ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Nicole Kidman Looks Ripped as Hell on ‘Perfect’ Magazine Cover

For decades, Nicole Kidman has commanded our attention as a mesmerizing, Oscar- and multi-award-winning screen star. But on the latest cover of Perfect magazine, Kidman is photographed as we’ve never seen her before: her arms are flexed and ripped, revealing bulging biceps in a formidable pose. View this post on Instagram A post shared by PERFECT (@theperfectmagazine) Clad in a choppy red wig, micro-mini Diesel skirt, and sculptural pieces by the designer Glenn Martens, Kidman provocatively challenges our perception of her: generally,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Pfeiffer
PopCrush

Sharon Stone Says Younger Man Dumped Her for Refusing Botox

Basic Instinct actress Sharon Stone is feeling confident after breaking up with Hollywood's youth-obsessed pressure to use Botox. However, her decision to take a stand against Botox resulted in a real-life breakup. In an interview with Vogue Arabia, the 64-year-old actress revealed she recently ended a relationship with a younger...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#So Beautiful
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 18, Bonds With Dad Seal At U.S. Open After Leaving For College

Leni Klum, 18, is now a college student in New York City, so it wasn’t inconvenient at all for her to attend Serena Williams‘ U.S. Open match in Flushing, Queens on Wednesday, August 31. Heidi Klum‘s daughter linked up with her dad Seal, 59, outside the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The father-daughter duo smiled and gave each other a giant hug before they headed into the stadium together.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Dance Around With Their Grown Kids In Sweet Video: 'Our Family Vibe'

Dance party for four! On August 13, Catherine Zeta-Jones gave fans a peek into her day-to-day life with husband Michael Douglas and their two children, son Dylan, 22, and daughter Carys, 19.On Instagram, the actress, 52, shared a fun video that showed her dancing around with her eldest while her mini-me partnered up with Douglas.The fun clip shows the two pairs stepping around hand-in-hand and doing a few twirls, with all of them smiling from ear-to-ear. At one point, the mother-son duo kick things up a notch, while Carys declares she and Douglas, 77, "like to chill out." "Our family...
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Announces Season 31 Cast, Including First Ever Drag Queen Plus Selma Blair, Cheryl Ladd & More

Dancing with the Stars is logging a couple of firsts in its 31st season. Chief among them: a new digital home, a significant star from a competing broadcast network and its first-ever drag queen competitor. Actor and Performer D.J. “Shangela” Pierce, who was the first contestant to compete on three separate seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, will dance with Gleb Savchenko when the former ABC competition show makes its debut on Disney+  Shangela’s participation marks the first time a drag queen has ever competed for the mirror ball trophy. Joining Shangela in the ballroom is Wayne Brady, the host of CBS’ Let’s...
THEATER & DANCE
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Simon Cowell Stuns on the Red Carpet With Dashing Canine Companion

America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell can be so very grouchy. But he’s showing off his cuddly, sweet side to fans of the summer talent show. We’re talking Cowell and dogs. The 62-year-old Brit loves canines so much that he brought a puppy as his date to show off on the red carpet of last Tuesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent. The green-eyed puppy’s name is Odin. And observers reported that Cowell and his companion shared kisses several times.
PETS
DoYouRemember?

Shania Twain Stuns In Plunging Dress With High Leg Slit For ACM Honors

Shania Twain recently turned heads while wearing a stunning plunging dress with a high leg slit for the ACM Honors. She shared a photo of herself on Instagram all glammed up and ready for the night, saying in the caption, “What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal… thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet’s Award.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Rihanna Debuts Curtain Bangs In Major Hair Transformation

Fall is here, and Rihanna has started off the season of hair transformations. The superstar and Fenty mogul was spotted wearing a gorgeous new hairstyle during a midnight outing with friends in NYC last night. For her new hair transformation, Rihanna added long bangs to her trademark long black hairstyle, with the piece-y fringe falling between her eyes and on the sides of her forehead.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy