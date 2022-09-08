Covid restrictions have been extended in a Chinese metropolis which is the capital of a province where a debilitating 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck on Monday led to the deaths of 82 people.Chengdu city, inhabited by 21 million people, has become the largest Chinese mega city to face a stringent lockdown as its officials on Thursday extended restrictions that were rolled out on 1 September to prevent local transmission of Covid.China marked the end of restrictions earlier this year in June when Shanghai removed a two-month lockdown on its residents who faced a strict “zero-Covid” policy and were not allowed...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO