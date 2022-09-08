ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Disabled to get cost of living £150 from September

Up to six million disabled people will begin to receive £150 from 20 September to help with the rising cost of living. The government said within a couple of weeks of the roll-out date, the majority of eligible people will be sent the cash to their bank accounts. The...
24/7 Wall St.

The Highest Paying Jobs You Can Get Without a College Degree

President Joe Biden announced on Aug. 24 that the U.S. would forgive up to $10,000 of student loan debt for non-Pell Grant recipients earning less than $125,000 a year. The White House said the move aims to “address the burden of growing college costs,” particularly for families.  College graduates tend to earn much higher wages […]
NewsBreak
moneytalksnews.com

The 15 Worst Places to Live on Social Security

Home is where the heart is — but make sure you can pay for it in retirement. Social Security stretches further in some places than others, SmartAsset found in a recent analysis. To compile its rankings of where Social Security goes furthest, SmartAsset subtracted the cost of basic necessities...
Agriculture Online

Pandemic aid helped families’ nutrition and well-being — report

Temporary increases in federal aid during the COVID-19 pandemic had a “highly positive impact on overall family well-being” and made it easier for low-income families to afford sufficient and healthy food, according to two reports released on Tuesday by Hunger Free America. But as these supports were gradually withdrawn, respondents reported skipping meals and struggling to feed their families.
The Independent

More than two-thirds of ‘Covid boomerang kids’ are still living with parents, study finds

More than two-thirds of the so-called “Covid boomerang kids” who moved in with their parents during the pandemic are still living at home, a new study shows. As the pandemic gradually subsides, many adult children who moved back to their parents’ homes during the onset of COVID-19 have yet to leave the nest for a second time, according to a LendingTree report published last week. The report found that nearly 32 per cent of millennials and Gen Z-ers moved back home after the outbreak. Those delaying a second move are prioritising financial stability and long-term housing security,...
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

