 US 385. Those who attend the event will meet the team and go through...
Allegiant Air Giveth And Taketh From Amarillo. What Happened?
The excitement around new things is always a palpable feeling. Especially when it's something that allows you to travel to several different places for cheap. I mean, money is tight but we still need to get away right?. So when Allegiant Air announced they were coming to Amarillo, I was...
