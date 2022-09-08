Jefferies believes Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) will launch its GTA VI game "soon," an analyst said in a research note Friday. "The most asked question we've received as analyst in our career has been 'when does GTA VI launch?' The short answer - we can only guess. We think soon," commented the analyst, who has a Buy rating and $200 price target on the stock.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO