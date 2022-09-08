If Michelle Branch has been everywhere to you these days, it's probably from the news of her not-so-amicable split from her husband, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney. But the singer-songwriter is back with a new suite of songs to ward off any bad relationship juju. In an interview with Billboard published Tuesday, Branch touched on her personal drama of the last few weeks while discussing her upcoming fourth studio album, The Trouble With Fever, which was produced and recorded completely at home with Carney. Anticipating going out on tour to perform the new songs, Branch said it will "be like an emotional exorcism."

