Read full article on original website
Related
KSLA
$1 million bond set for wanted man arrested by Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office after chase
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together Tuesday night (Sept. 6) to capture a wanted fugitive. Frankie Tillman, 35, was wanted for attempted second-degree murder. CPSO officials say around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday night, narcotics agents spotted Tillman on Weinstock Street in the city’s Allendale neighborhood. After a...
Four Shreveport Teens Facing Charges for String of Car Burglaries
Four teenagers have been arrested and are accused of burglarizing at least seven cars. Caddo deputies were called to Roy Road in Blanchard earlier this week where apartment residents reported burglars stealing change and prescription drugs from parked cars. Deputies combed the area and caught a 13-year-old boy as he ran away. Three other suspects were arrested on Hilry Huckaby Avenue in the same area.
Four Louisiana Teens Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Vehicle and Burglarizing Several Other Vehicles
Four Louisiana Teens Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Vehicle and Burglarizing Several Other Vehicles. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 7, 2022, that deputies arrested four teenagers aged 13, 15, and 19 on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, after they reportedly burglarized at least seven vehicles. Caddo patrol...
A Louisiana Man Wanted for Attempted Second-Degree Murder, Drugs, and Firearms Charges Has Been Arrested, Bond Set at $1 Million
A Louisiana Man Wanted for Attempted Second-Degree Murder, Drugs, and Firearms Charges Has Been Arrested, Bond Set at $1 Million. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 7, 2022, that narcotics agents, U.S. deputy marshals, patrol, and K9 deputies all worked together to arrest a Shreveport, Louisiana man wanted for attempted second-degree murder on Tuesday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Man arrested after stealing backpack full of ammo from Academy
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana PD arrested 48-year-old Craig Smith on Sept. 6, after he allegedly tried to steal a backpack full of ammo from Academy Sports Store. According the police, Smith had left the store and was walking across a nearby parking lot while a store employee followed from a distance. When officers stopped […]
Million Dollar Bond Set for Captured Shreveport Fugitive
Caddo narcotics agents, U.S. deputy marshals, CPSO patrol and K9 deputies all worked to arrest a Shreveport man wanted for attempted second-degree murder on Tuesday night. At approximately 6:41 p.m. on Tuesday, CPSO narcotics agents spotted Frankie Tillman, 35, on Weinstock Street in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood. After a brief chase, Tillman was taken into custody. Agents found 3.1 grams of crack cocaine packaged for sale along with three unrestrained children in the backseat of the car next to a loaded AR pistol set to fire.
KSLA
1 shot outside Bossier City liquor store
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Bossier City police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. It happened Thursday night (Sept. 8) in the parking lot of a liquor store in the 1600 block of East Texas Street. Authorities said the injured person’s wounds did not...
KTBS
Woman shot, killed in Shreveport Wednesday night identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police say a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed Wednesday night in the 800 block of Wyngate Circle. Authorities are searching for the shooter. Police say Makaree Rayson was shot three times and died at the scene. She is the seventh homicide victim so far in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with June Homicide and is Suspected to be Involved in Other Crimes
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with June Homicide and is Suspected to be Involved in Other Crimes. The Shreveport Police Department confirmed on September 6, 2022, that on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, patrol officers responded to the 1700 block of Jamison on reports of a shooting that had just happened. Officers on the scene discovered a white vehicle that had been hit many times by gunfire.
KTAL
Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office & Youth Challenge Program address recent riot at Camp Minden: ‘What’s done is done’
CAMP MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana National Guard’s Youth Challenge Program responded Wednesday to concerns of violence involving their cadets after the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office was called there multiple times. The most recent disturbance at the YCP on Saturday led to two arrests and ten...
KSLA
SPD searching for missing 22-year-old
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Family of ShaToria Jones, 22, says they haven’t heard from her since the night of Tuesday, Sept. 6. She was last seen in a black shirt and jeans. She drives a black...
KSLA
Woman killed in Cedar Grove after being shot in neck ID’d by coroner’s office
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The woman shot and killed in the Cedar Grove neighborhood has been identified by the coroner’s office. Makaree Rayson, 21, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds just before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7. in the 800 block of Wyngate Circle. When SPD officers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLA
Woman accused of running scam boutique arrested on counterfeit trademark charges
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A woman accused of scamming shoppers via her online boutique, Boujee Babes, is now facing charges in Bossier Parish. Bailey Baker, 23, turned herself in to authorities on Aug. 30 after a warrant was issued for her arrest in Bossier Parish. She’s facing eight counts of illegal use of counterfeit trademark for allegedly selling goods mimicking the following brands:
KTAL
Suspect identified in fatal Labor Day shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Labor Day. According to police 42-year-old Lee Buckner is wanted for one count of second-degree murder related to the shooting that happened Monday in the 4500 block of North Market Street.
KSLA
SFD responds to storage building on fire behind home
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire emergency Friday afternoon. The call went out just before 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. SFD units were dispatched to Flournoy Lucas Road between Crooked Creek and Francais drives. According to Caddo Parish emergency dispatch records, at least 13 units initially responded.
KTAL
Watkins murder trial: Motion for mistrial denied again
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After seven days of testimony in the trial of the man accused of shooting and killing a couple who gave him a ride home from the mall in Shreveport, DeWayne Watkin’s defense attorney called for a mistrial Thursday. That motion was ultimately denied, but...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLA
1 dead, 1 injured in wreck north of Texarkana
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - One person is dead and another was injured in a wreck just north of Texarkana that happened late on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 9. The Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened at the entranceway to I-49 and Highway 71 north of Texarkana. The crash involved two pickup trucks. One person was killed, and another was injured, officials say.
Longview man calls deputies on himself, arrested for criminal trespass
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man was arrested Wednesday night after violating an active criminal trespass card against him, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Larry Francis, 62, is reported to have shown up at his neighbors house “highly intoxicated” where he had a criminal trespass card against him. “His neighbor threatened […]
Shreveport Police Make Arrest in August Shooting
On August 8th, 2022, around 10am Shreveport Police Department Patrol officers responded to the 6500 block of Central Street on reports of a shots. Responding officers located witnesses who advised that Dam’on Lewis had fired a weapon at an individual but did not strike them. Investigators with the Violent...
KTAL
Court still awaiting sanity report on mother accused of throwing kids into Cross Lake
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport woman accused of throwing her two young children into Cross Lake late last year has been found competent to stand trial, but the court is still waiting for a report on whether she is mentally ill. That was the upshot of a brief...
K945
Shreveport, LA
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0