Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Egg Harbor Township, NJ – ‘Scullville Terror In The Junkyard’
With the month of October and the Halloween season right around the corner, we will be providing you with overviews of Haunted Hayrides and Mazes throughout the state of New Jersey. Here is our review of a great annual tradition in Scullville, Egg Harbor Township that has been presented for...
ocnjdaily.com
Classic Cars Show Muscle in Ocean City
Muscle cars and hot rods commanded the attention of car buffs who ogled the classic autos and trucks that paraded down the Ocean City Boardwalk on Saturday. There was a whole lot to look at and a whole lot of work that went into restoring some of these beauties. Some...
Ocean City, NJ, Restaurant Closing After Ten Years
The OC Surf Cafe, a family-owned breakfast and lunch establishment on 8th Street in Ocean City posted a message on Facebook Sunday saying they will be closing permanently next Sunday, September 18. For the past 10 years we have been the proud proprietors of the OC Surf Cafe. Next Sunday...
No Vacancy No More: Another Decades-old NJ Shore Motel Gets Demolished
Another decades-old, abandoned motel at the Jersey Shore has met the wrecking ball. And, no, we're not talking about the old Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township, which is also being demolished. This particular motel found itself stuck in time, tucked away between the shadows of the huge...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hard Rock Hotel Atlantic City Restaurant Is Best In America
Atlantic City New Jersey casinos have had a great year in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. For the second consecutive year, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City and their Kuro restaurant has won the best hotel restaurant in America top prize. The competition is incredibly challenging...
Old Restaurant in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Set to Become New Deli and Pizza Spot?
It appears that an old restaurant on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, which has been closed for a number of years, will be reopening as a new eatery within the next several weeks. Hint: most know the old place for the giant inflatable crab that used to...
nypressnews.com
Atlantic City’s Borgata bets on steakhouses with Old Homestead revamp and B-Prime opening
One Atlantic City hotel is out to stake its claim in the steak market. After unveiling a brand new steakhouse earlier this summer called B-Prime, the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa now plans to remodel its longstanding Old Homestead Steak House. Old Homestead will shut its doors after dinner is...
Restaurant closes after 45 years in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
An iconic Southern New Jersey restaurant that has endured multiple recessions and a Great Recession has been forced to close its doors. I have been receiving calls for several days that Gaspares’s Italian Bistro, of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey (Atlantic County) has been closed. In a social media...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This is One of the Best Chicken Sandwiches in All of New Jersey
There are so many options when you want to find a good, delicious, juicy chicken sandwich. Believe it or not, you can even find a decent chicken sandwich at a fast food joint. New Jersey’s favorite chicken sandwich should be very obvious but maybe not. There are so many variations and different ways you can slice up a chicken sandwich.
Iconic Ocean City, New Jersey Pastry Shop To Close After 98 Years
We just wrote a piece about iconic, long-standing businesses closing forever. We can now add Wards Pastry in Ocean City, New Jersey as the latest. If it seems as though many legendary establishments have been closing lately, we think you’re right. Wards Pastry let their customers and the world...
Pennsylvania man drowns while swimming off Ocean City
Shawn Reilly was in the water at an unprotected beach on 12th Street when trouble struck.
Beloved South Jersey restaurateur dies suddenly
Glenn Keen owned and operated Cucina Carini with his wife Paula since 1995. If you went in for a nice dinner in their cozy Italian restaurant or just stopped at the counter for one of their take-out pizzas, the first person you usually saw was Glenn. I've known Glenn for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Monstrous Tree Demolishes Van in Gloucester Township NJ
It's safe to say a Ford Van that had a monstrous tree fall on it in Gloucester Township this week is totaled. The huge tree trunk demolished the van Tuesday in Blackwood, likely as a result of a vicious storm that rolled through the area that day. The van appears...
Atlantic City Talk Radio Host On-The-Air Live: September 11, 2001
Today is exactly 21 years since the terrorist enemy attacked our homeland and toppled the 2 World Trade Center Towers, initially taking 2,997 American lives. Other precious lives were taken when another plane was purposefully crashed into The Pentagon and still more lives were lost when brave American heroes (on United Airlines Flight 93) gave their lives by bringing down another plane in an open field in Shanksville, Western Pennsylvania.
phillyvoice.com
Cold case of Celina Mays, missing South Jersey girl, to be featured on 'In Pursuit with John Walsh'
Celina Mays was 12 years old and pregnant when she disappeared from her home in Willingboro on a December morning in 1996. Hours before she vanished, she had attended church and eaten ice cream with her family, seeming as normal as a child can just two weeks before she was due to give birth.
2 dogs die in NJ official’s car: No charges and few answers
Authorities say they are investigating the death of two dogs, including a K-9, who were in the care of the Gloucester County fire marshall. Officials have provided few answers about the deaths, prompting growing public complaints with the process and outrage after a published report claimed that the fire marshall buried the dogs in his own backyard before investigators could examine their bodies.
KNOW HIM? Friendly Little Dog Found In South Jersey
This friendly little dog was found running around Justin Court in Vineland, police said. He was taken to the SJRAS (Animal Shelter) in Vineland on Thursday, Sept. 8. If you recognize him, please call the Vineland Police Department @ 856-691-4111 ext 4190 or the SJRAS @ 856-691-1500. to follow Daily...
New Amazon Fresh Store in Delaware County will give the area an economic boost
BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning for the Philadelphia area's first Amazon Fresh store. It's now open for business in Delaware County.This grand opening has created a lot of excitement in the area. And the biggest attraction is you can leave your wallet at home – all you need is the app. The grand opening of the Amazon Fresh store was met with lines that could rival Black Friday."We thought people would be camping out, but nobody was," Steve Lavelle, the first customer in line, said. "So we're happy to be number one." Lavelle says they...
Why Is There A Giant Inflatable Rat At The Vineland Electric Plant?
We saw that there is a giant inflatable rat at the historic Vineland Municipal Electric Plant. This almost always means that there is a labor dispute of some kind. So, we looked into this yesterday, and here’s what we’ve learned thus far. For starters, we had a discussion...
Hamilton Township, Atlantic County, NJ Unveils ‘Trophy Park’ Complex
The Hamilton Township Committee has officially taken the wraps off of an ambitious project, currently known as “Trophy Park.”. This is the most comprehensive and ambitious recreation proposal in Atlantic County, New Jersey history. Most likely well beyond this region. Alan Nau is the principal of “Trophy Park.” This...
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 5