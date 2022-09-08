ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Businesses say they are ready for the return of crowds at the Detroit Auto Show

DETROIT (WXYZ) — At the Golden Fleece in Greektown, co-owner Yanni Dionisopoulis has good and bad memories of the North American International Auto Show. "My birthday is February 1 and we used to live in Greece for 10 years and my dad would never be at my birthday because he had to be at the auto show," said Yanni Dionisopoulis, co-owner Golden Fleece Restaurant.
Detroit police searching for missing woman with a mental illness

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing vulnerable, woman. Tanisha Moore, 31, of Detroit was last seen on August 31 in the 11600 block of Belleterre in Detroit when she left her residence without permission and failed to return home. Moore,...
Second Ebenezer Church launches water drive to support residents of Jackson, MS

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Second Ebenezer Church has partnered with Meijer, the United Way for Southeastern Michigan and Living Waters Church to launch a water collection drive Sunday, September 11 to help the residents of Jackson, Mississippi who remain without clean water. “The water crisis in Jackson Mississippi is an...
Suspect in custody after barricaded situation, shots fired in Westland

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Authorities say shots were fired between a suspect and police officers during a standoff in Westland Friday afternoon. It happened on Palmer Road near South Wildwood Avenue. Investigators say Detroit police responded to a home in Westland for a person connected to a robbery in...
Lincoln High School in Warren closed down due to threat

(WXYZ) — Lincoln High School in Warren has closed on Monday. Warren police tell 7 Action News the high school closed due to a threat. Parents are being asked to pick up their kids. According to police, the threat happened on social media, and they are speaking with a...
Macomb County salon hosting spa day to help in fight against pediatric cancer

(WXYZ) — If you’re long due for a spa day and like to give back to the community, you may want to keep October 2 open. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, Roseni Salon & Spa in Washington Township is hosting “Take a Cut out of Cancer” to benefit 13Forever, a Michigan nonprofit that aims to fund cancer research and support local organizations helping in the fight against pediatric cancer.
Heated dispute erupts at Eastpointe council meeting between mayor, citizens

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A heated debate between Eastpointe’s mayor and residents at a city council meeting this week has some saying their first amendment rights aren’t being respected. The meeting took place on Wednesday and as important background, the city’s mayor is currently seeking a personal...
Robot food delivery service launches at Wayne State University

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Robot delivery is now available on the campus of Wayne State University. The service through Grubhub just launched this week, and the school says its the first university in Michigan to bring automated delivery to campus. “I like them," WSU sophomore Aloni Brantley said. "I didn’t...
