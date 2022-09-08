Hanoi — The death toll from a fire that tore through a karaoke bar in southern Vietnam has risen to 32, state media said on Wednesday. The blaze engulfed the second floor of the building on Tuesday night, trapping customers and staff as dense smoke filled the staircase and blocked the emergency exit, reports said. Many crowded onto a balcony to escape the flames, which grew quickly as they ignited the bar's wooden interior, while others were forced to jump from the building, state media added. Photos showed plumes of smoke billowing out of the bar — located in a crowded...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO