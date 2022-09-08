Read full article on original website
Hypebae
This Is Not a Drill: Paramore Is Teasing Their New Era
Is finally back? It sure seems like it. The band has dropped hints on social media, leading fans to believe a new album is on the way. For starters, each band member has changed their Instagram profile pictures on their respective personal accounts; the photos are a similar aesthetic, featuring their faces smashed against a wet glass. On the other hand, all posts from the official Paramore IG account have been archived with the exception of two posts.
NME
Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O on performing live: “I’m going to steamroll you and you’re going to like it”
Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O has spoken about performing live ahead of the band’s fifth album, ‘Cool It Down’. In an interview with The New York Times, O discussed her larger-than-life stage presence and how it has influenced up-and-coming artists. “Disarming is another speciality of what...
The Beatles’ ‘Lady Madonna’: Paul McCartney Tried to Sing Like Another Rock Star on the Song
Paul McCartney revealed he was trying to mimic the songs from an old-fashioned genre when he sat at a piano and wrote The Beatles' "Lady Madonna."
The Beatles’ ‘Day Tripper’: Paul McCartney Said Parents Didn’t Understand 1 Lyric From the Song
The Beatles' "Day Tripper" became a hit in the 1960s and the 1980s in the United Kingdom. It was far less popular in the United States.
John Lennon Said a Beatles Hit Was 1 of the 1st Heavy Metal Songs
John Lennon said one of The Beatles' songs was an early heavy metal song. The track was a No. 1 hit in the United States and the United Kingdom.
Paul McCartney Said Tarot Cards Inspired 1 of The Beatles’ Songs
Paul McCartney tried to stay away from tarot cards but they still inspired one of The Beatles' songs from 'Magical Mystery Tour.'
Nobody Panic, But Colter Wall Is Back In The Studio
Colter Wall is IN THE STUDIO. The Canadian cowboy is known for his dark, gritty vocals that are both haunting and easy on the ears at the same time. I mean, you can be walking down the street in the biggest city in America and the guy’s music will make you feel like you’re a cowboy drifter, roaming the plains and hopping from one horse town to one horse town.
NME
Musical Youth drummer Frederick Waite Jr. has died, aged 55
Frederick Waite Jr, the original drummer for British-Jamaican reggae band Musical Youth, has died at the age of 55. His passing was confirmed by the band on social media, writing in a statement that “we have lost a musical legend, who inspired many young musicians over the last 40 years”.
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Jon Batiste, Breland and Joss Stone
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
Papa Roach and Black Eyed Peas once wrote a nu metal song together, and we have the proof
This video of Papa Roach and Black Eyed Peas performing Anxiety is yet more proof that the early 00s were wild
Kerrang
Unbroken Crown: How anime, date nights and My Chemical Romance helped recharge Machine Head
Robb Flynn is not unfamiliar with adversity. As a younger man, he encountered it on the streets of Oakland, seeing violence and becoming involved in drugs. In Machine Head, they were emerging into an early-’90s music scene in which many were saying metal was done and dead. Across the years, he’s faced problems from within – he is the only constant in the band’s almost 30-year history – and from outside. Most recently, 2019’s Catharsis album was subject to much criticism. Shortly after, half the band quit.
Kerrang
Lamb Of God “smack you in the face” with heavy new single Grayscale
Lamb Of God have shared a heavy new single from their upcoming album Omens. Entitled Grayscale, the latest effort from the Virginia metal titans has “just a smack you in the face, bit of a hardcore feel to it”, explains guitarist Willie Adler. “We had basically finished writing...
Arctic Monkeys’ 20 greatest songs – ranked!
As the Sheffield band gear up to release The Car, their seventh album, we trace the road paved with rock, R&B and romance that got them here
Michelle Branch says performing her new songs will 'be like an emotional exorcism'
If Michelle Branch has been everywhere to you these days, it's probably from the news of her not-so-amicable split from her husband, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney. But the singer-songwriter is back with a new suite of songs to ward off any bad relationship juju. In an interview with Billboard published Tuesday, Branch touched on her personal drama of the last few weeks while discussing her upcoming fourth studio album, The Trouble With Fever, which was produced and recorded completely at home with Carney. Anticipating going out on tour to perform the new songs, Branch said it will "be like an emotional exorcism."
Giles Martin Details Beatles’ ‘Revolver’ Deluxe Edition and Remix: In 1966 Sessions, ‘You Can Hear Them Unwrapping Their Presents’
When the deluxe edition and remix of the Beatles’ “Revolver” were officially announced Wednesday — with everything set to arrive in physical and digital formats Oct. 28 — many fans assumed that a plus-sized, boxed-set celebration of the group’s 1966 turning point was a given, as far as Beatles projects that would inevitably pass through the pipeline on this scale. But these things shouldn’t always be so taken for granted, as Giles Martin points out. “At the end of last year when I was finishing ‘Get Back,’ I went, ‘Oh, God, I better listen to these outtakes and start going...
The Beatles’ ‘We Can Work It Out’: John Lennon Said His Lyrics For the Song Were ‘Impatient’
John Lennon said the lyrics of The Beatles' "We Can Work It Out" reflected his personality. The track became a hit twice in the United Kingdom.
D23: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Takes Audiences Under the Scene With 5 New Clips
The audience at D23 was the first to see five clips from James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Marking the finale of D23’s second day of film reveals, primarily focused on Lucasfilm and Marvel, James Cameron joined Hall D23 by video to let the audience know they’d be seeing footage from his long (very long) awaited sequel in 3D. After being given special 3D glasses, fans were shown five clips. The first boasted the wonders of the upcoming film’s 3D capabilities in a sequence of several Na’vi swimming. There’s a crispness that is exquisite to see, though it will be...
Kerrang
Album review: Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9
Ozzy is a man who is often down, but crucially one who is never out. Three years ago, when he released his Ordinary Man album, he was still recovering from a year and a half of physical ailments – staph infection, major neck surgery following a fall that dislodged previous neck surgery – and announced around its release that he was living with a form of Parkinson's disease. The album itself occasionally looked deep into the darkness, oft talking about The End, while the title-track was a duet with Elton John that sang about bringing the curtain down and 'just an empty stage', with a feeling not unlike Sinatra's My Way.
Sympathy for the Devils: 8 of the Wildest Tour Stories in Rock Music History
From Ozzy Osbourne biting the head off a live bat during a show to Keith Richards nearly burning down the Playboy Mansion, these tour stories are some of the most notorious in rock music history.
Kerrang
Cassyette unveils powerful single September Rain from debut mixtape
Following last month’s excellent video for Sad Girl Summer, Cassyette is back with another timely new single: September Rain. The musician’s powerful new effort is taken from her just-announced debut mixtape, Sad Girl, which is due out on November 10 via her independent label Devil Land. As well...
