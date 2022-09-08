Friday deadline for teachers to submit claim in $9.25 million settlement over racial discrimination in layoffs prompted by school closures

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Friday is the last day for teachers laid off during recent school closures.

The Chicago Board of Education approved a multimillion-dollar settlement over two cases of racial discrimination back in December of 2021.

The settlement totals $9.25 million. The Board of Education will pay $1.7 million toward the settlement, while the board's insurance will cover the rest.

More than 400 teachers are eligible for compensation of no less than $5,000 each.

The settlement between the Chicago Teachers Union and the Chicago Public Schools involves teachers who were laid off during school closures over the past decade – in 2012, 2013, and 2014. Most of the schools were in predominantly Black neighborhoods, and teachers and paraprofessionals who were people of color.

Claim forms can be emailed to attorney Patrick Cowlin at pcowlin@fishlawfirm.com .

