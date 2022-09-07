There are few celebrities that come into WWE and make a major impact the way Bad Bunny did. Despite natural speculation from the WWE Universe about how he would perform, Bunny showed up at WrestleMania 37 and put on one of the most awe-inspiring, impressive performances from a celebrity since Pat McAfee made his in-ring debut in "NXT." Since then, Bunny has competed as a surprise entrant in the 2022 Royal Rumble, and if his interviews about pro wrestling are anything to go off of, a lifelong fan like he is will likely make another appearance in the squared circle soon enough.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO