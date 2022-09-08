Read full article on original website
How to Earn the Happi Genji Skin in Overwatch
Overwatch players are getting the chance to earn a brand new cosmetic item. This new item is the Happi Genji Skin. According to Overwatch Concept Artist, Shih Kai Chang, the Genji skin was made to show what Genji would wear if he was at the "summer festival in his hometown."
TechCrunch
Hebbia raises $30M to launch an AI-powered document search tool
CEO George Sivulka says that the new cash will be put toward building out Hebbia’s engineering team and “accelerating development” of its product platform, in addition to expanding its customer acquisition efforts into professional services industries. When TechCrunch last wrote about Hebbia, the company — founded by...
Gaming Influencers and the Growing Appeal for Brands and Marketers
Up-and-coming Twitch streamer allnbaby playing PGA 2K21 while members of his community join him live.
HHW Gaming: PlayStation Is Helping The Push For Diversity In Gaming With Its Latest Efforts
On Tuesday (Sep.6), PlayStation announced via its blog about recent efforts the company has made to improve diversity in the gaming world. The post HHW Gaming: PlayStation Is Helping The Push For Diversity In Gaming With Its Latest Efforts appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NME
‘Overwatch 2’ heroes are earned through a free battle pass – unless you pay
Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment has confirmed that any new heroes in the shooter will be available on the free track of the battle pass. Earlier in the month, Blizzard mistakenly revealed that heroes in Overwatch 2 will need to be unlocked through a battle pass. The now-removed post caused fans to express concern over Overwatch 2‘s monetisation model, with worries that heroes could require spending money to unlock.
BBC
Telecom firm spends £100m expanding network
Plans by an East Yorkshire telecoms firm to extend its full fibre broadband network to another 50,000 homes and businesses have been announced. KCOM said it planned to spend £100m to expand services in 14 towns and villages across East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire. The company said it would mean...
TechCrunch
Nigerian blockchain payments startup Bitmama closes $2M pre-seed as it scales to new markets
Despite African governments’ inconsistent stance on cryptocurrencies, these countries house most of the continent’s crypto and blockchain startups. In the latest development, one such company, Bitmama, has raised a pre-seed extension of $1.65 million, adding to the $350,000 it received last October, thus, closing the round at $2 million.
Digital Trends
Xbox and the Special Olympics are leading an esports ‘inclusion revolution’
The Gaming for Inclusion event is hosting its second annual tournament on September 10 and 17 in collaboration between Xbox and Special Olympics. The goal of Gaming for Inclusion is the result of multiple years of collaboration between Microsoft and the Special Olympics that dates back to 2018. The two have partnered to create numerous events, but when COVID forced so many Special Olympic events to be cancelled, a new, greater need for virtual ways for people to connect was needed.
MLB・
A story-driven Battlefield game is coming from Halo's co-creator
Battlefield's creative director leaves EA as a new studio starts building a "narrative campaign" EA has announced a number of shakeups for the Battlefield franchise, including the departure of creative director Lars Gustavsson and a new studio building a story-driven campaign under Halo veteran Marcus Lehto. Ridgeline Games is being...
Nature.com
Imaging hydrodynamic electrons flowing without Landauer"“Sharvin resistance
Electrical resistance usually originates from lattice imperfections. However, even a perfect lattice has a fundamental resistance limit, given by the Landauer1 conductance caused by a finite number of propagating electron modes. This resistance, shown by Sharvin2 to appear at the contacts of electronic devices, sets the ultimate conduction limit of non-interacting electrons. Recent years have seen growing evidence of hydrodynamic electronic phenomena3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18, prompting recent theories19,20 to ask whether an electronic fluid can radically break the fundamental Landauer"“Sharvin limit. Here, we use single-electron-transistor imaging of electronic flow in high-mobility graphene Corbino disk devices to answer this question. First, by imaging ballistic flows at liquid-helium temperatures, we observe a Landauer"“Sharvin resistance that does not appear at the contacts but is instead distributed throughout the bulk. This underpins the phase-space origin of this resistance-as emerging from spatial gradients in the number of conduction modes. At elevated temperatures, by identifying and accounting for electron"“phonon scattering, we show the details of the purely hydrodynamic flow. Strikingly, we find that electron hydrodynamics eliminates the bulk Landauer"“Sharvin resistance. Finally, by imaging spiralling magneto-hydrodynamic Corbino flows, we show the key emergent length scale predicted by hydrodynamic theories-the Gurzhi length. These observations demonstrate that electronic fluids can dramatically transcend the fundamental limitations of ballistic electrons, with important implications for fundamental science and future technologies.
