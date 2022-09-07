ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

96.7 The River

St Stephen Bus Company Reports 3 Stop Arm Violations Wednesday Morning

It's pretty hard to NOT see a school bus. They are made to be seen, from the yellow paint, the flashing lights, and a stop sign that is deployed with lights, not to mention their size! But all of that doesn't seem to stop motorists from driving past a bus with its lights on and stop sign out. Yesterday morning Trobec's Bus Service in St Stephen posted about 3 stop arm violations, and that it was submitting for a grant to help deter motorists from blowing by their buses, and putting children's lives in danger. The grant would help pay for cameras to photograph the violator's license plate.
SAINT STEPHEN, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
