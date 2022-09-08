Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Nissan To Suspend Operations At Tennessee Plant Building Engines For Mercedes
Nissan will suspend operations at its powertrain facility in Decherd, Tennessee in March 2023 "pending future product announcements," Nissan North America spokesman Brian Brockman revealed. The plant was opened in 2014 at a cost of $319 million at the height of Nissan and Mercedes-Benz's engine-sharing collaboration.
electrek.co
'The time for hybrids, has finished' – will Toyota, Honda, and Nissan wake up?
Japanese automakers Toyota, Honda, and Nissan, are being called out again for their lack of progress with battery electric vehicles and decarbonization efforts. Greenpeace, a nonprofit organization promoting a sustainable future, released a new study finding that Japanese automakers lag behind their peers. Japanese automakers have been notoriously slow in...
electrek.co
The Nissan LEAF is getting its first-ever V2G charger for selling energy back to the grid
Good news for Nissan LEAF owners: The automaker is approving its first vehicle-to-grid (V2G) charger for its LEAF model, meaning owners can now sell energy back to the grid. Sending energy back to the grid from your EV can help reduce utility costs during peak usage. The Nissan LEAF was...
Toyota And Nissan Stop Japanese Production Ahead Of Intense Typhoon
Toyota and Nissan are expected to close several plans in the western parts of Japan, reports Reuters. Typhoon Hinnamnor is approaching the western prefecture of Fukuoka, forcing Toyota to suspend shifts at three plants in the area. The automaker has already canceled the Monday night and Tuesday morning shifts, with hopes of restarting production on Tuesday night.
CNET
insideevs.com
Nissan And Mercedes Part Ways In The US As Tennessee Factory Gets Shut Down
Nissan currently operates four factories in the United States, they include two in Mississippi and two in Tennessee. According to Automotive News, the Japanese automaker will close the Decherd Infiniti Powertrain Plant, which previously manufactured the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine for the Infiniti Q50 until 2019, and the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class and Sprinter and Metris vans. With 208 horsepower on tap, the four-cylinder once served as the Q50's base powertrain before the twin-turbo V6 became the only option for the 2020 model year.
Top Speed
electrek.co
topgear.com
topgear.com
designdevelopmenttoday.com
CAR AND DRIVER
MotorTrend Magazine
