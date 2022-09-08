Read full article on original website
Fewer children faced food insecurity last year, but more elderly Americans did
Food insecurity among families with children fell in 2021, reversing a spike during the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a US Department of Agriculture report released Wednesday.
1 in 10 American Homes Remain Food Insecure, Yet Child Hunger Eases
Food insecurity in America is a very real problem for many families, particularly due to the pandemic and rising rates of inflation. On September 8, the USDA released findings of their annual Economic...
Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?
Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government's food-at-home index -- meaning food you buy at a grocery...
Disabled to get cost of living £150 from September
Up to six million disabled people will begin to receive £150 from 20 September to help with the rising cost of living. The government said within a couple of weeks of the roll-out date, the majority of eligible people will be sent the cash to their bank accounts. The...
The Highest Paying Jobs You Can Get Without a College Degree
President Joe Biden announced on Aug. 24 that the U.S. would forgive up to $10,000 of student loan debt for non-Pell Grant recipients earning less than $125,000 a year. The White House said the move aims to “address the burden of growing college costs,” particularly for families. College graduates tend to earn much higher wages […]
Working Women Who Stay Single And Childless Are Richer Than Other Groups
Kids are expensive and single, child-free women are taking note. And overall, they say they're happier from it. Kids are expensive and single, child-free women are taking note. New data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis showed that single women without kids pocketed $65,000 more in wealth in...
Food Stamps: States Extending Emergency Allotment Money Through September 2022
Emergency allotments were authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. According to the U.S. Department of...
Social Security increase: Direct benefit payments could increase to 9.5% in 2023 for retirees
Those planning to retire in 2023 may see a 9.5% increase in direct benefit payments if inflation continues to rise.
Cost of living for low-income Americans remains high as food prices continue to surge
The cost of living among American households who spend a massive part of their groceries has continued to be unbearable due to the rise in food prices, making the cost of living painfully high.
Social Security increase: Value of monthly check payments could be over $1,800 in 2023
In order to adjust for inflation, the total value of monthly Social Security check payments could be more than $1,800 in 2023.
The 15 Worst Places to Live on Social Security
Home is where the heart is — but make sure you can pay for it in retirement. Social Security stretches further in some places than others, SmartAsset found in a recent analysis. To compile its rankings of where Social Security goes furthest, SmartAsset subtracted the cost of basic necessities...
Over half of U.S. workers may be ‘quiet quitting’—and it’s been that way for decades
A recent Gallup survey found that over half the U.S. workforce match the definition of "quiet quitters." The idea of “quiet quitting” has taken social media by storm, as young workers on TikTok and other platforms argue that employees should only do what is required in their job description, and no more.
Government 'stay-at-home' subsidies are driving Americans out of the workforce: Steve Hilton
In his Labor Day weekend monologue, "The Next Revolution" host Steve Hilton examined the U.S. labor participation rate and blamed "stay-at-home" unemployment subsidies for driving capable working-age adults out of the workforce. STEVE HILTON: The labor participation rate is still the lowest, outside of the pandemic shutdown, for 45 years....
Thousands of moms are microdosing with mushrooms to ease the stress of parenting
Across the U.S., more moms are turning to small amounts of psychedelic mushrooms to cope with the stresses of parenting. But does it point to a deeper problem of lack of support for women?
Pandemic aid helped families’ nutrition and well-being — report
Temporary increases in federal aid during the COVID-19 pandemic had a “highly positive impact on overall family well-being” and made it easier for low-income families to afford sufficient and healthy food, according to two reports released on Tuesday by Hunger Free America. But as these supports were gradually withdrawn, respondents reported skipping meals and struggling to feed their families.
‘My choices are limited’: over-50s turn to flatsharing in cost of living crisis
Marie, 53, shares a flat with her friend and their family. It’s noisy and cramped and she is desperate to move into her own place but she can’t. Rents are high in East Sussex, where she lives, and the property market is highly competitive, with estate agents prioritising dual-income families.
Puzzling trend: large proportion of monkeypox cases have happened in people with HIV
U.S. health officials are hopeful that the monkeypox outbreak is now slowing. But they have noticed a puzzling trend. A large proportion of monkeypox cases have occurred in people with HIV. Here's NPR's Pien Huang. PIEN HUANG, BYLINE: In the U.S., around 20% of men who have sex with men...
A new mental health hotline is focusing on providing support to farmers and ranchers
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Tara Haskins, health director at the healthcare-focused nonprofit AgriSafe, about a new suicide prevention hotline aimed to help agricultural workers. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts...
More than two-thirds of ‘Covid boomerang kids’ are still living with parents, study finds
More than two-thirds of the so-called “Covid boomerang kids” who moved in with their parents during the pandemic are still living at home, a new study shows. As the pandemic gradually subsides, many adult children who moved back to their parents’ homes during the onset of COVID-19 have yet to leave the nest for a second time, according to a LendingTree report published last week. The report found that nearly 32 per cent of millennials and Gen Z-ers moved back home after the outbreak. Those delaying a second move are prioritising financial stability and long-term housing security,...
Millions of Americans can receive up to $14,000 for their home but you have to act now
MILLIONS of Americans must act now to be eligible to receive up to $14,000 for their home due to energy-efficient home upgrades. President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act calls for several ways Americans can benefit and lower their energy costs. The Inflation Reduction Act was signed by President Biden in August...
