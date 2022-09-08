Vuelta a Espana stage 18 live - Evenepoel vs Mas on summit finish

(Image credit: La Vuelta)

Race notes

Evenepoel defends race lead with 2:01 advantage

Return of Alto del Piornal (13.4km at 5.6%) after 16-year absence

Almeida attacks the peloton 90km out

Breakaway

Mark Padun, Merhawi Kudus, Hugh Carthy, Julius van den Berg, James Shaw (EF Education-EasyPost)

Elie Gesbert, Dan McLay, Lukasz Owsian, Clément Russo (Arkéa-Samsic)

Robert Gesink, Sam Oomen, Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma)

Jasha Sütterlin, Gino Mäder, Edoardo Zambanini (Bahrain Victorious)

Jose Manuel Díaz, Jetse Bol, Dani Navarro (Burgos-BH)

Sergio Higuita, Matteo Fabbro, Danny van Poppel (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Richard Carapaz, Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers)

Thibaut Pinot, Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ)

Marc Soler, Ivo Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates)

Nelson Oliveira, Carlos Verona (Movistar)

Mikel Iturria, Gotzon Martin (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

Fausto Masnada (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl)

Jan Bakelants (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert)

Dario Cataldo (Trek-Segafredo)

Lawson Craddock (BikeExchange-Jayco)

Nicolas Prodhomme (AG2R Citroën)

Davide Villella (Cofidis)

Omer Goldstein (Israel-Premier Tech)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Qazaqstan)

Xandro Meurisse (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

Raúl García Pierna (Kern Pharma)

Attack from peloton: João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 18 of the Vuelta a España!

Another mountain-top finish today as the riders take on the Alto del Piornal, which hasn't been seen in the Vuelta since 2006.

A reminder of yesterday's results on the Monasterio de Tentudía summit finish and the GC picture.

Yesterday was Rigoberto Urán's day as the Colombian took the stage win from the breakaway.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Two non-starters today – Samuele Battistella (Astana Qazaqstan) and Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ) are out of the race.

Battistella has a fever while Armirail has bronchitis. 136 riders remain in the race.

Take a look at the map of today's stage. Today we're in Extremadura in western Spain.

(Image credit: La Vuelta)

After yesterday's stage there was little change at the top of the GC standings, barring Primož Roglič's abandon.

Evenepoel still leads Mas by 2:01, while Ayuso in third dropped two seconds to 4:51. Behind him, at over five minutes down, Carlos Rodríguez and Miguel Angel López lost a handful of seconds, while João Almeida in sixth made up nine.

The peloton is currently on the way to the start, rolling through the neutral zone.

Three climbs on the menu today – the Alto de Desperá (3.7km at 9.4%) and two ascents of the Piornal (13.5km at 5% and 13.4km at 5.6%).

The riders will be ascending the Piornal from the east, then descending to the south before ascending again from the west.

Here's a look at the final climb.

(Image credit: Unipublic/Vuelta a España)

192km to go

Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën) puncturing in the neutral zone held up the start a little but now racing is underway.

And immediately we have a group of riding jumping away to try and get into the breakaway.

There are around 20 riders attacking at the front now.

182km to go

Nibali, Hindley, Herrada, Carthy are all up there.

A fast pace early on but the breakaway group hasn't managed to pull away. All together for now.

174km to go

The average is just over 50kph so far.

Still no moves established.

Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers) and Jay Vine (Alpecin-Deceuninck) are among several riders caught in a crash in the peloton.

170km to go

And now a group is on the move at the front once again.

That move has been brought back and the battle to get out front goes on.

165km to go

Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), Chris Harper (Jumbo-Visma), James Shaw (EF Education-EasyPost), and Robert Stannard (Alpecin-Decuninck) are on the attack now with a small gap.

Abandon

Jay Vine (Alpecin-Deceuninck) has abandoned the race following that earlier crash. A big shame for the Australian, who was leading the KOM standings in the polka dot jersey. He'll go home with two stage wins to his name, though.

Green jersey Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) was also caught in the crash but he's OK to race on.

A look a the peloton racing through the early kilometres of today's stage.

(Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)

The attacking group has been caught.

Jesus Ezquerra (Burgos-BH) and Ibai Azurmendi (Euskaltel-Euskadi) try a move.

Meanwhile, Carlos Rodríguez is back at the medical car after the crash.

155km to go

Ezquerra and Azurmendi are brought back. Still no move as we approach the 40km mark.

Now more riders are attacking, including Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH), Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers), and Matteo Fabbro (Bora-Hansgrohe).

Bol is 33 today. A birthday breakaway attempt.

A shot of the crash earlier on. Rodríguez is clearly pretty cut up there. You can just about make out Vine in the background on the left.

(Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)

149km to go

An average speed of 49kph so far.

More riders are trying to get away. A large group at the front.

