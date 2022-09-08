Read full article on original website
Rockstar Games poised to hang up Grand Theft Auto Online for good
Rumour has it that Rockstar Games is about the hang up its incredibly successful Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Redemption 2 online video games to focus on new adventures. Although Rockstar has made no official announcements, a series of cryptic messages has started to emerge from the lauded...
Jefferies Believes Take-Two Interactive Software Will Launch GTA VI 'Soon'
Jefferies believes Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) will launch its GTA VI game "soon," an analyst said in a research note Friday. "The most asked question we've received as analyst in our career has been 'when does GTA VI launch?' The short answer - we can only guess. We think soon," commented the analyst, who has a Buy rating and $200 price target on the stock.
