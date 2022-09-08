ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday deadline for teachers to submit claim in $9.25 million settlement over racial discrimination in layoffs prompted by school closures

 2 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Friday is the last day for teachers laid off during recent school closures.

The Chicago Board of Education approved a multimillion-dollar settlement over two cases of racial discrimination back in December of 2021.

The settlement totals $9.25 million. The Board of Education will pay $1.7 million toward the settlement, while the board's insurance will cover the rest.

More than 400 teachers are eligible for compensation of no less than $5,000 each.

The settlement between the Chicago Teachers Union and the Chicago Public Schools involves teachers who were laid off during school closures over the past decade – in 2012, 2013, and 2014. Most of the schools were in predominantly Black neighborhoods, and teachers and paraprofessionals who were people of color.

Claim forms can be emailed to attorney Patrick Cowlin at pcowlin@fishlawfirm.com .

More information is available here.

Chicago Defender

African-American Chicago Public School Teachers/Staff To Receive Settlement Funds in Discrimination Lawsuit

In 2012 and 2015, the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) and three teachers filed lawsuits against the Chicago Board of Education (the Board) challenging the Board’s “turnaround” policies and termination of hundreds of African American teachers and paraprofessional staff, alleging the turnarounds had a disparate racial impact and were a pattern or practice of race discrimination. The Chicago Teachers Union alleged the Board targeted South and West side schools with disproportionately higher African American teachers and staff. All employees at turnaround schools were terminated. Yesterday, the Court entered an order granting final approval of the $9.25 million settlement of both lawsuits.
