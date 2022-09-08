Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Treasury has millions to give back to grandparents
The Pennsylvania Treasury wants to let grandparents know that they may have unclaimed money or property for them.
philasun.com
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians ‘will make a life-changing difference for families in communities across the commonwealth’
Gov. Tom Wolf was joined by State Rep. Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg recently to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians in need using money the commonwealth already has in the bank.
Report: Pennsylvania teachers getting paid at best rate in the U.S.
PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania teachers are getting paid at a better rate than at all the other states and Washington, D.C., according to a new study from business.org. The study compared average teacher pay in each state to the average of all other occupations. Numbers show Commonwealth teachers earn 28.5% more than the average worker.
wlvr.org
In Allentown, Gov. Wolf celebrates early learning funding, unveils free breakfast program
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf visited the Volunteers of America Children’s Center in Allentown to celebrate increased state funding for early education in this year’s budget. He also came with a big announcement: free breakfast for every child enrolled in school this academic year. It takes...
How Much is John Fetterman Worth?
John Fetterman, 53, is an American politician currently serving as the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. He is the Democratic candidate for the upcoming U.S. Senate race in the same state, going up...
Here are the parts of the Lehigh Valley with the worst broadband internet
The Lehigh Valley is mostly “underserved,” and has communities considered “unserved,” when it comes to broadband internet availability, according to a recent study by the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. The Spotlight PA investigative news service this week reported on efforts across Pennsylvania to pinpoint where high-speed...
wlvr.org
Biden administration calls for beefing up school pay; Allentown alone has 300 job openings
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Members of the Biden administration are urging states and local school districts to increase pay for school staff amid a nationwide shortage of teacher and support personnel. Chris Lilienthal with the Pennsylvania State Education Association — the state’s largest teachers’ union — says staff vacancies are...
Pennsylvania schools are looking for solutions to retain staff and attract new teachers
School districts in the midstate – and across Pennsylvania – are facing teacher and staff shortages, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education and state teacher advocacy organizations. The state has had a 70% percent decline in certifications for new teachers. Ten years ago, Pennsylvania issued certifications for...
Pa. invests nearly $2M in 11-farm buy up in Lehigh Valley
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced it protected 18 farms in the state, including 11 in the Lehigh Valley last month. The state said it plans to invest more than $1.7 million to protect 213 acres in the region to ensure farmland is not lost to rapid development. The investment also means the farms will be guarded against development in perpetuity, even if the farmer or their family chooses to sell the deed to the land in the future.
Free breakfasts for all Pa. schoolchildren to start on Oct. 1
Pennsylvania parents will soon be able to check making breakfast off their list of things to do in the morning rush to get their children ready for school. Starting Oct. 1 and running through the remainder of the 2022-23 school year, that morning meal will be provided in schools. Gov....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pennsylvania school directors speak out against Doug Mastriano’s education funding plan
An open letter to Pennsylvania families and voters being circulated around the state by public school board members issues a warning about the threat that they believe Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano poses to the public education system. The letter drew 59 signatures from school directors from 24 school districts...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania expands voter registration access
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has signed an Executive Order to expand access for eligible Pennsylvanians to obtain voter registration information. The Governor’s office says the executive order builds on the requirements of the federal National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (NVRA), which mandates that certain state agencies are required to provide voter registration opportunities to clients with whom they interact.
therecord-online.com
Talk of a tax increase is driving a wedge between leaders of a growing Pa. township and its fire company
WALKER TOWNSHIP — On Pennsylvania Route 64 in Centre County, known locally as Nittany Valley Drive, what was once a stretch of farmland has become a bustling corridor. Gas stations, shops, and residential neighborhoods have brought more traffic and, invariably, more accidents. The volunteer firefighters and rescuers responsible for...
Audit: Pennsylvania Turnpike raising tolls to pay debt is 'unsustainable'
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania auditor general said the Turnpike has more debt than the entire state government and continuing to raise tolls is an "unsustainable" solution. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor released an audit of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission on Wednesday, which his department is legally mandated to probe every four years. "Today, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has more debt than the entire state government of Pennsylvania, and the only way to pay it is to raise tolls," DeFoor said in a press release. "This is an unsustainable situation which highlights the need for innovative ideas and different solutions to rectify an issue...
More Than 3 Years Ago, This Delco Town Was the Best Place to Retire in PA. Now in 2022, It Still Is
SmartAsset continues to give high marks to this small but thriving Delaware County borough as the best place for a Pennsylvania retirement, writes Deb Kiner for Penn Live. Media Borough is the best place to retire in Pennsylvania, according to a SmartAsset analysis. SmartAsset, a personal finance company, gathered data...
wlvr.org
Allentown City Council debates granting Lehigh Valley IronPigs $1.5 million
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A decision that could prevent the Lehigh Valley IronPigs from leaving the region was pushed back once again this week, due to an undecided Allentown City Council. Over the past few months, the issue has become something of a pitchers’ duel of its own. IronPigs...
Flashes of blue in historically red South-Central Pennsylvania | Opinion
In South Central Pennsylvania, Republican extremism and Democratic voter registration gains could sweep Democrats into regional relevance for the first time in decades. While Republicans have made registration gains statewide in recent years, they still trail Democrats by about half a million voters and the critical South Central region — specifically Dauphin and Cumberland Counties — is evidently bucking the trend.
Pennsylvania Turnpike debt is larger than that of entire state, audit finds
The state Department of the Auditor General conducted an audit of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission between 2018 and 2022 and found that it “has more debt than the entire state government of Pennsylvania,” totalling about $13.2 billion.
abc27.com
When does early voting start in Pennsylvania for 2022 primary?
(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania primary election for Senator and Governor is just weeks away and Pennsylvania voters are beginning to ask when does early voting start in Pennsylvania?. As soon as ballots are ready, Pennsylvania voters can request, receive, vote, and cast their mail-in or absentee ballot at their...
Pennsylvanians’ swear word of choice is this, claims study
There’s no stress reliever quite like sucking in your breath and letting rip a string of expletives. Ever wonder, though, if preferred swear words vary across locations? So did a recent study which, in summary, can answer that question with “it certainly does.”. SIMILAR STORIES: What is Pa.’s...
