U.S. Open tennis: Jabeur wants 'revenge' versus Swiatek in women's final
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Ons Jabeur wants "revenge" against Iga Swiatek and already knows the game plan she plans to use in their matchup Saturday in the U.S. Open women's singles final, she told reporters at the Grand Slam in Flushing, N.Y. Jabeur spoke about her motivation for the match...
Bernard Shaw, longtime former news anchor, dies at 82
This happens to be a day when journalists around the world are covering a big breaking news story. And it's a day we're pausing to remember a pioneering journalist who mastered the craft, Bernard Shaw. The longtime former news anchor died yesterday. BERNARD SHAW: I wanted to be the best...
Saturday Sports: Frances Tiafoe's U.S. Open milestone; end of WNBA season
Scott Simon talks with Howard Bryant of Meadowlark Media about Frances Tiafoe's milestone at the U.S. Open and the end of the WBNA season. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