The Battlefield Narrative Campaign Will Be Developed By Ridgeline Games
According to a press statement from Electronic Arts, a brand-new firm called Ridgeline Games, directed by co-creator of the Halo franchise Marcus Lehto, has been founded with the goal of making a new story campaign centered in the Battlefield universe. The franchise’s longtime creative director Lars Gustavsson, who has been...
Nature.com
Long-range QKD without trusted nodes is not possible with current technology
A recently published patent (https://www.ipo.gov.uk/p-ipsum/Case/PublicationNumber/GB2590064) has claimed the development of a novel quantum key distribution protocol purporting to achieve long-range quantum security without trusted nodes and without use of quantum repeaters. Here we present a straightforward analysis of this claim, and reach the conclusion that it is largely unfounded. Introduction.
itechpost.com
'Overwatch 2' Will Require Battle Pass to Unlock New Heroes, Leak Reveals
Gamers will reportedly have to either play their way to unlock new characters or pay a fee to access them. Blizzard Entertainment's Overwatch 2 is arriving less than a month from now and a new leak revealed some important details about the first-person shooter sequel. According to details about the game's battle pass design that were recently leaked, the studio has significantly changed the way new heroes will be rolled out.
HHW Gaming: PlayStation Announces New Gray Camouflage Collection For PS5
Another color option for your PS5, DualSense controller, and 3D Pulse Headset is coming very soon. The post HHW Gaming: PlayStation Announces New Gray Camouflage Collection For PS5 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Battlefield is getting a 'narrative campaign' from Halo co-creator's new studio
As a long-time creative director departs, Electronic Arts says it has big plans for the future of Battlefield. Despite the well-documented troubles with Battlefield 2042, Electronic Arts said today that it remains "all-in on Battlefield (opens in new tab)," and announced that a new studio called Ridgeline Games, headed by Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto, will be developing an all-new campaign "set in the Battlefield universe."
US News and World Report
Bank of England Says Banknotes Featuring Queen's Image Remain Legal Tender
LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England said its banknotes featuring the image of Queen Elizabeth remained legal tender, following the monarch's death on Thursday. "Current banknotes featuring the image of Her Majesty The Queen will continue to be legal tender. A further announcement regarding existing Bank of England banknotes will be made once the period of mourning has been observed," the central bank said.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: PSG, Battery Ventures invest $100M in open source password manager Bitwarden
Hey, hey, hey! It’s going to be a busy week for the TC crew this week. We’re excited about the Apple event, and Y Combinator has its demo day. Alex welcomes you to YC and Apple week on the Equity podcast, and your trusty Daily Crunch team is poised at our laptops to share the cream of the news-crop with you!
TechCrunch
Use DORA metrics to support the next generation of remote-work models
The remote revolution is here to stay. More than three-quarters of engineers want the option to work from home, and some countries are considering introducing remote work into law. Before that happens, CEOs and CHROs need to get back on the same page to support their tech teams and business outcomes.
Phone Arena
Activision formerly announces Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile
Activision didn’t make a secret from the fact that it’s working on an AAA mobile game in the Call of Duty universe, but this week’s Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile announcement remains a nice surprise for fans of the franchise. After launching a very successful Call of...
dotesports.com
PlayStation CEO bashes Xbox’s offer to keep Call of Duty on both consoles
PlayStation isn’t too happy with Xbox’s current offers to keep the Call of Duty franchise available on both major consoles following Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard, according to a report by GamesIndustry. Previously, Xbox head Phil Spencer spoke about how he believed that console-exclusive games will...
