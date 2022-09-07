Read full article on original website
Liv Morgan Names The Former WWE Star She Hopes Returns
Liv Morgan is aware of the major shift in WWE following Vince McMahon's retirement. We've seen big returns from the likes of Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and Dexter Lumis. We've also seen some key NXT call-ups such as IYO SKY. More recently, Braun Strowman made his return during the September 5 episode of "Raw."
Former NXT UK Star Dani Luna Discusses WWE Release
Dani Luna confronted rumors surrounding her departure from WWE's "NXT UK" brand, insisting that her separation from the company was amicable and professional. In an interview with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston's "Ten Count," the 23-year-old Briton stressed that she was not terminated by WWE. "I was released –...
WWE Seemingly Makes References to CM Punk’s Altercation With The Elite (Video)
As PWMania.com previously reported, after the 2022 AEW Out PPV event, members of The Elite and CM Punk are said to have gotten into a physical altercation after The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega “stormed into” CM Punk’s locker room. During the episode of Smackdown that aired...
Damian Priest Comments On Backstage Changes Under New WWE Management
Damian Priest took a few moments to offer his opinions on how things have changed behind the scenes at WWE in a recent appearance with Gorilla Position. He referenced his familiarity with new creative lead Triple H and the current backstage climate for the company. You can read a couple highlights and watch the full episode below.
Tony Khan Names Similarity AEW Will Have With WWE Now That Triple H Is In Charge
AEW's Tony Khan admits he does see a similarity between how his company and WWE will handle one aspect of the wrestling business. Now that Vince McMahon has retired and Paul "Triple H" Levesque has taken over the creative reins as Chief Content Officer, changes have been made within WWE. It's been made quite clear that Levesque is trying to rekindle the flame with previously released talents such as Karrion Kross and Dexter Lumis.
WATCH: WWE Star Teases Return Of NXT Character
It’s almost night. Finding the right gimmick is one of the most important things a wrestler can do. If someone does not find the correct package, it can turn into a problem in a hurry. You never know what kind of adjustments you need to make, but it can be pretty clear when someone isn’t fitting in just right. That seems to be taking place again, but a WWE star might be making a change.
Details On Velveteen Dream 'Punching And Biting' During Recent Arrest
It's been a bad week for people being bit or doing the biting, but nonetheless, the act of biting is having a moment. TMZ is reporting that the recent arrest of Patrick Clark, known in "WWE NXT" as The Velveteen Dream, stemmed from the former "NXT"s North American Champion biting a gym employee and punching him in the face, leaving teeth marks on the employee's "left chest, near the armpit." According to documents received by TMZ, Clark got into an altercation with a senior gym employee, after being told to leave an area that was closed for cleaning. Clark also reportedly threatened to kill the employee.
Former WWE NXT Star Persia Pirotta Gives Injury Update
It's sometimes easy to forget, between the clashes at castles, worlds colliding, and that whole thing with the chairs and the biting at the NOW Arena, that there's a whole other wrestling world out there outside of WWE and AEW. And in that world is one Steph De Lander, the Australian wrestler who you may remember as Persia Pirotta from her brief run in "NXT." And unfortunately, the wrestling world will have to move forward without De Lander for a little while.
Triple H Visits With Famous Friend At Site Of 2023 WWE Royal Rumble
There are few celebrities that come into WWE and make a major impact the way Bad Bunny did. Despite natural speculation from the WWE Universe about how he would perform, Bunny showed up at WrestleMania 37 and put on one of the most awe-inspiring, impressive performances from a celebrity since Pat McAfee made his in-ring debut in "NXT." Since then, Bunny has competed as a surprise entrant in the 2022 Royal Rumble, and if his interviews about pro wrestling are anything to go off of, a lifelong fan like he is will likely make another appearance in the squared circle soon enough.
Mick Foley Says He’s Co-Hosting New Season of WWE Most Wanted Treasures
Mick Foley has revealed that he will be a co-host for the new season of A&E’s WWE Most Wanted Treasures. On the latest episode of his Foley is Pod podcast, Foley talked about his involvement in the new project, noting that he’s working on the new season of the A&E series.
