Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Businesses say they are ready for the return of crowds at the Detroit Auto Show
DETROIT (WXYZ) — At the Golden Fleece in Greektown, co-owner Yanni Dionisopoulis has good and bad memories of the North American International Auto Show. "My birthday is February 1 and we used to live in Greece for 10 years and my dad would never be at my birthday because he had to be at the auto show," said Yanni Dionisopoulis, co-owner Golden Fleece Restaurant.
Tv20detroit.com
A labor of love: Man spends more than 1,300 hours restoring antique Detroit Masonic Temple chandeliers
(WXYZ) — Two massive chandeliers in the Crystal Ballroom at the Detroit Masonic Temple have been restored to their full sparkling glory thanks to the dedication of Brandon Langford, who is on the board of trustees for the Masonic Temple Association of Detroit and does volunteer restorations around the building.
Tv20detroit.com
Sips & scares: 3 secret bars to open inside HUSH haunted house in Westland this fall
(WXYZ) — A secret bar program is coming to metro Detroit inside a haunted house, giving people the chance to enjoy scares and sips in the lead-up to Halloween. EPIC Entertainment Group has partnered with HUSH Haunted Attractions in Westland for the secret bar program. Hidden throughout the three-part...
Tv20detroit.com
DPD: Four injured in shooting on Detroit's Eastside, seeking black Chrysler 300
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police confirm four people were seriously injured Sunday morning in a shooting incident in the 13000 block of East Warren on Detroit's Eastside. Three men and one woman, police say, were gathered outside at approximately 3:15 a.m. when a vehicle approached them and began shooting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police searching for missing woman with a mental illness
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing vulnerable, woman. Tanisha Moore, 31, of Detroit was last seen on August 31 in the 11600 block of Belleterre in Detroit when she left her residence without permission and failed to return home. Moore,...
Tv20detroit.com
First responder recalls driving to NY to help after the attacks on Sept. 11
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Back in the 1980's, you’d find Stephen Singleton here at Channel 7 Action News working the assignment desk. But 21 years ago, after he’d left news, what he saw on his television at home changed his life forever. “By the time I got the...
Tv20detroit.com
'Hundreds of photographs and videos': Peeping Tom out on bail in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man arrested for planting cameras in bathrooms around Ann Arbor is now out on bail pending a trial. Police say Erric Morton had thousands of videos in his possession, and some included kids. Now, the investigation is focused on identifying and finding his victims.
Tv20detroit.com
Second Ebenezer Church launches water drive to support residents of Jackson, MS
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Second Ebenezer Church has partnered with Meijer, the United Way for Southeastern Michigan and Living Waters Church to launch a water collection drive Sunday, September 11 to help the residents of Jackson, Mississippi who remain without clean water. “The water crisis in Jackson Mississippi is an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tv20detroit.com
Suspect in custody after barricaded situation, shots fired in Westland
WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Authorities say shots were fired between a suspect and police officers during a standoff in Westland Friday afternoon. It happened on Palmer Road near South Wildwood Avenue. Investigators say Detroit police responded to a home in Westland for a person connected to a robbery in...
Tv20detroit.com
U.S. Coast Guard rescues three people from the Detroit River after boat fire
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 helicopter from Air Station Detroit partnered with a small civilian boat Friday night to rescue three people from the Detroit River after a 20-foot boat caught on fire near Belle Isle. One person was forced to jump into the water due...
Tv20detroit.com
Lincoln High School in Warren closed down due to threat
(WXYZ) — Lincoln High School in Warren has closed on Monday. Warren police tell 7 Action News the high school closed due to a threat. Parents are being asked to pick up their kids. According to police, the threat happened on social media, and they are speaking with a...
Tv20detroit.com
Macomb County salon hosting spa day to help in fight against pediatric cancer
(WXYZ) — If you’re long due for a spa day and like to give back to the community, you may want to keep October 2 open. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, Roseni Salon & Spa in Washington Township is hosting “Take a Cut out of Cancer” to benefit 13Forever, a Michigan nonprofit that aims to fund cancer research and support local organizations helping in the fight against pediatric cancer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tv20detroit.com
Heated dispute erupts at Eastpointe council meeting between mayor, citizens
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A heated debate between Eastpointe’s mayor and residents at a city council meeting this week has some saying their first amendment rights aren’t being respected. The meeting took place on Wednesday and as important background, the city’s mayor is currently seeking a personal...
Tv20detroit.com
Robot food delivery service launches at Wayne State University
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Robot delivery is now available on the campus of Wayne State University. The service through Grubhub just launched this week, and the school says its the first university in Michigan to bring automated delivery to campus. “I like them," WSU sophomore Aloni Brantley said. "I didn’t...
Comments / 0