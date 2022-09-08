As far as the brands of Scandinavian Tobacco Group (STG) go, we are covering them by their distribution arms focusing specifically on General Cigar Company and Forged Cigar Company. Today we turn our attention to the brands falling under General Cigar. As many know, STG was one of the “Big Four” that decided to withdraw from exhibiting at the annual Premium Cigar Association (PCA) Trade Show. This year, one might say STG returned to the Trade Show in a minimal fashion. Back in June, it was announced that STG had acquired Matt Booth’s Room101 Cigars which had been added to the Forged Cigar arm of STG. Room101 had already committed to exhibiting its products. At the same time, the opportunity was used to showcase several projects Booth had been working on with STG as a whole outside of Room101. Plus there was STG staff supporting Room101. At the same time, both General and Forged had many projects announced between Memorial Day and Labor Day that were not showcased at any trade show.

