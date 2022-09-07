ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
K945

Four Shreveport Teens Facing Charges for String of Car Burglaries

Four teenagers have been arrested and are accused of burglarizing at least seven cars. Caddo deputies were called to Roy Road in Blanchard earlier this week where apartment residents reported burglars stealing change and prescription drugs from parked cars. Deputies combed the area and caught a 13-year-old boy as he ran away. Three other suspects were arrested on Hilry Huckaby Avenue in the same area.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

A Louisiana Man Wanted for Attempted Second-Degree Murder, Drugs, and Firearms Charges Has Been Arrested, Bond Set at $1 Million

A Louisiana Man Wanted for Attempted Second-Degree Murder, Drugs, and Firearms Charges Has Been Arrested, Bond Set at $1 Million. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 7, 2022, that narcotics agents, U.S. deputy marshals, patrol, and K9 deputies all worked together to arrest a Shreveport, Louisiana man wanted for attempted second-degree murder on Tuesday night.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Shreveport, LA
Caddo Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Caddo Parish, LA
City
Bossier City, LA
K945

Million Dollar Bond Set for Captured Shreveport Fugitive

Caddo narcotics agents, U.S. deputy marshals, CPSO patrol and K9 deputies all worked to arrest a Shreveport man wanted for attempted second-degree murder on Tuesday night. At approximately 6:41 p.m. on Tuesday, CPSO narcotics agents spotted Frankie Tillman, 35, on Weinstock Street in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood. After a brief chase, Tillman was taken into custody. Agents found 3.1 grams of crack cocaine packaged for sale along with three unrestrained children in the backseat of the car next to a loaded AR pistol set to fire.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

1 shot outside Bossier City liquor store

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Bossier City police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. It happened Thursday night (Sept. 8) in the parking lot of a liquor store in the 1600 block of East Texas Street. Authorities said the injured person’s wounds did not...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Woman shot, killed in Shreveport Wednesday night identified

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police say a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed Wednesday night in the 800 block of Wyngate Circle. Authorities are searching for the shooter. Police say Makaree Rayson was shot three times and died at the scene. She is the seventh homicide victim so far in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Tyler
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with June Homicide and is Suspected to be Involved in Other Crimes

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with June Homicide and is Suspected to be Involved in Other Crimes. The Shreveport Police Department confirmed on September 6, 2022, that on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, patrol officers responded to the 1700 block of Jamison on reports of a shooting that had just happened. Officers on the scene discovered a white vehicle that had been hit many times by gunfire.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SPD searching for missing 22-year-old

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Family of ShaToria Jones, 22, says they haven’t heard from her since the night of Tuesday, Sept. 6. She was last seen in a black shirt and jeans. She drives a black...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Crime#Hilry Huckaby Avenue#Dodge#Sheriff Prator
KSLA

Woman accused of running scam boutique arrested on counterfeit trademark charges

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A woman accused of scamming shoppers via her online boutique, Boujee Babes, is now facing charges in Bossier Parish. Bailey Baker, 23, turned herself in to authorities on Aug. 30 after a warrant was issued for her arrest in Bossier Parish. She’s facing eight counts of illegal use of counterfeit trademark for allegedly selling goods mimicking the following brands:
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTAL

Suspect identified in fatal Labor Day shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Labor Day. According to police 42-year-old Lee Buckner is wanted for one count of second-degree murder related to the shooting that happened Monday in the 4500 block of North Market Street.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SFD responds to storage building on fire behind home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire emergency Friday afternoon. The call went out just before 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. SFD units were dispatched to Flournoy Lucas Road between Crooked Creek and Francais drives. According to Caddo Parish emergency dispatch records, at least 13 units initially responded.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Watkins murder trial: Motion for mistrial denied again

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After seven days of testimony in the trial of the man accused of shooting and killing a couple who gave him a ride home from the mall in Shreveport, DeWayne Watkin’s defense attorney called for a mistrial Thursday. That motion was ultimately denied, but...
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSLA

1 dead, 1 injured in wreck north of Texarkana

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - One person is dead and another was injured in a wreck just north of Texarkana that happened late on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 9. The Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened at the entranceway to I-49 and Highway 71 north of Texarkana. The crash involved two pickup trucks. One person was killed, and another was injured, officials say.
TEXARKANA, TX
K945

Shreveport Police Make Arrest in August Shooting

On August 8th, 2022, around 10am Shreveport Police Department Patrol officers responded to the 6500 block of Central Street on reports of a shots. Responding officers located witnesses who advised that Dam’on Lewis had fired a weapon at an individual but did not strike them. Investigators with the Violent...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

K945

Shreveport, LA
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy