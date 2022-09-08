After we saw a first glimpse of it thanks to the Z-Proto concept unveiled back in 2020, the new generation Nissan Z is finally on sale. With a starting price of $40,000, the new Z promises to be a lot better than the model it replaces. And with the promised 400 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque under the hood, it sure sounds like it is on the right path. But dyno tests made recently proved that the Z is not really making what Nissan claims, so, it is a good thing tuning houses like AMS Performance have found a way to squeeze more power from the V-6 engine.

