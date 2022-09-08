Read full article on original website
Desperate Chinese residents brawl over food & strip shelves as 21 million people plunged into world’s strictest lockdown
DESPERATE Chinese residents brawled over food and stripped shelves as they tried to stock up on supplies before being plunged into the world's strictest lockdown. The city of Chengdu - home to 21 million people - has been locked down after just 157 new infections were recorded as Beijing continues to pursue its "zero-Covid" policy.
PHOTOS: Drought consumes China's most vital waterway, revealing historic structures and riverbeds
Central China has been hit by a two-month heatwave that's now snowballing into a power and economic crisis.
Most Chinese adults say the world should show the country more respect and the US 'regularly bullies' Beijing, study finds
More than half of Chinese adults believe the US is a 'bully' and say the world should show China more respect, according to a new survey. The poll conducted by business intelligence company Morning Consult across a nationally representative group of 1,000 people found 67 percent of those questioned felt their country was being disrespected by foreign powers.
Washington Examiner
The cracks in China's Big Brother armor
China’s cyberspace is plagued with breaches. In recent months, photos and documents hacked from Xinjiang province’s police force revealed the brutality of China’s forced labor system. Another cache of data leaked from police in Shanghai gave away information on 1 billion Chinese residents. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg; China tops the world in the volume of data exposed online with no security.
For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of COVID
SHENZHEN, China, Sept 9 (Reuters) - When COVID-19 case numbers started ticking up in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen last week, Robin Chen got in his car and fled to nearby Huizhou.
Woman believed to be mother of children found dead in suitcases is in South Korea, say Seoul police
A woman believed to be the mother of two children whose remains were found in suitcases in New Zealand is in South Korea, a Seoul police official told CNN on Monday.
Could China invade South Korea after Taiwan?
Taiwan and South Korea both invite comparisons with Ukraine. If Russia’s President Vladimir Putin could order his troops into his neighbor with impunity, surely China’s President Xi Jinping might finally decide to recover Taiwan, the island province that has remained staunchly independent ever since Mao Zedong’s Red Army finished his conquest of the mainland in 1949.
Oregon woman, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
Huawei founder sparks alarm in China with warning of ‘painful’ next decade
The founder of Huawei has delivered a stark warning for the tech company’s future, sparking alarm with the frankness of his assessment and what it signals for smaller businesses amid China’s economic troubles and a global downturn. In a leaked internal memo, Ren Zhengfei told Huawei staff “the...
Chinese cities rush to lockdown in show of loyalty to Xi's 'zero-Covid' strategy
More than 70 Chinese cities have been placed under full or partial Covid lockdowns since late August, impacting more than 300 million people, as local authorities rush to stamp out infections at all cost in the final countdown to leader Xi Jinping's expected third term.
International Business Times
Missiles Over Taiwan Fly Over Our Territory: Chinese Analysts Hit Back at US Commander
Chinese defense analysts have lashed out at US Seventh Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Karl Thomas for his "groundless and meaningless" comments on the People's Liberation Army (PLA) firing missiles over Taiwan. In a press briefing in Singapore on Tuesday, Vice Admiral Thomas called out China for the recent live-fire drills,...
nationalinterest.org
Not Just Taiwan: India Could Be China’s Next Target
India alone must manage to stand its ground against Chinese aggression. China’s fulminations against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan are being choreographed as military activism that won’t culminate in any full-blown conflict with the U.S.-led Western powers. But it is not just Taiwan that needs...
What Report? China Disappears U.N.'s Xinjiang Assessment Inside Its Borders
China's internet censors continue to scrub references to the August 31 report published by the U.N. Human Rights Office, the U.S.' top envoy in Beijing said.
'I Grew up in Communist China, My Dad Was Sent to a Labor Camp'
I couldn't walk at the age of three due to a lack of nutrition.
Chinese ambassador makes chilling threat about ‘stubborn’ country fighting for independence: ‘They are going to be punished’
China's ambassador to Australia has warned those fighting for Taiwan's independence will be 'punished'. Ambassador Xiao Qian told ABC's 7.30 program on Wednesday those trying to 'split' the island politically from mainland China, which he called 'secessionists', would face retribution. Mr Xiao appeared uncomfortable with using the term 're-educating' Taiwan's...
China locks down 21 million residents in Chengdu to after COVID-19 outbreak
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities have locked down Chengdu, a southwestern city of 21 million people, following a spike in COVID-19 cases. Residents have been ordered to stay home, and about 70% of the flights have been suspended to and from the city, which is a major transit hub in Sichuan province and a governmental and economic center.
Chinese mega city hit recently by earthquake extends Covid curbs indefinitely
Covid restrictions have been extended in a Chinese metropolis which is the capital of a province where a debilitating 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck on Monday led to the deaths of 82 people.Chengdu city, inhabited by 21 million people, has become the largest Chinese mega city to face a stringent lockdown as its officials on Thursday extended restrictions that were rolled out on 1 September to prevent local transmission of Covid.China marked the end of restrictions earlier this year in June when Shanghai removed a two-month lockdown on its residents who faced a strict “zero-Covid” policy and were not allowed...
Fifteen killed, hundreds of houses burned in eastern Congo attack
BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Suspected militiamen carrying guns and knives killed at least 15 people and burned hundreds of houses during an attack overnight on a market in a town in eastern Congo, local officials and a resident said on Friday.
On COVID alert, more Chinese cities advise residents to stay put for holiday
BEIJING, Sept 7 (Reuters) - More Chinese cities advised residents on Wednesday to avoid unnecessary trips for the upcoming holiday long weekend, adding to COVID policies that are keeping tens of millions of people under lockdown and exacting a growing economic toll.
americanmilitarynews.com
China says US behind 1,000 hacking attempts on its military university; offers no proof
The Chinese government claimed on Monday that the U.S. attempted to hack a Chinese military-linked university more than 1,000 times. They claimed a new investigation had found evidence of the U.S. intrusion but did not release the report. ALERT: China to launch space drone swarm attack satellite – it’s like...
