montanarightnow.com
University of Montana student passes away in Aber Hall
MISSOULA, Mont. - A University of Montana student passed away in Aber Hall on campus overnight Monday-Tuesday, according to a UM spokesperson. The student was a resident at Aber Hall, according to UM spokesperson Dave Kuntz. The exact time of the death is not being shared at this time. The...
montanarightnow.com
Air quality 'unhealthy' in Missoula, 'very unhealthy' in Hamilton
UPDATE: SEPT. 12 AT 11:34 A.M. The following is a message from Missoula County Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield:. "Today’s theme is stability gone bad. Or maybe too much of a bad thing. Regardless, we have a lot of smoke piled up across the region, and it isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
montanarightnow.com
Paddleheads best Mustangs at Dehler Park
BILLINGS--The Billings Mustangs took on the defending champion Missoula PaddleHeads in Billings to kick off their three game playoff series. The PaddleHeads scored a couple runs in the first, and then the teams traded home runs in the second and fourth innings. PaddleHeads end up running away with game one...
montanarightnow.com
Jordan Hess voted to be Missoula's next mayor
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula City Council voted Jordan Hess to be Missoula's next mayor. The council nominated candidates who we're part of the six interviewed on September 7th. The council took public comment on the three candidates nominated, Jordan Hess, Fred Rice, and Mike Nugent, then moved forward to...
montanarightnow.com
‘Bat Night’ is back at Giant Springs State Park
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - “Bat Night” at Giant Springs State Park is back for a second year to raise awareness about the need for bat conservation and showcase Montana’s amazing bats. “Bats are vital to the health of Montana’s ecosystems, are the only mammals capable of true...
montanarightnow.com
September 11 - 21 Years Later for Montana's Military (MANG)
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Montana Air National Guard (MANG) has been helping protect our community and nation since the 1940's and has been evolving ever since to help keep us safe; especially since the events of September 11, 2001. I was able to sit down with the Commander of...
montanarightnow.com
Montana Grizzlies still looking for running backs to hit their stride
MISSOULA — Xavier Harris earned the first snap in Montana’s season opener because he had the best fall camp of the running backs. Nick Ostmo got the starting nod in the Grizzlies’ second game after he had the best statistical outing in the season opener. Whoever starts...
montanarightnow.com
Delay cleared at fatal crash at Roller Coaster Rd. and HWY 10 near Missoula
UPDATE: SEPT. 13 AT 10:50 A.M. The delay is cleared at the scene of the fatal crash at Roller Coaster Road and Highway 10 near Missoula Tuesday, an alert from Missoula County said. UPDATE: SEPT. 13 AT 10:07 A.M. The Montana Highway Patrol told Montana Right Now there were multiple...
montanarightnow.com
Crews rescue man in Polson Bay of Flathead Lake
POLSON, Mont. - Crews rescued a man who was unable to make it back to shore in Polson Bay of Flathead Lake Monday, Sept. 5. Lake County Search and Rescue (LCSAR) said via Facebook they sent a boat with two crew members, and they took him back to shore. Two...
montanarightnow.com
Next Missoula Mayor to be appointed Monday
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula City Council is preparing to select its next mayor after long-time Mayor John Engen passed away in August. Six applicants were interviewed last week. City council will move forward with nominations from that pool at Monday's meeting. Those candidates are Jacob Elder, Jordan Hess, Fred Rice,...
montanarightnow.com
No Grass Creek fire east of Deer Lodge now at 424 acres
The No Grass Creek fire in Powell County on the west end of the Helena Ranger District was listed Monday afternoon at 424 acres, U.S. Forest officials said. The fire, reported at 3:47 p.m. Sunday, is on Forest Service-managed land in/around Blackfoot Meadows east of Deer Lodge. It is in the Electric Peak Inventoried Roadless Area and is not threatening any homes or private property at this time, U.S. Forest officials said.
montanarightnow.com
Missoula police looking for fugitive who they say is armed and dangerous
MISSOULA, Mont. - "Missoula Police Department is searching for fugitive Patrick Cork who is armed and dangerous. Patrick Cork has a $50,000 warrant for his arrest and is actively attempting to elude law enforcement. Missoula Police Department is actively looking for Cork who is believed to be in possession of...
montanarightnow.com
Missoula CSO investigating after a woman died from jumping out of a moving vehicle
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is looking for information after a woman died from jumping from a moving vehicle. At 4:16 am Sunday, deputies responded to a call of suspicious activity near the intersection of 93 South and Delarka Drive. According to MCSO, a woman jumped...
