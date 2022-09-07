Read full article on original website
Stolen Bike in Waite Park; Trailers Stolen in St. Cloud and Paynesville
Waite Park Police is reporting a bike stolen from the 10 block of 7th Avenue North. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the bike was taken from the front steps of a residence. Mages indicates it is a Mongoose bike, black and white in color with gold pedals and a black kick stand.
Cass County Man Wanted on Warrants Arrested in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- A Cass County man wanted on several felony charges was arrested in St. Cloud last week. On September 6th, authorities with the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task force were informed 30-year-old Jacob Andrew Young was in St. Cloud. Young was wanted for 20 felony level charges ranging...
St Stephen Bus Company Reports 3 Stop Arm Violations Wednesday Morning
It's pretty hard to NOT see a school bus. They are made to be seen, from the yellow paint, the flashing lights, and a stop sign that is deployed with lights, not to mention their size! But all of that doesn't seem to stop motorists from driving past a bus with its lights on and stop sign out. Yesterday morning Trobec's Bus Service in St Stephen posted about 3 stop arm violations, and that it was submitting for a grant to help deter motorists from blowing by their buses, and putting children's lives in danger. The grant would help pay for cameras to photograph the violator's license plate.
Ground Broken on New Dunkin’ Donuts in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- Ground has officially been broken on a new Dunkin' Donuts restaurant in St. Cloud. We first told you about the plan to bring the chain restaurant to town back in April when city officials. approved a Conditional Use Permit. The Dunkin' Donuts is being built in the...
Islamic Center Hosts Area Leaders
ST. CLOUD -- Area leaders gathered at the St. Cloud Islamic Center Thursday to show solidarity against the break-in and vandalism at the Center last week. In the early-morning hours of September 8th, two individuals broke through a door at the Islamic Center in St. Cloud. Police say they spent about two hours in the center, sometimes carrying alcohol, which is prohibited in Islam. The couple was seen on surveillance camera at times brandishing a knife. No one was in the center at the time.
Abnormally Dry Area Expands in Central Minnesota
UNDATED -- It's been a warm dry start to the month of September. This week's drought update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 39 percent of the state is now abnormally dry, which is up from 26 percent last week. All of Stearns and Sherburne and the southern half of Benton counties are included in the dry area.
Early Sunday Morning Fire Destroys Detached Garage in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- Authorities are investigating after a fire destroyed a detached garage at a home in St. Cloud early Sunday morning. The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of 11th Avenue South. The St. Cloud Fire Department responded to a report of a garage on fire and arrived to find the building fully engulfed and power lines down.
MLK Learning Center Opens in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- There is a new center here in St. Cloud that is designed to help people of color help themselves. The local nonprofit Higher Works Collaborative is opening the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Learning Center. Spokeswoman Natoyia Alberts says the center will provide a space for...
Restaurants St. Cloud Residents Want; What do you Think?
The St. Cloud area has a wealth of great bars/restaurants and eating options but each year new restaurant options open up. Today on WJON's 2-Cent Tuesday program listeners had some suggestions on restaurants that either used to be in St. Cloud or have never been here. Suggestions include In-N-Out Burger...
St. Cloud Man Accused of Swinging a Machete at a Group of People
ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is accused of swinging a machete at a group of people after they confronted him about stealing. Police were called to the 1300 block of 16th Avenue South in St. Cloud just before 8:00 p.m. Wednesday on a knife complaint. Officers were directed...
Enjoy A Look at this Year’s “Touch the Truck” in St. Cloud [Gallery]
Nothing warms my heart more than a good community event that benefits a charity, especially when it's as fun as this year's 3rd Annual "Touch the Truck" put on by Minser Chiropractic Clinic. But the icing on the cake was that the proceeds benefitted the Minnesota based organization Indy Foundation and their incredible cause.
Fire at a Show in St. Paul and the Band Plays On
So, if you are at this show, what do you do? Do you think that it's part of the show since it was on the stage, or do you run and get out of there?. I probably would originally think it was part of the show, until someone is running to put the thing out. Then just be glad it didn't get any worse.
With New Lawsuit Will ‘Chicken Guy’ Ever Open In The Mall of America?
If you can remember back to 2019, there was some finger-licking excitement coming from Bloomington as the Mall of America and the restaurant chain Chicken Guy announced that a new location would be coming to the Mall of America. Well fast forward 3 years and there still is no Chicken Guy restaurant at the Mall of America, and now the mall is taking the chain co-founder to court over its failure to open.
Check Out Remy! Beautiful 9 Month Old Pup Up For Adoption
Meet Remy! She's a beautiful pup! Remy came in with her two siblings! Remy has lived mostly outside, but with some patience and training she could get used to an indoor lifestyle. Since she is used to living outside, she is not currently housetrained and will need additional training for that once adopted.
Xcel Gets Approval For Sherco Solar
MINNEAPOLIS -- Xcel Energy will move forward with plans to replace the Sherco Power Plant in Becker. Thursday, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission approved the final plans necessary to replace the Sherco Power Plant with Sherco Solar, which will become the largest-ever solar project in Minnesota History. Chris Clark, president...
The “How Did That Get There” Walk in South St. Cloud
I try and walk as much as possible. Especially when the weather is kind of perfect like it has been recently. Not too hot, and definitely not to cold to get out and enjoy the late summer - heading into fall weather. This time of year seems. like it's the shortest season we have with Winter taking up 6 months, and the other three seasons are crammed into the other 6 months. At least that's the way it seems most years.
Central Minnesota’s Best Apple Orchard’s Are Bringing In The Fall Season
Do you have a favorite apple orchard that you love to visit every year? Maybe you want to make it a priority to visit as many as you can before the snow flies. This list may help you discover new locations, and help you line up your fall apple orchard weekend schedule Take a look.
When Will we See Fall Colors in Minnesota? Let’s Take a Look Together
Last week was when the Minnesota DNR launched their 2022 Fall Color Report. It's a fantastic report to really let Minnesotans, or those traveling here to see fall colors, when a prime time to go on a drive is and see where the best colors are located for this week.
This Is How Long $1,000,000 In Retirement Will Last You In MN
There are a lot of us that wonder if we will ever be able to retire. It's tough to build up enough retirement cash to even make the thought realistic and recent inflation doesn't help. A million dollars sounds like a pretty substantial amount of cash but with no more...
