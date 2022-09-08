Read full article on original website
Heidi Klum Shares Bittersweet Feelings as Eldest Daughter Leni Prepares for College in N.Y.C.
Heidi Klum is preparing for her eldest child to leave the nest. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the America's Got Talent host, 49, opened up about the emotions she's feeling as her 18-year-old daughter Leni gets ready to leave for college in New York City. "I am [so...
People
Nicole Kidman Showcases Fiery Hair as She Flexes Her Toned Muscles in 'Perfect' Cover Shoot
Nicole Kidman is pulling a major flex as magazine cover model!. The Oscar-winning actress, 55, debuts a mod, new hairstyle––not to mention toned muscles––on the cover of the new issue of British publication Perfect. Kidman shows off seriously toned biceps, abs and quads in the photo,...
Nicole Kidman Looks Ripped as Hell on ‘Perfect’ Magazine Cover
For decades, Nicole Kidman has commanded our attention as a mesmerizing, Oscar- and multi-award-winning screen star. But on the latest cover of Perfect magazine, Kidman is photographed as we’ve never seen her before: her arms are flexed and ripped, revealing bulging biceps in a formidable pose. View this post on Instagram A post shared by PERFECT (@theperfectmagazine) Clad in a choppy red wig, micro-mini Diesel skirt, and sculptural pieces by the designer Glenn Martens, Kidman provocatively challenges our perception of her: generally,...
Nicole Kidman shows off her ripped physique from new photo shoot
Nicole Kidman is putting her toned physique on display. In a photo shoot for Perfect magazine, Kidman, 55, posed flexing her biceps in a miniskirt and tube top as she stared blankly at the camera. The "Being the Ricardos" star rocked a red wig with a blunt bob in front...
Sharon Stone Says Younger Man Dumped Her for Refusing Botox
Basic Instinct actress Sharon Stone is feeling confident after breaking up with Hollywood's youth-obsessed pressure to use Botox. However, her decision to take a stand against Botox resulted in a real-life breakup. In an interview with Vogue Arabia, the 64-year-old actress revealed she recently ended a relationship with a younger...
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi spotted following the death of her ex Anna Heche
Ellen DeGeneres has been photographed for the first time since the tragic death of her ex Anne Heche. On Wednesday, the couple was spotted in Montecito, CA, having lunch with spouse Portia de Rossi. GrosbyGroup Rightfully so, they seemed to be...
‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Heidi Klum Gives ‘Sad’ Update About Her Daughter
As a first-time parent of a college student, there’s always the sinking feeling that something is going to go wrong. America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum admits she gets that feeling every so often when her daughter, Leni, is not with her as the younger Klum attends college in New York City.
How Much Older Is Heidi Klum Than Her Husband Tom Kaulitz?
Find out what the age difference is between 'America's Got Talent' judge Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz.
Fox News
Sharon Stone reveals a relationship with a younger man ended after she refused to get Botox
Sharon Stone opened up to Vogue Arabia about her thoughts on aging naturally, and how a younger man she was once dating asked her if she uses Botox – the relationship came to a close shortly after. In Stone’s September cover story for Vogue Arabia, she spoke about her...
Tia Mowry Shows Off Her Protective Hairstyle On Instagram
Tia Mowry took to Instagram to show off her new protective style and we're loving it!
Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 18, Bonds With Dad Seal At U.S. Open After Leaving For College
Leni Klum, 18, is now a college student in New York City, so it wasn’t inconvenient at all for her to attend Serena Williams‘ U.S. Open match in Flushing, Queens on Wednesday, August 31. Heidi Klum‘s daughter linked up with her dad Seal, 59, outside the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The father-daughter duo smiled and gave each other a giant hug before they headed into the stadium together.
‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant Leaves Fans Stunned Over Bizarre Pants Act
Unbelievably, we’ve already reached the live rounds of America’s Got Talent. That means that, following some extremely difficult decisions, some of the season’s best acts are about to head home. However, a day later, one bizarre pants act has fans wondering how the contestant even made it past the auditions.
Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Dance Around With Their Grown Kids In Sweet Video: 'Our Family Vibe'
Dance party for four! On August 13, Catherine Zeta-Jones gave fans a peek into her day-to-day life with husband Michael Douglas and their two children, son Dylan, 22, and daughter Carys, 19.On Instagram, the actress, 52, shared a fun video that showed her dancing around with her eldest while her mini-me partnered up with Douglas.The fun clip shows the two pairs stepping around hand-in-hand and doing a few twirls, with all of them smiling from ear-to-ear. At one point, the mother-son duo kick things up a notch, while Carys declares she and Douglas, 77, "like to chill out." "Our family...
LOOK: ‘America’s Got Talent’s’ Heidi Klum Turns Heads in Daring Outfit on Set
America’s Got Talent host was catching a lot of attention on her way to the set in Los Angeles recently. The 49-year-old model was spotted wearing a bustier and hot pants as she strolled to work. Check out photos from The Sun. Klum’s daughter Leni just turned 18 and...
‘Dancing With The Stars’ Announces Season 31 Cast, Including First Ever Drag Queen Plus Selma Blair, Cheryl Ladd & More
Dancing with the Stars is logging a couple of firsts in its 31st season. Chief among them: a new digital home, a significant star from a competing broadcast network and its first-ever drag queen competitor. Actor and Performer D.J. “Shangela” Pierce, who was the first contestant to compete on three separate seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, will dance with Gleb Savchenko when the former ABC competition show makes its debut on Disney+ Shangela’s participation marks the first time a drag queen has ever competed for the mirror ball trophy. Joining Shangela in the ballroom is Wayne Brady, the host of CBS’ Let’s...
Nicole Kidman looks as radiant and youthful as ever as she attends the Fundacion Telmex Mexico Siglo XXI
Nicole Kidman looked phenomenal as she made a guest appearance at the Fundacion Telmex Mexico Siglo XXI on Friday. The actor, 55, couldn't wipe the smile off her face as she dressed all in white for the event held at the National Auditorium in Mexico City. Appearing ageless, she donned...
‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Simon Cowell Stuns on the Red Carpet With Dashing Canine Companion
America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell can be so very grouchy. But he’s showing off his cuddly, sweet side to fans of the summer talent show. We’re talking Cowell and dogs. The 62-year-old Brit loves canines so much that he brought a puppy as his date to show off on the red carpet of last Tuesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent. The green-eyed puppy’s name is Odin. And observers reported that Cowell and his companion shared kisses several times.
Shania Twain Stuns In Plunging Dress With High Leg Slit For ACM Honors
Shania Twain recently turned heads while wearing a stunning plunging dress with a high leg slit for the ACM Honors. She shared a photo of herself on Instagram all glammed up and ready for the night, saying in the caption, “What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal… thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet’s Award.”
Harper's Bazaar
Rihanna Debuts Curtain Bangs In Major Hair Transformation
Fall is here, and Rihanna has started off the season of hair transformations. The superstar and Fenty mogul was spotted wearing a gorgeous new hairstyle during a midnight outing with friends in NYC last night. For her new hair transformation, Rihanna added long bangs to her trademark long black hairstyle, with the piece-y fringe falling between her eyes and on the sides of her forehead.
