Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
Cloudy, wet and cool start to the week
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Wrap around showers will continue to impact the area this morning before slowly moving out this afternoon. This will lead to another chilly day in the QCA with temps in the 50s and 60s this morning and eventually getting to near 70º in areas that see breaks in the clouds this afternoon. Skies will clear tonight and temps will drop to the 40s and 50s Tuesday morning. The rest of the week will feature a gradual warming trend and plenty of sun each afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s and by Friday we will be in the mid 80s again.
KWQC
Big changes arriving this weekend
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:. Looks like a beautiful Friday evening for football with temperatures in the 70s, followed by a partly cloudy night with lows near 60. Saturday afternoon looks warm and. dry until later in the afternoon when a...
KCCI.com
Rain moves out of the metro this evening
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Outlook:. Today's rain will continue to work eastward across Iowa this evening, coming to an end for central Iowa during the night. By daybreak tomorrow, any lingering showers will be confined to the eastern third of the state. As skies clear behind the showers, temperatures in western/northwest Iowa could fall into the upper 40s(!) by Sunday morning. The rest of Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a cool northerly breeze keeping afternoon highs in the 70s.
Central Illinois Proud
Cold front to bring a taste of fall to Central Illinois this weekend
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — For those who love sunshine, temperatures in the 80s and comfortable humidity, the weather this past week has been almost perfect. However, those who prefer pumpkin spice lattes, snuggies and crisp fall mornings will be excited to see what is moving into Central Illinois this weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Illinois Proud
When could it snow in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
WQAD
The Score | Week 3 of Quad Cities high school football
MOLINE, Ill. — Week 3 is here, meaning it's another night to show off the best highlights our Quad City football teams have to offer!. This Friday, Sept. 9, The Score crew will once again have stats from both sides of the Mississippi River. You'll be able to watch our coverage live right here or on our YouTube channel at 10:30 p.m.
KWQC
Hank Williams: Lost Highway on stage through Sept. 18
MT. CARROLL, Ill. (KWQC) -A spectacular musical biography of a legendary American singer-songwriter is now on stage at Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mt. Carroll. The production follows Williams’ rise from his beginnings on the Louisiana Hayride to his triumphs on the Grand Ole Opry to his eventual self-destruction at just twenty-nine years old. Along the way, indelible songs like “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,” “Move It on Over” and “Hey, Good Lookin’,” provide great resonance amid the context of his life.
KWQC
‘We’re not leaving the Quad Cities’ Happy Joe’s CEO reacts to recent closures
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - After recent closures, a beloved Quad Cities pizza and ice cream chain is focused on growth. In recent weeks, Happy Joe’s closed its company locations on Rockingham Road in Davenport and Eldridge. CEO and President, Tom Sacco said it was a business decision. “You get...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWQC
Iowa Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff for Queen Elizabeth
First Alert Forecast Monday Afternoon 9/12: Clouds and cool temperatures this afternoon. Light rain showers end this afternoon, and it becomes clear overnight with cool temperatures. 1920 vintage football game held Saturday in Rock Island. Updated: 3 hours ago. It was a celebration of pro football history Saturday at Douglas...
8 Haunted Places in Iowa You Can Visit or Stay the Night At [PHOTOS]
Want to check out one of Iowa's "haunted" locations this spooky season? Here are eight of the places you can visit:. Malvern Manor was built in the 1880s and it was originally called the Cottage Hotel. According to the Des Moines Register, the hotel changed hands many times over the years. In the mid-1900s, the manor was home to the Gibson Family. Paranormal Dares reports that 12-year-old Inez Gibson died by suicide in the home. Malvern Manor became both a nursing home and a group home in the 20th century. It has been featured on TLC's Paranormal Lockdown and Travel Channel's Destination Fear.
WOWT
Iowa DNR: Crane falls into river after bridge collapse, causes fuel spill
CASS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A river cleanup is underway after a fuel spill in Iowa. According to the Iowa Division of Natural Resources, on Thursday, a crane fell into the West Nodaway River, roughly two-to-three miles northeast of Massena in Cass County, Iowa. Iowa DNR says the crane was...
KWQC
Southeast Iowa Regional Fire Honor Guard honors lives lost on September 11
WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Several Quad City Area events over the weekend honoring the lives lost on a somber day in American history, 21 years ago. Commander of the Southeast Iowa Regional Fire Honor Guard, Doc Patterson said Patriot Day ceremonies carry the legacy of the nearly 3,000 lives lost on September 11, 2001.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ourquadcities.com
Son hopes searchers find dad – from the Quad Cities – now missing in Utah
An 80-year-old Quad City native is missing in a Utah state park. His son, Scott, who grew up in the Quad Cities, asks anyone who knows his dad to help – at a distance – with the search. William “Bill” Thorpe was last seen getting off a park...
This Free Spirit Quad Cities Mom Could Be The Next Face of Horror
The next Face of Horror could be from right here in the Quad Cities. But, Amanda needs your votes (below) to get her on the screen. The Face of Horror is a competition in which one winner will take home $13,000, (of course it's 13) a walk-on role in an independent film, a 2-night stay at Buffalo Bill’s House, and be in a photo shoot with horror legend Kane Hodder for Rue Morgue Magazine.
KBUR
Cruise ships makes first voyage down Mississippi River
Dubuque, IA (AP) — A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities. The Viking Mississippi stopped Tuesday in Dubuque and pulled ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The ship owned by Viking Cruises is on...
Eastern Iowa Has Some Of The Highest And Lowest Cropland Rent Prices
Land prices have been through the roof this year. In 2021, farmland prices were up 29 percent from 2020 with the average land value across Iowa being $9,751. Since the end of 2021, we have continued to watch those prices rise 40 percent averaging around $13,000. Just like with land...
ourquadcities.com
Historic QC home with dark past back on market
After 27 years, a Quad City landmark with a dark history is back on the market. The home on Marquette street and Royal Oaks Drive in Davenport was previously owned by a local chiropractor, James Klindt. In 1982, Kilndt was convicted of murdering his wife, Joyce Klindt, by chopping her body into pieces with a chainsaw.
Herald & Review
'A terrible disease': Stroke is third leading cause of death in Central Illinois (copy)
Carol Bowen was already in the emergency room for high blood pressure when she suffered the stroke that would deeply affect the final years of her life. Bowen's daughter, Debbie Henkel, had taken her 76-year-old mother there after she'd become unresponsive. “She could stand up, but she couldn't figure out...
Pen City Current
Keokuk woman wins $100K in scratch off
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman has won a $100,000 lottery prize. Brenda Bradley of Keokuk won the fifth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Supreme” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Hy-Vee, 3111 Main St. in Keokuk, and claimed her prize Thursday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
Iowans Will Either Love or Hate This New Casey’s Pizza
*This Feature Photo is not a picture of the pizza mentioned in this article*. Two things a lot of people around the country associate with Iowa (other than corn) are Busch Light and Casey's General Stores. Iowa is one of the very few states I've been to that actually has Busch Light beer on tap.
Comments / 0