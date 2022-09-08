Read full article on original website
More than 30 killed as fire tears through karaoke bar
Hanoi — The death toll from a fire that tore through a karaoke bar in southern Vietnam has risen to 32, state media said on Wednesday. The blaze engulfed the second floor of the building on Tuesday night, trapping customers and staff as dense smoke filled the staircase and blocked the emergency exit, reports said. Many crowded onto a balcony to escape the flames, which grew quickly as they ignited the bar's wooden interior, while others were forced to jump from the building, state media added. Photos showed plumes of smoke billowing out of the bar — located in a crowded...
msn.com
Canadian family taking world tour before children lose their vision
Their daughter Mia was just three years old when Canadian couple Edith Lemay and Sebastien Pelletier first noticed that she was having vision problems. A few years after they first took her to see a specialist, Mia, the eldest of their four children, was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a rare genetic condition that causes a loss or decline in vision over time.
