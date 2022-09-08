ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bear Dance season ends with a celebration at White Mesa, Utah

The Bear Dance is a Ute tradition celebrated in communities all over the Colorado and Utah area throughout the spring and summer. This year’s dances were in Ignacio and Towaoc, Colorado, and Whiterocks, Utah. The Labor Day weekend Bear Dance marks the end of this season. The scene was...
WHITE MESA, UT
Student loan forgiveness will have an outsized impact in the Mountain West

A substantial percentage of people in the Mountain West with student loans will have up to $20,000 in student loan debt forgiven following a recent announcement from the Biden Administration. Nearly 38 percent of Wyoming borrowers will be completely student loan-free due to this forgiveness initiative, according to a recent...
WYOMING STATE

