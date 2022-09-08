ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

ocnjdaily.com

Classic Cars Show Muscle in Ocean City

Muscle cars and hot rods commanded the attention of car buffs who ogled the classic autos and trucks that paraded down the Ocean City Boardwalk on Saturday. There was a whole lot to look at and a whole lot of work that went into restoring some of these beauties. Some...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Ocean City, NJ, Restaurant Closing After Ten Years

The OC Surf Cafe, a family-owned breakfast and lunch establishment on 8th Street in Ocean City posted a message on Facebook Sunday saying they will be closing permanently next Sunday, September 18. For the past 10 years we have been the proud proprietors of the OC Surf Cafe. Next Sunday...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NewsBreak
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City Talk Radio Host On-The-Air Live: September 11, 2001

Today is exactly 21 years since the terrorist enemy attacked our homeland and toppled the 2 World Trade Center Towers, initially taking 2,997 American lives. Other precious lives were taken when another plane was purposefully crashed into The Pentagon and still more lives were lost when brave American heroes (on United Airlines Flight 93) gave their lives by bringing down another plane in an open field in Shanksville, Western Pennsylvania.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

2 dogs die in NJ official’s car: No charges and few answers

Authorities say they are investigating the death of two dogs, including a K-9, who were in the care of the Gloucester County fire marshall. Officials have provided few answers about the deaths, prompting growing public complaints with the process and outrage after a published report claimed that the fire marshall buried the dogs in his own backyard before investigators could examine their bodies.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

KNOW HIM? Friendly Little Dog Found In South Jersey

This friendly little dog was found running around Justin Court in Vineland, police said. He was taken to the SJRAS (Animal Shelter) in Vineland on Thursday, Sept. 8. If you recognize him, please call the Vineland Police Department @ 856-691-4111 ext 4190 or the SJRAS @ 856-691-1500. to follow Daily...
VINELAND, NJ
CBS Philly

New Amazon Fresh Store in Delaware County will give the area an economic boost

BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning for the Philadelphia area's first Amazon Fresh store. It's now open for business in Delaware County.This grand opening has created a lot of excitement in the area. And the biggest attraction is you can leave your wallet at home – all you need is the app. The grand opening of the Amazon Fresh store was met with lines that could rival Black Friday."We thought people would be camping out, but nobody was," Steve Lavelle, the first customer in line, said. "So we're happy to be number one." Lavelle says they...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey.