There must be 30 to 40 men up there now with a small gap.

A list of riders involved at the front at the moment...

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers), Fausto Masnada (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), Nicolas Prodhomme (AG2R Citroën), Dario Cataldo (Trek-Segafredo), Matteo Fabbro (Bora-Hansgrohe), Jasha Sütterlin, Gino Mäder (Bahrain Victorious), Mark Padun, Merhawi Kudus, Hugh Carthy, James Shaw (EF Education-EasyPost), Jan Bakelants (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Gregor Mühlberger (Movistar), Davide Villella (Cofidis), Alessandro De Marchi (Israel-Premier Tech), Lawson Craddock (BikeExchange-Jayco), Mikel Iturria, Gotzon Martin (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Dan McLay, Lukasz Owsian, Clément Russo (Arkéa-Samsic), Jose Manuel Díaz, Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH).

Rodríguez at the medical car earlier. He lies in fourth, 5:20 down and just 29 seconds away from a podium place.

(Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)

140km to go

There are more riders in that attack group and they have just over a minute on the peloton now. Full list coming shortly.

132km to go

49.9km covered in the first hour. That break move has two minutes now.

Plenty of major names in there.

Carapaz, Geoghegan Hart Oomen, Higuita, Mäder, Pinot, Soler, Carthy, Masnada, Craddock will all be up there later on if the break is allowed to contest the stage win.

Jay Vine after the crash. He had 59 points in the KOM standings but the polka dot jersey will now go to Carapaz, who has 30 points.

(Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Qazaqstan) is also in the breakaway, as are Edoardo Zambanini (Bahrain Victorious) and James Shaw (EF Education-EasyPost).

Three minutes for the break now as Ivo Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates) chases behind.

124km to go

Oliveira has now made it across. 41 men up front.

The move has 5:30 on the peloton currently.

The gap is only growing now as it's up to seven minutes.

Nobody in the break is a GC threat. Carapaz is the best-placed man at over 26 minutes down.

105km to go

Eight minutes for the break now.

A look at the breakaway with Carapaz up front.

(Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)

Here's what Thibaut Pinot, who has made the breakaway, had to say about today's stage...

"It would be good to turn these places of honor we’ve had from the start into victory," he said. "That's what we really miss, that's what we came for. We have three chances left to get this result. It won't be easy but we will try, we are motivated in any case.

"Today is tough. There are 3,700 metres of elevation. It is true that the slopes are not the highest but at the end of La Vuelta, it is still quite hard and it can open gaps. [Yesterday] I wanted to enjoy myself and show that I am there too. Of course, I find it difficult to take the breakaways and today it will be the same, it will be difficult to make the breakaway again. But I know the condition is quite good."

Under 100km to go now. The gap is up to nine minutes.

(Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)

A 45.4kph average speed so far.

UAE Team Emirates have taken over from QuickStep-AlphaVinyl at the front of the peloton.

Tao Geoghegan Hart at the front of the breakaway today.

(Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)

89km to go

The riders are approaching the Alto de la Desperá now. The second-category climb is 3.7km at 9.4%.

Meanwhile, João Almeida and Brandon McNulty have gone on the attack from the peloton. They have 20 seconds on the rest.

Onto the climb now. The breakaway has six minutes on the peloton.

Almeida, meanwhile, now has just over a minute on the peloton.

83km to go

Astana and Movistar at the head of the peloton.

Almeida now solo in his attack as McNulty drops away.

Oliveira dropped back from the break to help Almeida. The Portuguese pair are 1:05 up on the peloton. The break is still 4:20 up the road.

New KOM leader Carapaz led the way over the first climb of the day. Five points for him and he'll be the favourite to win that jersey following Vine's abandon.

British duo Hugh Carthy and Tao Geoghegan Hart at the front of the break on the climb.

(Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)

67km to go

Almeida and Oliveira catch Dan McLay, who has dropped from the breakaway.

Up front, McLay's teammate Russo has attacked and has a 45-second gap on the break already.

Iturria also back with the Almeida group after being dropped.

The breakaway is still very large despite several riders dropping back.

No categorised climb at the moment but the riders are still going up and down here on these hilly roads on the lead-in to the first ascent of the Piornal.

58km to go

Almeida's group is slowly falling back towards the peloton. He's 3:25 down with the peloton at 4:00.

Russo has just been caught, too.

54km to go

The break starts the Alto del Piornal (13.5km at 5%).

Almeida is alone in his move now as Oliveira drops back. He has 50 seconds on the peloton.

Now Carthy attacks the breakaway.

More attacks from the break behind him on the climb.

47km to go

Carapaz is jumping across. Up front are Carthy followed by Gesink, Gesbert, Pinot, and Higuita.

Higuita and Pinot are now with Carthy.

Gesink and Gesbert follow with Carapaz at 20 seconds.