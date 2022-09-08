ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Connecticut Public

Saturday Sports: Frances Tiafoe's U.S. Open milestone; end of WNBA season

Scott Simon talks with Howard Bryant of Meadowlark Media about Frances Tiafoe's milestone at the U.S. Open and the end of the WBNA season. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
SPORTS
