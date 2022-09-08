ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Desperate Chinese residents brawl over food & strip shelves as 21 million people plunged into world’s strictest lockdown

DESPERATE Chinese residents brawled over food and stripped shelves as they tried to stock up on supplies before being plunged into the world's strictest lockdown. The city of Chengdu - home to 21 million people - has been locked down after just 157 new infections were recorded as Beijing continues to pursue its "zero-Covid" policy.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Daily Mail

Most Chinese adults say the world should show the country more respect and the US 'regularly bullies' Beijing, study finds

More than half of Chinese adults believe the US is a 'bully' and say the world should show China more respect, according to a new survey. The poll conducted by business intelligence company Morning Consult across a nationally representative group of 1,000 people found 67 percent of those questioned felt their country was being disrespected by foreign powers.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

The cracks in China's Big Brother armor

China’s cyberspace is plagued with breaches. In recent months, photos and documents hacked from Xinjiang province’s police force revealed the brutality of China’s forced labor system. Another cache of data leaked from police in Shanghai gave away information on 1 billion Chinese residents. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg; China tops the world in the volume of data exposed online with no security.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central China#Covid#Attackers#Quarrel#Chinese#The Communist Party#Afp
The Hill

Could China invade South Korea after Taiwan?

Taiwan and South Korea both invite comparisons with Ukraine. If Russia’s President Vladimir Putin could order his troops into his neighbor with impunity, surely China’s President Xi Jinping might finally decide to recover Taiwan, the island province that has remained staunchly independent ever since Mao Zedong’s Red Army finished his conquest of the mainland in 1949.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
International Business Times

Missiles Over Taiwan Fly Over Our Territory: Chinese Analysts Hit Back at US Commander

Chinese defense analysts have lashed out at US Seventh Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Karl Thomas for his "groundless and meaningless" comments on the People's Liberation Army (PLA) firing missiles over Taiwan. In a press briefing in Singapore on Tuesday, Vice Admiral Thomas called out China for the recent live-fire drills,...
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

Not Just Taiwan: India Could Be China’s Next Target

India alone must manage to stand its ground against Chinese aggression. China’s fulminations against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan are being choreographed as military activism that won’t culminate in any full-blown conflict with the U.S.-led Western powers. But it is not just Taiwan that needs...
INDIA
Daily Mail

Chinese ambassador makes chilling threat about ‘stubborn’ country fighting for independence: ‘They are going to be punished’

China's ambassador to Australia has warned those fighting for Taiwan's independence will be 'punished'. Ambassador Xiao Qian told ABC's 7.30 program on Wednesday those trying to 'split' the island politically from mainland China, which he called 'secessionists', would face retribution. Mr Xiao appeared uncomfortable with using the term 're-educating' Taiwan's...
CHINA
The Independent

Chinese mega city hit recently by earthquake extends Covid curbs indefinitely

Covid restrictions have been extended in a Chinese metropolis which is the capital of a province where a debilitating 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck on Monday led to the deaths of 82 people.Chengdu city, inhabited by 21 million people, has become the largest Chinese mega city to face a stringent lockdown as its officials on Thursday extended restrictions that were rolled out on 1 September to prevent local transmission of Covid.China marked the end of restrictions earlier this year in June when Shanghai removed a two-month lockdown on its residents who faced a strict “zero-Covid” policy and were not allowed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

China says US behind 1,000 hacking attempts on its military university; offers no proof

The Chinese government claimed on Monday that the U.S. attempted to hack a Chinese military-linked university more than 1,000 times. They claimed a new investigation had found evidence of the U.S. intrusion but did not release the report. ALERT: China to launch space drone swarm attack satellite – it’s like...
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy